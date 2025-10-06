Apex Health Names Peter J. Kelly as President

Seasoned value-based care leader joins Apex to accelerate growth and deepen health system partnerships

Apex Health, a tech-enabled management services organization (MSO) that enhances the enterprise value of health systems, today announced the appointment of Peter J. Kelly, MBA, as President. In this new role, Kelly will oversee financial performance, operations, and growth of the company, reporting to Scott Huebner, Apex Founder and CEO.

Kelly brings two decades of experience in the healthcare delivery and health insurance sectors, with a track record of building high-performing physician networks. He most recently served as CEO of Optum Health’s Mid-Atlantic region, where he led care delivery and risk operations across eight states. Kelly joined Optum from CareMount Medical, the largest independent medical group in New York State, which Optum acquired in 2020. At CareMount, Kelly launched and scaled CareMount Value Partners (d/b/a Optum Health Network of New York), a highly successful provider risk platform and MSO.

Kelly and Huebner first met in the Houston market in 2013 while both working in the Medicare Advantage sector – Kelly at Universal American and Huebner leading HealthSpring. The two leaders kept in touch and reconnected over an emerging opportunity to improve health systems’ performance in clinically-integrated networks (CINs) and provider-sponsored health plans – two key areas of focus for Apex.

“Pete’s track record speaks for itself,” said Scott Huebner, CEO of Apex Health. “He knows what it takes to scale provider-owned risk arrangements and bring health systems into a stronger position in value-based care. His leadership will accelerate Apex Health’s mission to help health systems improve performance, align physicians, and raise the quality of care while keeping control local.”

Kelly added, “Health systems have an opportunity to accelerate physician network growth and performance using value-based alignment models as a tool. At Apex, we’re offering a roadmap for health systems to unlock the full enterprise value of their clinically integrated networks and strengthen their positions in the communities they serve.”

Apex Health partners with health systems to build and optimize clinically integrated networks (CINs) and operate provider-sponsored health plans. Apex has its roots in the Houston market as an operating partner of the Memorial Hermann Health System and Memorial Hermann Health Plan. Since its founding Apex has expanded to service health system customers nationwide, delivering technology-enabled services that improve physician network performance under value-based care.

About Apex Health

Apex Health is a tech-enabled management services organization that enhances the enterprise value of health systems by transforming physician networks into strategic assets. More than a consultant, Apex embeds as a long-term partner to drive sustainable performance across provider enablement, quality, network growth, and value-based care. With proven success at leading health systems, Apex helps clients preserve local control over care delivery and financing, rather than outsourcing it to national insurers.

Learn more at www.apex4health.com and follow us on LinkedIn for real stories of real results.

Media contact:

Dave Anderson

Anderson Interactive

770-401-1044

dave@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Apex Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire