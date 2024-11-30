Apogee Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Net sales of $341 million

Operating margin of 8.4%; and adjusted operating margin of 10.4%

Diluted EPS of $0.96 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.19

Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $95 million

Completed UW Solutions acquisition

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) today reported its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The Company reported the following selected financial results:





Three Months Ended (Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts) November 30, 2024 November 25, 2023 % Change Net sales $ 341,344 $ 339,714 0.5 % Operating income $ 28,629 $ 37,647 (24.0 )% Operating margin 8.4 % 11.1 % Net earnings $ 20,989 $ 26,974 (22.2 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 1.23 (22.0 )% Additional Non-GAAP Measures1 Adjusted operating income $ 35,414 $ 37,647 (5.9 )% Adjusted operating margin 10.4 % 11.1 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 1.23 (3.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,803 $ 47,281 (3.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4 % 13.9 %

Ty R. Silberhorn, Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our team remains focused on strengthening our operating foundation and positioning the company for long-term growth, despite continued pressure from soft demand in our end markets which is impacting results in the near term. During the quarter, we completed our acquisition of UW Solutions, expanding the capabilities and market opportunity in our LSO segment and creating a platform we expect to drive future growth.”

Closing of UW Solutions Acquisition

On November 4, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of UW Interco, LLC (“UW Solutions”), a vertically integrated manufacturer of high-performance coated substrates used in graphic arts, building products, and other applications, for $242 million in cash.

Consolidated Results (Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2024)

Net sales increased 0.5% to $341.3 million, driven by $8.8 million of inorganic sales contribution from the acquisition of UW Solutions and a more favorable mix of projects in Architectural Services, partially offset by less favorable mix in Architectural Framing Systems and lower volume in Architectural Glass.

Gross margin decreased 50 basis points to 26.1%, primarily driven by the unfavorable sales leverage impact of lower volume, a less favorable product mix primarily in Architectural Framing Systems, higher incentive compensation expense, and higher lease expense, partially offset by a more favorable mix of projects in Architectural Services, lower quality related expense, and lower insurance-related costs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percent of net sales increased 220 basis points to 17.7%, primarily due to acquisition-related expenses associated with the UW Solutions transaction, restructuring expenses related to Project Fortify, and the unfavorable sales leverage impact of lower volume.

Operating income declined to $28.6 million, and operating margin decreased to 8.4%. Adjusted operating income was $35.4 million and adjusted operating margin decreased by 70 basis points to 10.4%. The lower adjusted operating margin was primarily driven by the unfavorable sales leverage impact of lower volume, less favorable product mix, higher incentive compensation expense, and higher lease expense, partially offset by a more favorable mix of projects in Architectural Services and lower insurance-related costs.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.96, compared to $1.23. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased to $1.19, primarily driven by lower adjusted operating income.

Segment Results (Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2024)

Architectural Framing Systems

Architectural Framing Systems net sales were $138.0 million, compared to $139.6 million, primarily reflecting a less favorable product mix, partially offset by increased volume. Operating income was $12.7 million. Adjusted operating income was $13.6 million, or 9.8% of net sales, compared to $17.0 million, or 12.2% of net sales. The lower adjusted operating margin was primarily driven by the less favorable product mix as well as higher freight and compensation costs.

Architectural Glass

Architectural Glass net sales were $70.2 million, compared to $91.0 million, primarily reflecting reduced volume due to lower end-market demand. Operating income was $10.1 million, or 14.4% of net sales, compared to $15.2 million, or 16.7% of net sales. The lower operating margin was primarily driven by the unfavorable sales leverage impact of lower volume, partially offset by improved productivity, favorable freight costs, and lower quality related expense.

Architectural Services

Architectural Services net sales grew 10.8% to $104.9 million, primarily due to a more favorable mix of projects and increased volume. Operating income improved to $9.7 million. Adjusted operating income increased to $9.0 million, or 8.6% of net sales, compared to $5.3 million, or 5.6% of net sales. The improvement in adjusted operating margin was primarily driven by a more favorable mix of projects, partially offset by higher incentive compensation and lease expenses. Segment backlog2 at the end of the quarter was $742.2 million, compared to $792.1 million at the end of the second quarter.

Large-Scale Optical

Large-Scale Optical net sales grew 27.6% to $33.2 million, compared to $26.0 million, which included $8.8 million of inorganic sales contribution from the acquisition of UW Solutions. Operating income was $4.8 million, or 14.6% of net sales, which included $1.3 million of acquisition-related costs. Adjusted operating income was $6.2 million, or 18.6% of net sales, and included $1.1 million related to UW Solutions. Adjusted operating income in the prior year period was $7.1 million, or 27.3% of net sales. The lower adjusted operating margin was primarily driven by the unfavorable sales leverage impact of lower organic volume and the dilutive impact of lower adjusted operating margin from UW Solutions.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and other expense increased to $8.8 million, compared to $6.9 million, primarily driven by $4.5 million of acquisition-related costs and $0.8 million of restructuring charges, partially offset by lower incentive compensation costs and lower insurance-related expenses.

Financial Condition

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter was $31.0 million, compared to $66.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase in cash used for working capital. Fiscal year-to-date, net cash provided by operating activities was $95.1 million, compared to $129.3 million last year, primarily reflecting increased cash used for working capital. Net cash used by investing activities increased to $257.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, primarily related to $233.1 million used for the acquisition of UW Solutions. Fiscal year-to-date, capital expenditures were $24.7 million, compared to $27.0 million last year, and the Company has returned $31.3 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments.

Quarter-end long-term debt increased to $272.0 million, as the Company increased borrowings on its existing credit facility to fund the acquisition of UW Solutions, which increased the Consolidated Leverage Ratio3 (as defined in the Company’s credit agreement) to 1.3x at the end of the quarter.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company now expects full-year net sales to decline approximately 5%, which includes an expected $30 million contribution from the acquisition of UW Solutions and the impact of lower-than-expected volume in the fourth quarter. This outlook continues to include approximately 2 percentage points of decline related to fiscal 2025 reverting to a 52-week year, and approximately 1 percentage point of decline related to the actions of Project Fortify to eliminate certain lower-margin product and service offerings.

The Company now expects full-year adjusted diluted EPS will be at the bottom of its guidance range of $4.90 to $5.20. This expectation includes the impact of approximately $0.05 of dilution related to the acquisition of UW Solutions and lower-than-expected volume in the fourth quarter. This outlook continues to include the expectation that the impact of the reversion to a 52-week year will reduce adjusted diluted EPS by approximately $0.20 compared to fiscal 2024 and that there will be no material impact to adjusted diluted EPS related to the adverse net sales impact of Project Fortify.

The Company now expects a total of $16 million to $17 million of pre-tax charges in connection with Project Fortify, leading to annualized cost savings of $13 million to $14 million. The Company continues to expect approximately 60% of these savings will be realized in fiscal 2025, and the remainder in fiscal 2026, with approximately 70% of the savings to be realized in Architectural Framing Systems, 20% in Architectural Services, and 10% in Corporate and Other. The Company now expects the plan to be substantially complete in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Company continues to expect an effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%, and now expects capital expenditures between $40 million to $45 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss this earnings release. This call will be webcast and is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, along with presentation slides, at https://www.apog.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conference call.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is a leading provider of architectural building products and services, as well as high-performance coated materials used in a variety of applications. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, our portfolio of industry-leading products and services includes architectural glass, windows, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, integrated project management and installation services, and high-performance coatings that provide protection, innovative design, and enhanced performance. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company’s historical and prospective financial performance, measure operational profitability on a consistent basis, as a factor in determining executive compensation, and to provide enhanced transparency to the investment community. Non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the reported financial results of the Company prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. This release and other financial communications may contain the following non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted EPS are used by the Company to provide meaningful supplemental information about its operating performance by excluding amounts that are not considered part of core operating results to enhance comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA represents adjusted net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin metrics provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s core operating performance.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures. The Company considers this measure an indication of its financial strength. However, free cash flow does not fully reflect the Company’s ability to freely deploy generated cash, as it does not reflect, for example, required payments on indebtedness and other fixed obligations.

Consolidated Leverage Ratio is calculated as Consolidated Funded Indebtedness minus Unrestricted Cash at the end of the current period, divided by Consolidated EBITDA (calculated as EBITDA plus certain non-cash charges and allowed addbacks, less certain non-cash income, plus the pro forma effect of acquisitions and certain pro forma run-rate cost savings for acquisitions and dispositions, as applicable for the trailing twelve months ended as of the current period). All capitalized and undefined terms used in this bullet are defined in the Company’s credit agreement. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking expected Consolidated Leverage Ratio to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all the necessary components of such GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Backlog is an operating measure used by management to assess future potential sales revenue. Backlog is defined as the dollar amount of signed contracts or firm orders, generally as a result of a competitive bidding process, which is expected to be recognized as revenue. It is most meaningful for the Architectural Services segment, due to the longer-term nature of their projects. Backlog is not a term defined under U.S. GAAP and is not a measure of contract profitability. Backlog should not be used as the sole indicator of future revenue because the Company has a substantial number of projects with short lead times that book-and-bill within the same reporting period that are not included in backlog.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements”. These statements reflect Apogee management’s expectations or beliefs as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified by factors that may affect the results, performance, financial condition, prospects and opportunities of the Company, including the following: (A) North American and global economic conditions, including the cyclical nature of the North American and Latin American non-residential construction industries and the potential impact of an economic downturn or recession; (B) U.S. and global instability and uncertainty arising from events outside of our control; (C) actions of new and existing competitors; (D) departure of key personnel and ability to source sufficient labor; (E) product performance, reliability and quality issues; (F) project management and installation issues that could affect the profitability of individual contracts; (G) dependence on a relatively small number of customers in one operating segment; (H) financial and operating results that could differ from market expectations; (I) self-insurance risk related to a material product liability or other events for which the Company is liable; (J) maintaining our information technology systems and potential cybersecurity threats; (K) cost of regulatory compliance, including environmental regulations; (L) supply chain disruptions, including fluctuations in the availability and cost of materials used in our products and the impact of trade policies and regulations, including potential future tariffs; (M) integration and future operating results of acquisitions, including but not limited to the acquisition of UW Solutions, and management of acquired contracts; (N) impairment of goodwill or indefinite-lived intangible assets; (O) our ability to successfully manage and implement our enterprise strategy; (P) our ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; (Q) our judgements regarding the accounting for tax positions and the resolution of tax disputes; (R) the impact of cost inflation and interest rates; and (S) the impact of changes in capital and credit markets on our liquidity and cost of capital. The Company cautions investors that actual future results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company’s results, performance, prospects, or opportunities. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or a combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. More information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2024, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

____________________________ 1 Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures later in this press release. 2 Backlog is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this press release for more information. 3 Consolidated Leverage Ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this press release for more information.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) November 30,



2024 November 25,



2023 % Change November 30,



2024 November 25,



2023 % Change Net sales $ 341,344 $ 339,714 0.5 % $ 1,015,300 $ 1,055,102 (3.8 )% Cost of sales 252,195 249,409 1.1 % 729,975 776,440 (6.0 )% Gross profit 89,149 90,305 (1.3 )% 285,325 278,662 2.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,520 52,658 14.9 % 173,350 166,695 4.0 % Operating income 28,629 37,647 (24.0 )% 111,975 111,967 — % Interest expense, net 1,044 1,454 (28.2 )% 2,634 5,720 (54.0 )% Other (income) expense, net (60 ) 890 (106.7 )% (493 ) (3,722 ) (86.8 )% Earnings before income taxes 27,645 35,303 (21.7 )% 109,834 109,969 (0.1 )% Income tax expense 6,656 8,329 (20.1 )% 27,268 26,092 4.5 % Net earnings $ 20,989 $ 26,974 (22.2 )% $ 82,566 $ 83,877 (1.6 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 1.24 (22.6 )% $ 3.79 $ 3.83 (1.0 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 1.23 (22.0 )% $ 3.76 $ 3.80 (1.1 )% Weighted average basic shares outstanding 21,782 21,819 (0.2 )% 21,789 21,889 (0.5 )% Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 21,917 22,013 (0.4 )% 21,937 22,093 (0.7 )% Cash dividends per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 4.2 % $ 0.75 $ 0.72 4.2 % % of Sales Gross margin 26.1 % 26.6 % 28.1 % 26.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 17.7 % 15.5 % 17.1 % 15.8 % Operating margin 8.4 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 10.6 %

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Business Segment Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) November 30,



2024 November 25,



2023 % Change November 30,



2024 November 25,



2023 % Change Segment net sales Architectural Framing Systems $ 138,039 $ 139,585 (1.1 )% $ 412,561 $ 462,548 (10.8 )% Architectural Glass 70,236 90,964 (22.8 )% 247,040 282,262 (12.5 )% Architectural Services 104,921 94,662 10.8 % 301,966 272,144 11.0 % Large-Scale Optical 33,196 26,009 27.6 % 74,232 72,110 2.9 % Intersegment eliminations (5,048 ) (11,506 ) (56.1 )% (20,499 ) (33,962 ) (39.6 )% Net sales $ 341,344 $ 339,714 0.5 % $ 1,015,300 $ 1,055,102 (3.8 )% Segment operating income (loss) Architectural Framing Systems $ 12,710 $ 16,981 (25.2 )% $ 48,187 $ 57,986 (16.9 )% Architectural Glass 10,118 15,164 (33.3 )% 48,277 49,119 (1.7 )% Architectural Services 9,730 5,288 84.0 % 21,483 8,211 161.6 % Large-Scale Optical 4,842 7,100 (31.8 )% 13,481 17,288 (22.0 )% Corporate and other (8,771 ) (6,886 ) 27.4 % (19,453 ) (20,637 ) (5.7 )% Operating income $ 28,629 $ 37,647 (24.0 )% $ 111,975 $ 111,967 — % Segment operating margin Architectural Framing Systems 9.2 % 12.2 % 11.7 % 12.5 % Architectural Glass 14.4 % 16.7 % 19.5 % 17.4 % Architectural Services 9.3 % 5.6 % 7.1 % 3.0 % Large-Scale Optical 14.6 % 27.3 % 18.2 % 24.0 % Corporate and other N/M N/M N/M N/M Operating margin 8.4 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 10.6 % N/M – Indicates calculation is not meaningful

Segment net sales is defined as net sales for a certain segment and includes revenue related to intersegment transactions.

Net sales intersegment eliminations are reported separately to exclude these sales from our consolidated total.

Segment operating income is equal to net sales, less cost of goods sold, SG&A, and any asset impairment charges associated with the segment.

Segment operating income includes operating income related to intersegment sales transactions and excludes certain corporate costs that are not allocated at a segment level. We report these unallocated corporate costs separately in Corporate and Other.

Operating income does not include any other income or expense, interest expense or a provision for income taxes.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) November 30, 2024 March 2, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,855 $ 37,216 Receivables, net 187,799 173,557 Inventories, net 97,003 69,240 Contract assets 57,545 49,502 Other current assets 45,119 29,124 Total current assets 431,321 358,639 Property, plant and equipment, net 269,063 244,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,663 40,221 Goodwill 234,814 129,182 Intangible assets, net 140,390 66,114 Other non-current assets 41,269 45,692 Total assets $ 1,180,520 $ 884,064 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 96,372 84,755 Accrued compensation and benefits 39,432 53,801 Contract liabilities 46,165 34,755 Operating lease liabilities 14,958 12,286 Other current liabilities 66,982 59,108 Total current liabilities 263,909 244,705 Long-term debt 272,000 62,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 54,188 31,907 Non-current self-insurance reserves 33,303 30,552 Other non-current liabilities 35,051 43,875 Total shareholders’ equity 522,069 471,025 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,180,520 $ 884,064

