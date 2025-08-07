Announcing the 2025 Regina Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Regina & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Regina Consumer Choice Award Winners.

REGINA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Affordable Trailer Sales

TRAILERS – SALES & SERVICE

www.affordabletrailersales.ca Artistic Masonry & Stucco Ltd

STUCCO

www.artisticmasonry.ca Automated AV

HOME AUTOMATION SYSTEMS

www.automatedav.ca B&Bowa’s Cleaning Services

RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES

www.bbowascleaning.com Bloom Counselling & Wellness Center

COUNSELLING SERVICES

www.bloomcounsellingyqr.ca Castle Furniture

FURNITURE RETAILERS

www.castlefurniture.ca Children’s Dental Clinic

ORTHODONTIST

www.cdwregina.com Crawford Homes

HOME BUILDERS

www.crawfordhomes.ca Doorn’s Greenhouse

GARDEN CENTRES

www.doorns.ca Dynamic Roofing & Exteriors Inc. (2020) Ltd.

ROOFING

www.dynamicroofing.ca Eastside Audiology & Rehabilitation

HEARING SERVICES

www.lifewithsound.com Future Vision Optical Corp.

OPTICIANS / OPTOMETRISTS

www.futurevision.pro Greenway Limited | 1 Stop Vacuum Centres

VACUUM SALES & SERVICE

www.greenwaylimited.com JCC Productions

VIDEOGRAPHERS

www.jccproductions.com Kinetic Auto Service

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR

www.regina.kineticautoservice.ca Martin School of Dance & Baton

SCHOOL – DANCE

www.martindance.com Maximum Training for the Trucking Industry

DRIVING SCHOOL – TRUCK / DRIVING SCHOOL – MOTORCYCLE

www.maximumtraining.ca MKS Financial Services Inc

FINANCIAL PLANNING

www.mksfinancial.ca MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/regina O’Brians Automotive

AUTOMOBILE DEALER – PRE-OWNED

www.obrians.ca Oakridge Remodeling Ltd.

HOME RENOVATION

www.oakridgeremodeling.ca Once Upon A Child

BABY STORE

www.onceuponachildregina.com Open Skies MRI

DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS

www.openskies.ca Palero Greenscaper Landscaping

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS/LAWN MAINTENANCE

www.palerogreenscaper.com Passion Salon & Spa

HAIR SALON / DAY SPA

www.passionsalonandspa.com Prairie Boys Spray Foam

INSULATION CONTRACTOR

www.pbsprayfoam.com Prairie Dust Busters

DUCT & FURNACE CLEANING

www.prairiedustbusters.ca Rainsoft (Regina) LTD.

WATER COMPANIES – BOTTLED

www.rainsoft.ca SecureGard Public Storage

STORAGE – SELF SERVICE AND MOBILE

www.securegard-storage.ca Shawn’s Property Management LTD.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.shawnsproperties.com Skin Clinics Regina

DERMATOLOGIST

www.skinclinics.ca/regina Superblinds & Draperies Of Regina

WINDOW TREATMENTS

www.superblindsregina.com Supreme Regina Construction

PAINTING CONTRACTOR

www.supremereginaconstruction.com Telematics Online Research & Investigation

INVESTIGATORS

www.telematics-online.com The Bevelled Edge Countertops

COUNTERTOPS

www.thebevellededge.com The Wireless Age

CELLULAR PHONE DEALERS

www.thewirelessage.com Trusted Plumbing And Heating Inc

HVAC CONTRACTOR

www.trustedplumbingandheating.com VK Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.vkphoto.ca

