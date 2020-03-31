Apiphani Ranked No. 173 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

With a three-year revenue growth of over 2,210 percent, apiphani ranks a second time among America’s fastest-growing private companies

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Apiphani, Inc., a technology-enabled managed services provider reimagining the way organizations manage their mission-critical workloads, today announced that Inc. Magazine has ranked apiphani as No. 173 on the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Between 2020 and 2023, apiphani grew 2,210 percent. This is the second year in a row that apiphani has been ranked on the list, appearing even higher in the ranking than last year, when it ranked No. 211.

“We are thrilled that Inc. Magazine has recognized apiphani as one of the fastest growing privately held company in the United States for the second year in a row. This is a tremendous achievement, reflective of our team’s hard work and the value we deliver every day for our clients,” said Justin Folker, CEO of apiphani. “I would like to thank our clients, our partners, and our employees for helping to make this possible.”

Apiphani takes a new approach to mission critical. Working at the vanguard of the movement to hyper automate IT operations, apiphani’s AI-based Deep Automation™ technology automates the mundane tasks of managing a complex IT environment, freeing people to focus on more value-added work.

“The core idea behind apiphani is that artificial intelligence (AI), and automation powered by AI, represent the next industrial revolution. It’s going to disrupt at that level,” continued Folker. “Letting Deep Automation handle the everyday details enables the exceptional talent on apiphani’s client teams to be deployed against much more interesting and much more business additive tasks.”

This combination of experience, talent and hyper automation uniquely enables apiphani to continuously improve the availability and performance of clients’ mission-critical systems, identify and fix potential problems before they cause disruptions, lower the mean time to resolution (MTTR) for problems that do occur, and consult on ways to better optimize the IT environment.

Apiphani recently launched its Data & Analytics Practice, a new suite of services focused on helping clients architect a data mesh solution that drives extreme efficiency, reliability, and value. The apiphani Data Pipeline provides a foundation for clients’ most important business intelligence (BI), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and digital products.

The prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September, 2024, issue of Inc. magazine.

About apiphani

Apiphani, a technology-enabled managed services provider, is reimagining the way organizations manage their mission-critical workloads. Apiphani helps unlock the hidden and under-utilized capabilities of customers’ existing software investments, reduce technical debt, and develop a high-performance, highly resilient system that can serve as the foundation for digital transformation and innovation. One of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., apiphani is at the vanguard of the movement to hyper automate IT operations. Apiphani’s AI-based Deep Automation™ technology automates the mundane tasks of managing a complex IT environment, freeing people to focus on more value-added work. For more information, visit apiphani.io.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

