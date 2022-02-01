Applebee’s Brings the Heat with the Return of Sizzlin’ Skillets

Plus, three new sizzlin’ options to choose from: Chicken & Shrimp Scampi, Cheddar Bacon & Chicken, and Garlic Parmesan Sirloin Skillets

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s is heating things up this winter with the return of Sizzlin’ Skillets! Adding even more sizzle to the menu, guests can delight their senses with the NEW Chicken & Shrimp Scampi, NEW Cheddar Bacon & Chicken, and NEW Garlic Parmesan Sirloin Skillets starting at $10.99.* Listen to the mouthwatering sizzle by ordering Dine-In, To Go, and Delivery.





For a limited time, three delicious new skillets join Applebee’s two fan-favorites, the tasty Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp and Bourbon Street Steak. See, hear, and taste this delectable dish to pack a punch to your taste buds! Choose from one of these five flavorful skillets:

NEW Chicken & Shrimp Scampi Skillet: Starting at $10.99, this sliced grilled chicken breast paired with sautéed shrimp in a garlicky lemon butter sauce is a match made in heaven. Served sizzling with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Starting at $10.99, this sliced grilled chicken breast paired with sautéed shrimp in a garlicky lemon butter sauce is a match made in heaven. Served sizzling with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli. NEW Garlic Parmesan Sirloin Skillet: 6 oz. USDA Select top sirloin grilled and sliced over garlic mashed potatoes, smothered in a sizzlin’ buttery garlic Parmesan sauce. Topped with crispy onions and served with broccoli. This craveable skillet is also available in 8oz for an added price.

6 oz. USDA Select top sirloin grilled and sliced over garlic mashed potatoes, smothered in a sizzlin’ buttery garlic Parmesan sauce. Topped with crispy onions and served with broccoli. This craveable skillet is also available in 8oz for an added price. NEW Sizzlin’ Cheddar Bacon & Chicken Skillet: Sliced grilled chicken breast with melted Cheddar cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon and garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a rich Parmesan cream sauce. Paired with steamed broccoli and served sizzling to the table.

Sliced grilled chicken breast with melted Cheddar cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon and garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a rich Parmesan cream sauce. Paired with steamed broccoli and served sizzling to the table. Bourbon Street Steak: Grilled 8 oz. USDA Select top sirloin is jazzed up with Cajun spices in buttery garlic and parsley, served with sizzling sautéed mushrooms, onions and garlic mashed potatoes.

Grilled 8 oz. USDA Select top sirloin is jazzed up with Cajun spices in buttery garlic and parsley, served with sizzling sautéed mushrooms, onions and garlic mashed potatoes. Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp: Cajun-seasoned chicken and blackened shrimp jazzed up in buttery garlic and parsley, served with sizzling sautéed mushrooms, onions and garlic mashed potatoes.

“Our Sizzlin’ Skillets are the perfect way for our guests to warm up this winter,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Hot, delicious, and affordable, we can’t wait for guests to try our three NEW skillets: Chicken & Shrimp Scampi, Cheddar Bacon & Chicken, and Garlic Parmesan Sirloin. We welcome you to start your holiday get-togethers early and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s to enjoy the hottest new menu items before they’re gone!”

To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time. Price, participation, and selection may vary. Tax and gratuity excluded. Not valid with any other offers, coupons, or discounts.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Contacts

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees



Twitter: @applebees



Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]