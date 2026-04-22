Announcing the 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Windsor and Greater region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WINDSOR AWARD RECIPIENTS

Absolute Comfort Control Services

AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.absolutecomfortcs.com Accent Embroidery

APPAREL PRINTING SERVICE

www.accentembroidery.ca Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology

COLLEGE – CAREER & BUSINESS

www.andersoncollege.com Aqua Master Pools

HOT TUBS & SPAS

www.aquamasterpools.ca Bath Fitter

BATHROOM REMODELLING

www.bathfitter.com Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd

GLASS AND MIRROR SALES & SERVICE

www.bayviewglass.com Better Blinds and Drapery

WINDOW TREATMENTS / COVERINGS

www.betterblinds.ca D D M 360 Photo Booth

PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS

www.ddmphotobooth.com Dion Hearing Centre

AUDIOLOGY

www.dionhearing.com Downtown Windsor Pharmacy

INDEPENDENT PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE

www.downtownwindsorpharmacy.com Element Windows and Doors

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.ewdwindows.ca En Route Productions

VIDEO PRODUCTION COMPANY

www.enrouteproductions.ca Home 2 Home Properties

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.h2hpm.com La Vida Salon And Spa

DAY SPA

www.lavidasalonandspa.com Lou’s Fire Protection Services

FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION SERVICES

www.lousfireprotectionservices.ca Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge

RESTAURANT – ITALIAN

www.mezzo.ca MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en Rainforest Escape Landscaping

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS

www.rainforestescapelandscaping.com Riverside Paving & Trucking Ltd

PAVING CONTRACTOR

www.riversidepaving.ca SafestWork Consulting Inc

HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING

www.safestwork.com Smokies BBQ

RESTAURANTS – BBQ

www.ordersmokiesbbq.com Sod & Beyond Landscaping Services

SOD SUPPLY AND SERVICES

www.sodandbeyond.com The Breakfast Guyz

RESTAURANTS – BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

www.thebreakfastguyz.ca The Spider Guys

PEST CONTROL

www.thespiderguys.com Windsor-Essex Janitorial Inc

JANITORIAL SERVICES

www.windsor-EssexJanitorial.com

Learn more about 2026 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire