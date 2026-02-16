APOZ Project of TKCM is Nominated for the Pinnacle Award

ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM), its APOZ Project (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) is now nominated for the 2026 Pinnacle Award along with other nominees such as Hitachi, Hyundai, Genesis and others.

According to Mr. David Champ, who is the president and CEO of the Company that APOZ is currently the only known FTZ + QOZ (Foreign Trade Zone + Rural Qualified Opportunity Zone) dual-federal status business park in the U.S. today, it is designed to accommodate up to 300 companies to set up their manufacturing and/or final assembly operations, to take advantages of the tariff deferral and capital gain tax deferral & exemptions to create a win-win mutually-benefited strategic synergy between the U.S. and its trading partners such as Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, China and Southeast Asian countries. This project is currently getting ready for application submission to the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers for the Wetland Delineation approval, and MUD (Municipal Utility District) formation application.

Ms. Ruby Lin who is a director of the board of Token Communities further states, the Pinnacle Awards is an esteemed annual awards program dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements across various industries, their mission is to honor companies, products, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, creativity, and impact in their fields. Each year, nominees are evaluated by industry experts, media professionals, and consultants who ensure that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

