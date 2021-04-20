Apple Introduces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a Stunning New Purple

The new finish complements the beautiful flat-edge design of iPhone 12, which features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display with the Ceramic Shield front cover, A14 Bionic, and 5G

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today unveiled an all-new stunning purple finish for iPhone® 12 and iPhone 12 mini. This new color beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly color-matched to the precision-milled back glass. Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest-quality video in a smartphone, with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR™ displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield™ front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic™ — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life. iPhone 12 models also bring the best 5G experience, and introduce high-powered wireless charging with MagSafe® and a new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30. Customers can also complement their iPhone with a new MagSafe Leather Case or Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, or a Leather Wallet in Arizona, all available to order beginning today.

“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.”

Durable Design and Immersive Display



The elevated design of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini are as beautiful as they are durable.1 And iPhone 12 mini is the smallest 5G smartphone in the world, packing all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size while still delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display. Both models feature a sleek flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure and combined with the Ceramic Shield front cover, which goes beyond glass by adding a new high-temperature crystallization step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix, increases drop performance by 4x.2

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature all-screen Super Retina XDR displays that stretch further to the edges, with systemwide color management for industry-leading color accuracy. This new OLED provides pixel precision brightness, 2 million-to-1 contrast ratio for true blacks, and an immersive HDR viewing experience for high-definition video, photos with more detail, and nearly twice the peak brightness of iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, and are protected against everyday spills, including coffee and soda.3

Advanced Dual-Camera System



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini deliver powerful computational photography features enabled by A14 Bionic and a dual-camera system, bringing an unparalleled camera experience that makes it easier than ever to intuitively capture the perfect photograph or video. This advanced camera system features the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest yet on iPhone, providing 27 percent more light for even more amazing low-light photos and videos. Computational photography is taken to the next level on iPhone 12 models with Night mode and faster-performing Deep Fusion™ now on all cameras — TrueDepth®, Wide, and Ultra Wide — for improved photos in any environment. Customers will experience brighter pictures and better contrast for photos shot in low-light settings with Night mode, and more texture and less noise in Deep Fusion photos. Smart HDR 3 uses machine learning (ML) to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images.

iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience,4 allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone. Dolby Vision grading is processed live while recording, and sustained during editing, whether in the Photos app, iMovie®, or Final Cut Pro®.5 And playback on iPhone 12 is more realistic than ever on the industry-leading Super Retina XDR display. Both models also feature improved cinematic video stabilization, even more true-to-life selfie videos with Dolby Vision, and Night mode Time-Lapse, offering longer exposure times for sharper videos, better light trails, and smoother exposure in low-light scenarios when used with a tripod.

A14 Bionic: Undisputed Leadership in Innovation and Performance



A14 Bionic is the first chip in the smartphone industry built on 5-nanometer process. Faster and more efficient than ever, A14 Bionic has the fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone, enabling console-quality gaming experiences, powerful computational photography, and more, while delivering great battery life. Pushing the limits of ML, A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine — for an 80 percent increase in performance — that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense ML models.

A Breakthrough 5G Experience on iPhone



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini deliver an advanced 5G experience on a global scale, engineered with a seamless integration of world-class hardware and world-class software. 5G on iPhone boasts improved speeds for faster downloads and uploads, higher-quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, real-time interactivity in apps, FaceTime® in high definition, and more. Customers will also be able to enjoy a secure, fast connection, reducing the need to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.6 Models in the US support millimeter wave, the higher-frequency version of 5G, allowing iPhone 12 to reach speeds up to 4Gbps, even in densely populated areas. iPhone 12 models also feature Smart Data mode, which extends battery life by intelligently assessing 5G needs and balancing data usage, speed, and power in real time.

Featuring iOS 14.5



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple ship with iOS 14.5, which features the ability to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch® while wearing a face mask, an enhanced Apple Podcasts® app with redesigned show and episode pages, and a Search tab, as well as new emoji. In addition, Siri® no longer has a default voice and will include more diverse voice options in English. This latest software update builds on the release of iOS 14, which delivered a major update to the Home Screen with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, new ways to use apps with App Clips™, and powerful updates to Messages.7

Innovative New Accessories with MagSafe



MagSafe improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience, and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 models.8 MagSafe delivers a unique experience to iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimized for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to iPhone every time. MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger™ and MagSafe Duo Charger™ for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of iPhone, the Leather Sleeve, and the Leather Wallet. Customers can also expect innovative MagSafe accessories from third-party manufacturers.

Committed to the Environment



Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

iPhone 12 models utilize 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including the camera, Taptic Engine®, and MagSafe, as well as Apple’s MagSafe accessories. Apple also removed the power adapter and EarPods® from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 percent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet. Taken altogether, these changes will cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are currently available in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED, 9 and will be available in the new purple in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at $33.29 (US) a month for 24 months or $799 (US) before trade-in and $29.12 (US) a month for 24 months or $699 (US) before trade-in, respectively. Customers can get iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini from apple.com, in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).

and will be available in the new purple in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at (US) a month for 24 months or (US) before trade-in and (US) a month for 24 months or (US) before trade-in, respectively. Customers can get iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini from apple.com, in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). Customers in China, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30.

New MagSafe accessories for all iPhone 12 models, including the Leather Wallet in Arizona, the Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, and the Leather Sleeve and Leather Case in Deep Violet are available to order today. MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger and additional leather sleeves, leather, silicone, and clear cases are currently available worldwide.

Customers can save with the latest carrier deals from AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile, and Verizon directly from Apple through apple.com and at Apple Store locations.

Through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, customers in the US can get the latest iPhone with the protection of AppleCare+, choose their carrier (no multiyear service contract required), and have the opportunity to upgrade to a new iPhone every year. The iPhone Upgrade Program is available at apple.com and Apple Store locations in the US with monthly payments starting at $35.33 (US).

(US). Customers are able to find the same great shopping and support services at apple.com and at Apple Store locations. Anyone can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, trade in eligible devices, and get Apple Support and no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup options.

Customers can experience all iPhone 12 models at an Apple Store and have their questions answered in person. Before their visit, customers are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for more information on opening hours, services available, and the health and safety measures in place.

Customers in the US can trade in their eligible device for an Apple Gift Card or instant credit toward their new purchase. If the device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

Customers in the US get 3 percent Daily Cash® back when they buy directly from Apple with Apple Card™. And when they choose Apple Card Monthly Installments, they can pay over time, interest-free. 10

Customers can extend their limited warranty with AppleCare+ and get accidental damage protection, or AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, and get 24/7 priority access to technical support.

Every customer who buys iPhone from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist to help them explore and discover all the amazing things they can do with their new iPhone.

For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad®, iPod touch®, Apple TV®, or Mac® can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free and three months of Apple Arcade℠ for free.11

1 The displays have rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 12) or 5.42 inches (iPhone 12 mini) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.



2 Claim is based on iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield front cover compared with the previous-generation iPhone.



3 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.



4 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay®-enabled TV.



5 Dolby Vision export options are available with Final Cut Pro 10.5 running on macOS Big Sur.



6 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.



7 Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages. For more information on iOS 14, visit apple.com/ios/ios-14.



8 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.



9 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until June 30, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response.



10 Apple Card Monthly Installments is available for certain Apple products and is subject to credit approval and credit limit. For more information on available products, see a Specialist for more details. iPhone activation is required on iPhone purchases made at an Apple Store with one of these national carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. Variable APRs for Apple Card other than Apple Card Monthly Installments range from 10.99 percent to 21.99 percent based on creditworthiness. Rates as of April 1, 2020. Taxes and shipping are not included in Apple Card Monthly Installments and are subject to the standard purchase APR. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more information. To access and use all the features of Apple Card, customers must add Apple Card to Wallet on an iPhone with iOS 12.4 or later. To manage Apple Card Monthly Installments, customers need an iPhone with iOS 13.2 or later or an iPad with iPadOS® 13.2 or later. Update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS by choosing Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download, then Install. Available for qualifying applicants in the US. Issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.



11 $4.99 per month each for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade after free trial. Special offers are good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One Apple TV+ offer and one Apple Arcade offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until cancelled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2021 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, iPhone, Super Retina XDR, Ceramic Shield, A14 Bionic, MagSafe, Deep Fusion, TrueDepth, iMovie, Final Cut Pro, FaceTime, Apple Watch, Apple Podcasts, Siri, App Clips, MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Dup Charger, Taptic Engine, EarPods, Apple Store, Daily Cash, Apple Card, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, Apple Arcade, AirPlay, iPadOS, and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Michele Wyman



Apple



[email protected]

(669) 276-1208

Renee Felton



Apple



[email protected]

(669) 276-2182

Apple Media Helpline



[email protected]

(408) 974-2042