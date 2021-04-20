Apple Unveils the Next Generation of Apple TV 4K, Making the Best Device for Watching Shows and Movies Even Better

An all-new Siri Remote, innovative color balance technology, and high frame rate HDR deliver the best entertainment experience at home

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced the next generation of Apple TV 4K®, delivering high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and connecting customers to their favorite content with the highest quality. At the heart of the new Apple TV 4K is the A12 Bionic® chip that provides a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing. And with an all-new design, the Siri Remote® makes it even easier to watch shows and movies on Apple TV® with intuitive navigation controls. Together with tvOS® — the most powerful TV operating system — Apple TV 4K works seamlessly with Apple devices and services to magically transform the living room in ways that everyone in the family will love.

“Apple TV 4K is in a category of its own, leveraging a deep integration of Apple hardware, software, and services that delivers a massive upgrade to any TV for the very best cinematic experience,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With the A12 Bionic and the all-new Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K lets customers enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and more in the highest quality, with simple and intuitive controls. And of course, Apple TV 4K offers easy access to Apple services, along with thousands of apps on the App Store for even more entertainment options.”

Improved Video Experiences



With A12 Bionic, Apple TV 4K now supports high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video, enabling fast-moving action at 60 frames per second (fps) to play more smoothly and appear more lifelike than ever before.1 Apple is working with leading video providers around the world, including FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount+, Red Bull TV, and Canal+, as they begin to stream in high frame rate HDR. And with high frame rate support in AirPlay®, videos shot on iPhone® 12 Pro can be displayed in full 60-fps Dolby Vision on the new Apple TV 4K.

Through an innovative color balance process, Apple TV works with iPhone and its advanced sensors to improve a television’s picture quality.2 Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide. Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.

The Redesigned Siri Remote



The all-new Siri Remote features an innovative clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes Apple TV users love. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a jog control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show. And with its one-piece aluminum design, the new Siri Remote fits more comfortably in a user’s hand.

The new Siri Remote also has a power button that controls a TV’s power, and another for mute, making it the only remote needed while enjoying TV. Using Siri®, customers can easily search for specific shows or movies, control smart home accessories, check sports scores or the weather, and much more. Siri now works on Apple TV in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand, joining the 13 countries and regions that already support Siri.3

More to Enjoy in the Living Room



Apple TV 4K runs tvOS — the most powerful TV operating system — offering a truly unique experience. Its tight integration with Apple devices and services gives everyone in the family a range of entertainment to enjoy from the comfort of their living room.4

Apple TV 4K delivers the most cinematic home theater experience, giving customers easy access to all their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, like award-winning shows and movies on Apple TV+℠, including “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “Greyhound,” and “Wolfwalkers,” and other popular video services through the Apple TV app. Using AirPods®, up to two viewers can enjoy private listening without disturbing others.

Apple Music® on Apple TV 4K turns the living room into a concert hall, offering multiroom audio and time-synced lyrics for millions of songs.

Apple Fitness+℠ on Apple TV 4K brings studio-style workouts to customers in the comfort of their own homes, featuring a team of some of the world’s most welcoming trainers across 10 different workout types. The first fitness service built around Apple Watch®, Fitness+ integrates key metrics from Apple Watch right on the big screen to offer a personalized and immersive experience that keeps motivation high throughout every workout.

Apple Arcade℠ on Apple TV 4K offers unlimited access to a growing collection of more than 100 premium games — featuring new original releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store®, all without ads or in-app purchases. Players can pair supported game controllers to enjoy games like “NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,” “SongPop Party,” and “Star Trek: Legends” on Apple TV 4K and continue the action from iPhone, iPad®, and Mac®.

AirPlay on Apple TV 4K lets customers effortlessly share videos, school projects, and other content from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, directly to the TV. Videos shot on iPhone 12 Pro can be displayed in full 60-fps Dolby Vision thanks to high frame rate support in AirPlay. Photos on Apple TV 4K serves as a dynamic photo album for family members and friends to enjoy photos, videos, and Memories on the big screen.

Apple TV 4K can be used as a home hub to control HomeKit® accessories, and allows customers to view HomeKit video cameras and doorbell notifications on the television screen.

With multiuser support on Apple TV 4K, family members can enjoy their own personalized recommendations for shows, movies, and music, access their purchased apps in the App Store, or play games on Apple Arcade.

Apple One℠ is the easiest way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+℠, and iCloud®. With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services across their favorite devices, including Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch®, and Mac.

Designed with the Environment in Mind



Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes its manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral. Apple TV 4K will utilize 100 percent recycled aluminum in the Siri Remote enclosure, and 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board. It is also free of harmful substances, highly energy efficient, and uses wood fiber in the packaging that is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.

Pricing and Availability

The new Apple TV 4K will be available starting at $179 (US) from apple.com, in the Apple Store® app, and Apple Store locations. Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select pay TV providers.

(US) from apple.com, in the Apple Store® app, and Apple Store locations. Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select pay TV providers. Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K beginning Friday, April 30, with availability beginning in the second half of May in more than 30 countries and regions, including the US.

Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote will be available for $149 .

. The new Siri Remote will be available separately for $59 , and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

, and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. For the first time, AppleCare+ will be available for Apple TV, providing three years of technical support and additional hardware coverage, including up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. 5

Customers in the US get 3 percent Daily Cash® back when they buy directly from Apple with Apple Card™. And when they choose Apple Card Monthly Installments, they can pay over time, interest-free.

Customers are able to find the same great shopping and support services at apple.com and at Apple Store locations. Anyone can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, and get Apple Support and no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup options.

Customers can try out the new Apple TV 4K at an Apple Store and have their questions answered in person. Before their visit, customers are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for information on opening hours, services available, and the health and safety measures in place.

For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch®, Apple TV, or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free and three months of Apple Arcade for free.6

1 A subscription may be required to access some content. Not all content is available in 4K or 4K HDR. High frame rate HDR content is currently limited. Additional content will be available soon. 4K resolution requires a 4K-capable TV. Playback quality will depend on hardware and Internet connection.



2 Requires iPhone with Face ID® running iOS 14.5 or later, and is available for Apple TV 4K (1st generation and later) and Apple TV HD with tvOS 14.5. These software updates will be available next week.



3 Available for Apple TV 4K (1st generation and later) and Apple TV HD with tvOS 14.5 starting next week.



4 Subscriptions are required for Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Fitness+.



5 Subject to a service fee.



6 $4.99 per month each for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade after free trial. Special offers are good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One Apple TV+ offer and one Apple Arcade offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until cancelled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.

