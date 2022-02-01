Apple Watch Series 8, SE, 7, Ultra Prime Day Deals 2023 Summarized by Retail Replay
Here’s a guide to all the best early Apple Watch deals for Prime Day, featuring sales on Apple Watch Series 8, Series 7, SE & Apple Watch Ultra
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2023 are underway. Compare the best offers on Apple Watch Series 8, Series 7, SE & Ultra. Check out the full selection of deals by clicking the links below.
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to $130 on a wide range of Apple Watch models (GPS & GPS + Cellular) (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 35% on Apple Watch Series 8, 7, SE, & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $300 on an Apple Watch on AT&T when you buy two (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $180 on the latest Apple Watch Series 8, SE, Ultra & more at Verizon (trade-in only) (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:
- Save up to $130 on the Apple Watch Series 8 (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 28% on the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS & GPS + Cellular) (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 31% on Apple Watch Series 8 41mm models (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 8 & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $300 on the Apple Watch Series 8 when you purchase two (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save $180 when you trade in your old Apple Watch for an Apple Watch Series 8 (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum (41mm & 45mm) smartwatches (Xfinity.com)
Best Apple Watch SE Deals:
- Save on Apple Watch SE (40mm & 44mm models) (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple Watch SE 40mm models (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $180 on Apple Watch SE cellular & GPS models (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:
- Shop the Apple Watch Ultra (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of Apple Watch Ultra bands (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $104 on Apple Watch Ultra smartwatches & bands (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals:
- Save on Apple Watch Series 7 (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop Apple Watch Series 7 41mm (GPS & GPS + Cellular) (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop Apple Watch Series 7 models (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Interested in more deals? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to view thousands more deals on a wide range of products.
The links in the list above were researched and shared by Retail Replay, a consumer news website. Retail Replay may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.
Alongside Amazon, several online stores run sales events at the same time as Prime Day. Retail Replay identifies and lists the best deals from multiple different retailers over Prime Day, to provide consumers with as much information as possible.
Where can consumers find the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals?
The best Apple Watch Prime Day deals can be found by checking the deals links listed above, and by visiting the Amazon Prime Day homepage.
