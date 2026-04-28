Apex Drills 4.48% REO Over 8.0 m and 5.27% REO Over 10.2 m Within Multiple ~ 150 m Intervals of > 2.00 % REO at the Rift Rare Earth Project in SE Nebraska

Highlights:

RIFT26-012 extends Trinity Zone mineralization 100 m to the west (from previously reported RIFT26-002) with 2.42% REO (1) over 151.4 m, including: 4.48 % REO over 8.0 m, or 3.40% REO over 26.0 m, or 3.03% REO over 61.4 m RIFT26-012 represents the strongest width x grade intercept south of the discovery area.

RIFT26-014 confirms further continuity of the Trinity Zone to the south across 185 m of western down-dip projection with 148.5 m at 2.09% REO, including10.2 m at 5.27% REO, or 21.7 m at 4.00% REO (see Figure 3 ). RIFT26-014 is located between and along the same drillhole fence as previously reported RIFT26-003 (80.0 m at 2.29% REO) and RIFT26-005A (137.2 m at 2.01% REO (see news releases dated April 28, 2026 & May 15, 2026 , respectively) and confirms continuity of the upper high-grade REO horizon (“ Trinity Zone “)

Western step-out drillholes continue to intersect hematite alteration and rock characteristics similar to mineralized holes reported to date. A total of 32 drillholes have been completed to date with assays still pending for 18 completed holes .

Trinity Zone is now defined over an approximate 400 m N-S strike length and 200 m down-dip with strongly mineralized intervals ranging from 80 to 150 m, which continue to demonstrate strong continuity of high-grade REO mineralization The Trinity Zone remains open in all directions .



Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: “The results from these step-out drillholes, including our best grade x width results south of the discovery area, continues to demonstrate the extension and expansion potential of the upper high-grade REO horizon (Trinity Zone). The growing mineralized footprint and consistency observed from assay results to-date increases confidence in the shallow west-dipping Trinity Zone and ability to deliver a strong inaugural mineral resource estimate in Q1/2027. With a significant number of assays still pending and drilling ongoing, the Company is well positioned to build upon the early successes from our 2026 drill campaign.”

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (“Apex” or the “Company”) (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A., is pleased to report the assay results from drillholes RIFT26-011, RIFT26-012, RIFT26-013 and RIFT26-014.

(1) REO (Rare Earth Oxide) is defined as the sum of Ce 2 O 3 , La 2 O 3 , Pr 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Sm 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 2 O 3 , Dy 2 O 3 , Ho 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Tm 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , Lu 2 O 3 , and Y 2 O 3 .

Key Observations and Takeaways

Current analytical results from RIFT26-012 & RIFT26-014 demonstrate continuity and expansion of the Trinity Zone extending the high grade >2.00% REO mineralization down dip and west of previously reported drillholes RIFT26-002 as well as RIFT26-003 & RIFT26-005A, respectively (See News Releases Dated April 7, 2026, April 28, 2026, & May 15, 2026). Hematite altered carbonatite is present in each of the current drillholes and further demonstrates a correlation with strong REO values. Similar rock characteristics are observed along western step out drillholes offering positive indications and expansion potential of the Trinity Zone (See Figure 1-3).

Figure 1. 2026 Phase II drilling at the Rift Project showing the location and assay results of drillhole RIFT26-011, RIFT26-012, RIFT26-013, & RIFT26-014 (reported herein), along with active and completed drillholes, selected planned drillholes, and historical drillhole locations.

RIFT26-012 was drilled 100 m west of RIFT26-002 targeting the theorized western dip of the Trinity Zone which intersected 81.6m at 2.02% REO in RIFT26-002 (See News Release Dated April 7, 2026). Drill results from RIFT26-012 confirm and expand the intersection of the Trinity Zone with 8.04 m of 4.48% REO and 61.4 m of 3.03% REO within a broader interval of 151.4 m of 2.42% REO, the strongest grade x width south of the discovery area intersected to date.

Figure 2. RIFT26-012 assay results at the Rift Project highlighting the Trinity Zone and additional completed holes (assays pending) with favourable zones of altered hematite (red) shown on the downhole traces.

As shown above in Figure 2, four (4) additional western step-out drillholes have been completed along the same drillhole fence, with assays pending. Initial visual results show broad intervals with hematite alteration consistent with mineralization of reported results, suggesting potential down-dip extension of Trinity Zone.

RIFT26-014 targeted the area in-between RIFT26-003 & RIFT26-005A which were ~200 m apart. Results from RIFT26-014 demonstrate continuity of the 80.0 m at 2.29% REO, including 2.40% REO over 50.9 m in RIFT26-003 (See News Release Dated April 28, 2026) and the 137.2 m at 2.01% REO, including 4.02% REO over 23.7 m in RIFT26-005A (See News Release Dated May 15, 2026). Trinity Zone mineralization is the highest adjacent to the unconformity at 178.6 m and extends down to a depth of 327.1 m with newly reported RIFT26-014 containing 2.09% REO over 148.5 m, including 10.2 m of 5.27% REO, 21.7 m of 4.00% REO and 36.9 m of 3.11% REO within the broader interval.

Figure 3. RIFT26-014 assay results at the Rift Project highlighting the Trinity Zone and completed holes with pending assays.

RIFT26-011 & RIFT26-013 were targeting the north and western extensions of the zone highlighted in the June 22, 2026, News Release. RIFT26-013 returned two discrete zones: an upper 22.8 m of 1.11% REO and a lower zone of 24.5 m of 1.93% REO. The carbonatite, however, is consistently elevated (>0.5%) in REO values down to a depth of 370 m. RIFT26-011 doesn’t contain any notable mineralized intervals >1.0% REO and supports the ongoing work that the Trinity Zone is oriented NE-SW or ENE-WSW.

To date, only fourteen (14) of the thirty-two (32) completed drillholes have analytical results released. Results contained herein, continue to highlight significant intervals of >4.00% REO within a broader >2.00% REO mineralized envelope, together with the positive rock attributes observed to the west demonstrate a strong potential of Trinity Zone expansion (see Figures 1-3 above). Trinity Zone intercepts maintain grade and continuity over an approximate 400 m strike length and have been proven over 185 m downdip within the greater 700 m target corridor. These results reinforce the high-grade mineralization within the Trinity Zone and holes completed to date demonstrate strong western expansion potential at the Rift Project.

Table 1: Drillhole Location and Attributes

Hole ID Depth (m) Azimuth(b) (°) Dip(b) (°) Easting (a) Northing (a) Elevation RIFT26-011 560.41 80 -60 741944 4460983 332.76 RIFT26-012 685.93 80 -65 741935 4460683 331.9 RIFT26-013 624.84 80 -60 741879 4460861 332.95 RIFT26-014 829.32 80 -60 741980 4460575 332.63 (a)Coordinates are presented in NAD83 UTMZ14 (b) Azimuth and Dip are planned and may vary downhole

Table 2: RIFT26-012, RIFT26-013 and RIFT26-014 Assay Highlights

(a) All reported intervals are downhole core lengths, and do not represent true widths, which remain unknown until further confirmation assay results are received and interpreted. NdPr(2) distributions for the Trinity Zone mineralization remain within typical global carbonatite ranges of 10-20%.

(b) For more detailed drill results information, including REO calculations and conversions, please visit https://apexcriticalmetals.com/projects/rift-rare-earth-project/#reo_disclosure

Image 1. RIFT26-014 interval of 2.75 m from 181.57 m to 184.32 m (red box) averaging 4.66% REO, including samples RIFT014-007 (2.24% REO over 1.13 m), RIFT014-009 (3.83% REO over 0.97 m), and RIFT014-010 (10.10% REO over 0.65 m).

Program Status and Next Steps

The Company has completed additional drillholes designed to further test the extent of mineralization along strike and at depth with assay results pending. Ongoing refinement of the 3D geological model, including integration of assay results as received, will support improved understanding of the mineralized system and help prioritize future drill targeting. The 2026 drill program remains ongoing, with a total of thirty-two (32) drillholes completed to date for approximately 21,000 m, with assays currently pending for eighteen (18) drillholes. Drilling is expected to continue through August and September with a single drill rig.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drilling was completed using one truck and one track mounted diamond drill rigs with HQ-size core and all drill core samples have been or will be shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) preparation facility in Ancaster, Ontario, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which includes drying, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm. The samples were subsequently analyzed using Code 8 by XRF Nb₂O₅, ZrO 2 and Ta 2 O 5 (0.003%), Code 8 – REE Assay (lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP/MS). Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box onsite.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was incorporated into the program and included the insertion of certified reference material and silica blanks at a rate of approximately 5% and 5%, respectively. Additional analysis of pulp-split and reject-split sample duplicates was also completed at a rate of approximately 5% and 2.5%, respectively, to assess analytical precision at different stages. Actlabs Canada is independent of the Company.

Management cautions that the interception of carbonatite and associated hematite alteration is not necessarily indicative of mineralization. Assay results are required to confirm the presence, grade, and significance of any mineralization. All intercepts reported in this news release represent core length (apparent width). True widths have not yet been determined.

(1) REO (Rare Earth Oxide) is defined as the sum of Ce 2 O 3 , La 2 O 3 , Pr 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Sm 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 2 O 3 , Dy 2 O 3 , Ho 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Tm 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , Lu 2 O 3 , and Y 2 O 3 .

(2) NdPr distribution calculated as (Nd 2 O3 + Pr 2 O 3 ) / REO x 100

For more detailed drill results information, including REO calculations and conversions, please visit https://apexcriticalmetals.com/projects/rift-rare-earth-project/#reo_disclosure

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company’s exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

Rare earth oxide (“REO”) values reported in this news release are calculated as the sum of individual rare earth oxide components and are not directly measured assay results. The individual rare earth oxide values underlying each reported REO grade are available at Individual Rare Earth Oxide Disclosure.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC) (OTCQX:APXCF) (FWB:KL9) (Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company’s flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America’s most advanced niobium deposits. Two historical drillholes located within the 700 m corridor of interest returned broad intervals of >2.00% REO, with higher grade (>3.00% REO) intervals within. The Company’s 2026 drilling has continued to demonstrate this grade profile and have expanded the footprint of the high-grade mineralization (“Trinity Zone) over approximately 380 m from the historical drillholes to-date. Additionally, drilling has delineated a new deeper horizon (“Neo Zone”) of strongly elevated NdPr beneath the high-grade material with NdPr distributions between 30-50%. For more information, please see the Company’s news releases dated April 7, 2026, April 28, 2026, May 6, 2026 and May 15, 2026, which are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca), as well as our individual REO component disclosure at the Rift Project which is available on our website at www.apexcriticalmetals.com.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed an emerging niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb₂O₅ over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb₂O₅ over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system. For more information, please see the Company’s news releases dated August 27, 2025, November 12, 2025, December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, which are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ, and in France on Euronext Access Paris under the symbol “MLAPX.

Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements regarding the Company’s drill program and any subsequent drill programs and statements regarding the Company’s prospective assets (more particularly described above), and statements regarding future assay results and the potential for future exploration and drilling to confirm the source of magnetic anomalies, to test the extent of mineralization along strike and at depth, and ongoing refinement of the 3D geological modelling and understanding of the mineralized system. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company’s properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company’s properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire