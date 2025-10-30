AP Switches to DaVinci Resolve Studio for Global News Production

Global news agency completes transition to support more than 1,500 daily video projects.

Fremont, CA, USA – Monday, November 24, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced that The Associated Press (AP), the world’s leading news agency, has transitioned its global video editing platform to DaVinci Resolve Studio. The large scale enterprise deployment includes several hundred licenses, supporting AP’s mission critical, 24/7 global news operations and helping enable the creation of more than 1,500 video projects daily.

“AP produces video from more than 100 countries, delivering content to thousands of broadcasters, publishers and digital platforms every day,” said Derl McCrudden, AP vice president and head of global news production. “In support of that crucial journalism, we are working with DaVinci Resolve Studio to equip our journalists with state of the art editing and production tools.”

The deployment included extensive integration with AP’s workflows and introduced several new capabilities in DaVinci Resolve Studio designed with breaking news in mind. Among the most important was Growing Transport Stream Editing, which allows journalists to begin working on live incoming video feeds directly from AP’s MAM without waiting for complete file transfers. This means video can be cut and distributed within seconds of footage arriving.

AP now uses DaVinci Resolve Studio’s cloud based preset and graphics distribution system, including graphics templates, project settings and export settings. This eliminates manual downloads and ensures branding and production standards are maintained across all locations.

Resolve has also been integrated with AP’s MAM to enable scalable cloud rendering. By distributing project rendering to cloud based nodes, AP can automatically scale capacity during major news events and scale down when demand decreases. This reduces reliance on local rendering by journalists and editors, keeping workstations free for creative work and optimizing infrastructure costs.

Software management has also been simplified. With single sign on license management, AP uses Blackmagic Cloud to monitor, assign and redistribute Resolve licenses across its global user base.

The transition included a comprehensive training program designed for AP journalists and field operatives whose primary focus is storytelling rather than technical editing. AP super users collaborated with DaVinci Resolve Certified Trainers to develop an internal video on demand library, enabling staff to learn at their own pace and ensuring sustainable knowledge transfer.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org