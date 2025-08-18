Announcing the 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Lévis and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners.

LÉVIS AWARD RECIPIENTS

BMR MATÉRIAUX LAVOIE

HARDWARE AND MATERIALS

www.bmr.ca/en/materiaux-lavoie-inc BOULE-O-DROME

BOWLING ALLEY

www.bouleodrome.com BRODERIE SA-MI INC.

SCREENPRINTING & EMBRODERY

www.broderiesami.com CLINIQUE AZOTE

DERMATOLOGY NURSE

www.cliniqueazote.com CLINIQUE HASNAMEDIC

MEDICAL AESTHETIC CLINIC

www.hasnamedic.com CLÔTURES STRATÉGI-K

FENCES

www.cloturestrategik.com COMPTABILITÉ BC

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTANT

www.comptabilitebc.com CÔTÉ FLEURY INC. / SERRURIER RIVE-SUD INC.

SECURITY SYSTEMS

www.cotefleury.com ÉMOTIONS GÂTEAUX

CHOCOLATE & PASTRY SHOP

www.emotionsgateaux.com ENTREPÔTS MINI-MAXI INC.

SELF-SERVICE STORAGE

www.entrepotsminimaxi.com ENVIRO CONFORT

HEATING & AIR CONDITIONG

www.enviroconfort.com ÉQUIPE JEAN-FRANÇOIS MORIN

REAL ESTATE BROKERS

www.jeanfrancoismorin.ca ÉQUIPENUTRITION

NUTRITIONIST – DIETICIAN

www.equipenutrition.ca FRÉDÉRICK HAINS DEMERS, AVOCATES INC.

LAWYER – FAMILY LAW

www.fhdavocates.ca infiniLASER

LASER HAIR REMOVAL

www.infinilaser.com JEAN-MAURICE VÉZINA – ÉQUIPE CONSEIL EN PLANIFICATION FINANCIÈRE

FINANCIAL PLANNING

www.jeanmauricevezina.ca LES RÉSIDENCES DU PRÉCIEUX-SANG

RESIDENCE FOR SENIORS

www.precieuxsang.com MILLE PATTES AMUSEMENTS

INDOOR AMUSEMENT CENTER, INFLATABLE RENTALS AND PARTY SUPPLIES

www.millepattesamusement.com MOISAN PORTES DE GARAGE

GARAGE DOORS

www.portesmoisan.com PAYSAGISTES AU NATUREL INC.

LANDSCAPING

www.paysagistesaunaturel.ca PROCYCLE LÉVIS ET COUREUR BIONICK LÉVIS

SALE AND REPAIR OF BICYCLES AND CROSS-COUNTRY SKIS

www.procycle-levis.com ULTIMA FENESTRATION

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.ultimafenestration.com VENICE GYM LÉVIS

FITNESS CENTRE

www.venice-gym.com VERBATUM

LANGUAGE SCHOOL

www.verbatum.ca VITRERIE GLOBAL

GLASS & MIRROR – SALES AND SERVICES

www.vitrerieglobal.ca

Learn more about 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

