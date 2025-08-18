Announcing the 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners
LÉVIS, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Lévis and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners.
LÉVIS AWARD RECIPIENTS
|
BMR MATÉRIAUX LAVOIE
|
BOULE-O-DROME
|
BRODERIE SA-MI INC.
|
CLINIQUE AZOTE
|
CLINIQUE HASNAMEDIC
|
CLÔTURES STRATÉGI-K
|
COMPTABILITÉ BC
|
CÔTÉ FLEURY INC. / SERRURIER RIVE-SUD INC.
|
ÉMOTIONS GÂTEAUX
|
ENTREPÔTS MINI-MAXI INC.
|
ENVIRO CONFORT
|
ÉQUIPE JEAN-FRANÇOIS MORIN
|
ÉQUIPENUTRITION
|
FRÉDÉRICK HAINS DEMERS, AVOCATES INC.
|
infiniLASER
|
JEAN-MAURICE VÉZINA – ÉQUIPE CONSEIL EN PLANIFICATION FINANCIÈRE
|
LES RÉSIDENCES DU PRÉCIEUX-SANG
|
MILLE PATTES AMUSEMENTS
|
MOISAN PORTES DE GARAGE
|
PAYSAGISTES AU NATUREL INC.
|
PROCYCLE LÉVIS ET COUREUR BIONICK LÉVIS
|
ULTIMA FENESTRATION
|
VENICE GYM LÉVIS
|
VERBATUM
|
VITRERIE GLOBAL
Learn more about 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire