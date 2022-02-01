Apartments.com Releases Rent Growth Report for Third Quarter of 2023

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group online marketplace – published an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for the third quarter of 2023. Imbalances between supply and demand continue to plague the once fast-growing Sun Belt markets, while markets in the Northeast and Midwest round out the top rent growth leaders.









“Despite third quarter demand hitting its highest level since 2021, it was not enough to match the new supply that came online,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics at CoStar Group. “The supply-demand imbalance caused national vacancy rates to move up again, but at a slow pace, providing positive signals that the multifamily market is approaching stabilization.”

INCREASED DEMAND STILL OUTSTRIPPED BY NEW SUPPLY

In the third quarter, demand reached its highest level since 2021 at 116,000 units. However, it wasn’t enough to match the 140,000 units of new supply that hit the market, causing the national vacancy rate to move up 10 basis points to 7.0%. The rise in vacancy marks the slowest increase since the vacancy rate began ascending at the end of 2021, signaling that the market could be on the cusp of stabilizing.

SUN BELT MARKETS FACE LARGEST SUPPLY-DEMAND IMBALANCE

Upward pressure on vacancy has led year-over-year asking rent growth to decelerate from 1.3% to 0.8% over the last 90 days. Sun Belt markets, which experienced the fastest rent growth in 2021 and the first half of 2022, are now facing the largest imbalance between supply and demand with developers delivering record numbers of units and too few new renter households to fill them.

Many of these markets finished the third quarter with negative year-over-year rent growth, particularly Atlanta and Austin, which witnessed their rent growth vanish from 17.0% at the end of 2021 to negative 3.1% and negative 4.8% respectively.

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY, CINCINNATI LEAD RENT GROWTH

On the other hand, Midwest and Northeast markets dominate the top 10 list for rent growth. Northern New Jersey and Cincinnati held the top rent growth spot at 3.4% in the third quarter, with both regions experiencing limited new supply additions, allowing multifamily conditions to remain significantly more balanced than in Sun Belt markets.

VACANCY TICKS UP FOR HIGH-END PROPERTIES, MID-MARKET REMAINS THE BRIGHT SPOT

With an estimated 554,000 units of new supply coming online this year, the multifamily market is approaching the most deliveries since the mid-1980s. Of these, 70% are aimed at the top end of the market, pushing 4- and 5-star vacancy rates up 300 basis points to 9.1% at the end of September and bringing annual rent growth further down at negative 0.4%.

Conversely, demand for mid-market priced rental units rebounded in the first three quarters of 2023 with new supply additions at a fraction of those in the luxury price range. While 3-star rent growth slipped slightly over the past three months, it remains positive at 1.4% and above the overall average of 0.8%. If the economy is able to avoid a recession and pent-up household formations start releasing, it’s possible that 3-star properties could begin to stabilize and start recovering in 2024, a direct contrast to the top-end of the market which will continue to battle elevated supply levels throughout 2024.

LOOKING AHEAD

Property operations for the remainder of 2023 and going into 2024 will vary widely depending on the market and the price point. Sun Belt markets and luxury properties appear most at risk for further weakness due to oversupply conditions, while Midwest/Northeast locations and mid-priced 3-star properties could outperform.

