Announcing the 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 21 seconds ago

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Windsor and Greater region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WINDSOR AWARD RECIPIENTS

Absolute Comfort Control Services
AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.absolutecomfortcs.com

Accent Embroidery
APPAREL PRINTING SERVICE
www.accentembroidery.ca

Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
COLLEGE – CAREER & BUSINESS
www.andersoncollege.com

Aqua Master Pools
HOT TUBS & SPAS
www.aquamasterpools.ca

Bath Fitter
BATHROOM REMODELLING
www.bathfitter.com

Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd
GLASS AND MIRROR SALES & SERVICE
www.bayviewglass.com

Better Blinds and Drapery
WINDOW TREATMENTS / COVERINGS
www.betterblinds.ca

D D M 360 Photo Booth
PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS
www.ddmphotobooth.com

Dion Hearing Centre
AUDIOLOGY
www.dionhearing.com

Downtown Windsor Pharmacy
INDEPENDENT PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE
www.downtownwindsorpharmacy.com

Element Windows and Doors
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.ewdwindows.ca

En Route Productions
VIDEO PRODUCTION COMPANY
www.enrouteproductions.ca

Home 2 Home Properties
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.h2hpm.com

La Vida Salon And Spa
DAY SPA
www.lavidasalonandspa.com

Lou’s Fire Protection Services
FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION SERVICES
www.lousfireprotectionservices.ca

Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge
RESTAURANT – ITALIAN
www.mezzo.ca

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en

Rainforest Escape Landscaping
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS
www.rainforestescapelandscaping.com

Riverside Paving & Trucking Ltd
PAVING CONTRACTOR
www.riversidepaving.ca

SafestWork Consulting Inc
HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING
www.safestwork.com

Smokies BBQ
RESTAURANTS – BBQ
www.ordersmokiesbbq.com

Sod & Beyond Landscaping Services
SOD SUPPLY AND SERVICES
www.sodandbeyond.com

The Breakfast Guyz
RESTAURANTS – BREAKFAST/BRUNCH
www.thebreakfastguyz.ca

The Spider Guys
PEST CONTROL
www.thespiderguys.com

Windsor-Essex Janitorial Inc
JANITORIAL SERVICES
www.windsor-EssexJanitorial.com

Learn more about 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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