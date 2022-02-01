Apple Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Apple Watch, iPhone, Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirTag, AirPods, MacBook & More Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends
Save on Apple deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, featuring Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, AirTag, AirPods, Apple Pencil & MacBook deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts are listing the latest early Apple deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring all the latest savings on iPhone 14 & 13, Apple Watch 8 & SE, iPad & iPad Pro, AirPods & AirPods Pro, MacBook & MacBook Pro and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Apple TV Deals:
- Save up to 45% on Apple TV 4K models & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 27% on Apple TV 4K streaming devices (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Apple TV 4K & HD (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 22% on the Apple TV HD (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best AirTag Deals:
- Save up to 31% on a wide range of Apple AirTags & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 33% on Apple AirTag trackers & accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple AirTag (4-pack) tracking devices (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best HomePod Deals:
- Save on Apple HomePods (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple HomePod smart speakers (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Apple HomePod mini (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Pencil Deals:
- Save up to 32% on Apple Pencil styluses & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Apple Pencil (1st & 2nd Gen) & replacement tips (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Saver Trends recommend checking out Walmart.com to shop for more deals across a wide range of categories this Black Friday. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])