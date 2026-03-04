Announcing the 2026 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners
WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Winnipeg region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners.
WINNIPEG AWARD RECIPIENTS
Action Car Detailing
Advanced Massage Therapy
Anderson Family Vision Care
Arctic Spas
Belvidere Construction
Ben’s Concrete Works Inc.
Bistro on Notre Dame
Budget Blinds of Winnipeg
Camco Electric
CAZ 3D Printing
Children’s Dental World
Class A Service Ltd
Cleanr Property Maintenance
Constant C Technology Group
Creative Design Contractors
Curtis Carpets Ltd
Dawson Rentals
Donvito Collision & Glass
Exchange District Pharmacy
Floor Country Canada
Glastar Sunrooms by Sunshade Ltd.
Gorilla Property Services
Green Blade Lawn Care
Griffith Plaster and Stucco Inc
H2O Academy
Hi-Tech Energy Windows & Doors
Homecare Solutions for Everyone
Impact Security Group
Infinite Fire & Mechanical Inc.
Integrity Roofing
Jamrock Security
Judy Lindsay Team Realty
KCD Quartz & Granite Inc
Kildonan Tree Service
Lasik MD
LifeSmart Medical Osborne
Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd.
Lockmish Locksmith Services
Minuk & Koster Denture Clinic
Mission Repair Centre
MNP Ltd.
Mr. Garbage Winnipeg Bin Rentals
Olympic Building Centre
Penta Protective Coatings Ltd.
Perfect Placement Systems
Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
Pinette Hair Restoration Clinic
Purity Duct Cleaning
RBM Photo Booth
River City Environmental
River City Environmental Asbestos
Santa Lucia Pizza
Sarbit Travel Centre Inc.
Sport Manitoba Clinic
Tesseract Environmental Consulting
The Autoshow Winnipeg
The Pleasant Plumber
Total Wrapture Medi Spa
Trapp Doors Inc.
Treads by Design
U-Drive Car Rental
Upper Edge Property Management
Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery
Vintage and Vogue Photography
Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium
Windeck Ltd
Winnipeg Hearing Centres
Wraptors Decals
Wrapture Beauty Academy
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
