Animon Launches its Anime Video Platform in China

Company Debuts Animon Studio to Empower Chinese Creators

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CreateAI Holdings (“CreateAI” or the “Company”) (OTC: TSPH), a global leader in applied artificial intelligence, today announced the official launch of Animon, the world’s first anime-specific AI video generation platform, in China. Concurrently, Animon Studio, a professional-grade version tailored for creators and studios, debuts to empower millions of Chinese creators, transforming imaginative ideas into high-quality animated content and democratizing anime production for all.

Since its global debut in April 2025, Animon has rapidly become the top-ranked AI application in the anime sector, earning widespread acclaim for its unparalleled capabilities. Animon focuses exclusively on anime, enabling users to generate state-of-the-art anime videos with just a single idea or image. Whether crafting viral short videos or producing personal micro-series, Animon is the ultimate tool for creators. The Chinese version has been richly optimized for local users, offering styles like Chinese ink wash and other culturally resonant aesthetics to meet the creative and cultural demands of Chinese creators and audiences.

An Anime Creation Powerhouse

Animon sets the standard for the industry’s first AI generation for anime, excelling in six key dimensions: quality, controllability, consistency, style, cost, and ease of use. This “hexagon of excellence” empowers both enthusiasts and professionals alike:

Anime Enthusiasts: Zero Barriers, Unlimited Creativity

Animon provides free, unlimited generation, enabling fans to experiment freely. With simple text or image inputs, users can create high-quality anime shorts, making fan fiction and personal projects effortless.

Animon provides free, unlimited generation, enabling fans to experiment freely. With simple text or image inputs, users can create high-quality anime shorts, making fan fiction and personal projects effortless. Professional Creators: Studio-Grade Tools for All

Animon Studio is tailored for professional animation teams and independent studios, addressing three core needs: high-quality visuals, keyframe consistency, and efficient output: Best-in-Class Anime Generation: The platform introduces Image-to-Image tools, supporting precise operations like background replacement and pose adjustments, effectively resolving the industry challenge of maintaining character consistency across frames. The “Intelligent In-betweens” technology eliminates common AI video discontinuities, delivering natural, fluid, and lifelike scene transitions. Even creators without professional backgrounds can produce studio-quality work. The exclusive “Extend” feature allows creators to refine specific video segments by selecting any single frame from a five-second video and regenerating the following four seconds, granting unprecedented control to perfect every detail. Peak Efficiency and Quality: The new Anicut video model series supports super-resolution up to 1080p, enabling studio-level video production at scale. The dedicated Aniframe model supports up to 1.5K HD quality, optimized for panoramic, close-up, and detailed scenes across diverse anime styles, ensuring efficient creation of high-quality assets. Studio-Grade Support: Animon Studio offers dedicated workspaces with cloud storage, team collaboration interfaces, priority computing channels, and 24/7 technical support, ensuring seamless professional delivery.

Animon Studio is tailored for professional animation teams and independent studios, addressing three core needs: high-quality visuals, keyframe consistency, and efficient output:

“Animon’s goal is to make the most professional creation tools accessible to everyone, helping creators overcome resource and efficiency barriers to bring great ideas to life,” said Haiquan Li, Animon’s Technical Lead. “We believe that whether you’re an individual creator or a small anime studio, you can use our tools to produce your own anime series. Animon’s arrival will greatly drive innovation and development in China’s anime industry.”

“We’re not just providing a tool; we’re building a UGC platform focused on anime,” said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI, Animon’s parent company. “We see a gap in today’s content market for a vertical community tailored for anime enthusiasts, where they can freely create and share. Animon will fill this gap with AI technology, removing creation barriers and unleashing creative passion while building a home for all anime fans.”

Animon’s arrival in China heralds a vibrant, inclusive era of AIGC (AI-Generated Content) anime creation. By blending cutting-edge AI with localized features, Animon empowers Chinese creators to produce culturally rich, professional-grade works with ease, fostering a new wave of creativity in the Chinese anime industry.

Start creating your anime today at www.animon.com.

Animon Media Contact:

pr@animon.ai

About CreateAI

CreateAI is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

CreateAI Media Contact:

Brad Burgess

ICR, LLC

Email: CreateAI.PR@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animon-launches-its-anime-video-platform-in-china-302565890.html

SOURCE CreateAI Holdings Inc