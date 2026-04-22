Announcing the 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners
WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Windsor and Greater region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners.
WINDSOR AWARD RECIPIENTS
|
Absolute Comfort Control Services
|
Accent Embroidery
|
Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
|
Aqua Master Pools
|
Bath Fitter
|
Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd
|
Better Blinds and Drapery
|
D D M 360 Photo Booth
|
Dion Hearing Centre
|
Downtown Windsor Pharmacy
|
Element Windows and Doors
|
En Route Productions
|
Home 2 Home Properties
|
La Vida Salon And Spa
|
Lou’s Fire Protection Services
|
Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge
|
MNP Ltd.
|
Rainforest Escape Landscaping
|
Riverside Paving & Trucking Ltd
|
SafestWork Consulting Inc
|
Smokies BBQ
|
Sod & Beyond Landscaping Services
|
The Breakfast Guyz
|
The Spider Guys
|
Windsor-Essex Janitorial Inc
Learn more about 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire