Apple iPhone ASP Taps US$1000 Mark in Q4 2025 as Premium iPhone 17 Mix Drives Growth, said SAG

iPhone ASP Surpasses US$1,000 for the First Time in Q4 2025; Global Smartphone Shipments Hit 1.26 Billion in 2025 as Apple Takes No.1 Spot with 19.3% Share





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart Analytics Global (SAG) today released its Q4 2025 and 2025 Global Smartphone Vendor Shipment and Market Share report and ranking, showing that global smartphone shipments reached 1.26 billion units in 2025, growing 2.6% year over year.

According to SAG, Apple ranked as the world’s largest smartphone vendor by shipment volume in 2025, shipping 242.8 million units, growing 9.9% year over year and capturing 19.3% global market share, up from 18.1% in 2024. This marks the first year Apple gained the leadership of global smartphone annual shipment volume.

Apple shipped 82.6 million units of iPhones worldwide in Q4 2025 with a 24.6% market share, reflecting strong year-over-year growth of 10.6%. SAG noted that iPhone ASP tapped US$1,000 mark for the first time in Q4 20205, standing at US$1,032, surging 11.5% YoY. Apple’s robust iPhone revenue and ASP performance in Q4 2025 was primarily driven by a richer product mix, including a higher share of iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models as well as increased adoption of higher memory configurations of iPhone 17 series.

Linda Sui, the founder of SAG, commented: “Apple strengthened its shipment leadership in North America and Western Europe. Particularly strong momentum was seen in China, where Apple ranked No. 1 in Q4 2025 with a record high 22.6% market share, growing from 17.3% one year ago.

“Samsung ranked the second place in Q4 2025, with the shipment of 60.5 million units, taking 18.0% market share. Among all top ten vendors, Samsung registered the highest growth rate at 17.2% YoY this quarter. Samsung achieved year-over-year shipment growth across all major regions. Notably, in the Middle East and Africa, Samsung recorded double-digit shipment growth for both Q4 2025 and the full year, driven by an expanded and highly competitive Galaxy A-series lineup across many key markets, as well as the retreat of some leading Chinese brands in this region.“

Yiwen Wu, Leading Research Advisor at Smart Analytics Global (SAG), commented: “Xiaomi ranked third globally in Q4 2025, shipping 37.9 million units and capturing 11.3% market share, followed by vivo (iQOO) with 26.9 million units (8.0% share) and OPPO (OnePlus) with 26.9million units (8.0% share). Collectively, the top five smartphone vendors accounted for 70% of global shipments in Q4 2025, growing from 67% in Q4 2024.

“Xiaomi faced notable headwinds in both China and India yet managed to retain its No.3 position globally this quarter, even as its market share edged down from 13.1% in Q4 2024 to 11.3% in Q4 2025. vivo (iQOO) tied at fourth with OPPO (OnePlus) worldwide, supported by strong momentum from vivo’s iQOO sub-brand, which has delivered solid growth in the gaming-focused smartphone segment in recent years. vivo also held the No.1 position in India for a second consecutive year and recorded impressive expansion across Middle Eastern markets. OPPO (OnePlus) delivered a particularly strong performance in Central Latin America, driven by close collaboration with local operators and retail partners.”

Among the top ten vendors, Honor and Lenovo-Motorola both recorded healthy shipment growth in Q4 2025, while Transsion, Huawei and Realme saw annual declines. Lenovo-Motorola achieved solid expansion in both India and Japan and further strengthened its No.3 position in North America. Huawei ranked No.1 in the China market for the full year 2025, in line with SAG’s earlier forecast, and its overseas business continued to recover, posting double-digit growth. HONOR, despite facing headwinds in China, delivered solid gains internationally, particularly in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

In Q4 2025, global smartphone shipments reached 335.2 million units, representing 2.8% year-over-year growth. Most regions followed the growth trajectory this quarter, while Greater China, Japan, South East Asia, Eastern Europe and CIS region posted the annual decline.

Linda Sui concluded: “SAG expects the global smartphone market to enter a downturn in 2026 after nine consecutive quarters of recovery. Global smartphone shipments are forecast to decline 3% year over year this year. Rising memory and chipset costs, ongoing component supply constraints, and persistent macroeconomic headwinds are expected to weigh on consumer demand and further lengthen device replacement cycles. The material impact is expected to become evident from Q2 2026 onward and continue through 2027.

“While some smartphone vendors have already raised device prices to offset higher component costs, SAG observes that vendors will likely adopt different strategies across regions to navigate these headwinds,” said Linda Sui. “Overall, Samsung and Apple remain better positioned than their peers to lead the global smartphone market in 2026, supported by their scale, brand strength, and extensive channel reach.

“Given Samsung’s vertically integrated supply chain advantages, SAG expects the company is likely to regain the leadership in global annual smartphone shipment market share in 2026. Apple is projected to remain in second place, considering the iPhone 18 cycle is unlikely to replicate the exceptional momentum of the iPhone 17 generation, reflecting typical replacement patterns and more incremental upgrades. In addition, uncertainties around Apple’s first foldable iPhone and the absence of a fully refreshed base iPhone 18 model could further temper iPhone shipment performance in 2026.

“Industry consolidation is set to accelerate in 2026, with more smaller vendors likely to be forced to scale back or exit as competition increasingly becomes a game dominated by the largest players.”

Exhibit 1: Global Smartphone Vendor Shipments and Market Share in Q4 2025

Smartphone Vendor Q4 2025 Shipments (M) Q4 2025 Market Share % Q4 2024 Shipments (M) Q4 2024 Market Share % Q4 2025 YoY% Apple 82.6 24.6% 74.7 22.9% 10.6% Samsung 60.5 18.0% 51.6 15.8% 17.2% Xiaomi 37.9 11.3% 42.7 13.1% -11.2% vivo (IQOO) 26.9 8.0% 27.1 8.3% -0.7% OPPO (OnePlus) 26.9 8.0% 24.2 7.4% 11.2% Others 100.4 30.0% 105.9 32.5% -5.2% Global Total 335.2 100.0% 326.2 100.0% 2.8% Source: Smart Analytics Global (SAG) Smartphone 360, January 29, 2026

Exhibit 2: Global Smartphone Vendor Shipments and Market Share in 2025

Smartphone Vendor 2025 Shipments (M) 2025 Market Share % 2024 Shipments (M) 2024 Market Share % 2025 YoY% Apple 242.8 19.3% 221.0 18.1% 9.9% Samsung 240.3 19.1% 223.1 18.2% 7.7% Xiaomi 165.4 13.2% 168.6 13.8% -1.9% vivo (IQOO) 104.1 8.3% 101.4 8.3% 2.7% OPPO (OnePlus) 101.5 8.1% 101.7 8.3% -0.2% Others 401.3 32.0% 407.6 33.3% -1.5% Global Total 1255.4 100.0% 1223.4 100.0% 2.6% Source: Smart Analytics Global (SAG) Smartphone 360, January 29, 2026

