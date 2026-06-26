Anime “KAGURABACHI” Casts Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba; Cast Comments, Character Visual & Trailer Revealed!

~ Crunchyroll Simulcast Confirmed! “ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 1 Confirms Premiere Screening at Otakon! ~

TOKYO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Anime Kagurabachi , based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump , has announced that Katsuyuki Konishi has been cast as Togo Shiba. Alongside this announcement, cast comments, a character visual, and a character trailer have been unveiled.

Furthermore, Anime Kagurabachi series will be available to stream worldwide outside of select Asian territories on global anime brand Crunchyroll.

Additionally, there are new updates for “ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 1, which is set to kick off in July. An additional premiere screening at Otakon has been confirmed, and new event details for Anime NYC have been announced.

Kagurabachi (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4 million copies.

A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died), the anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.

Katsuyuki Konishi Cast as Togo Shiba!

Katsuyuki Konishi will play Togo Shiba, a veteran sorcerer with a long-standing relationship with the Rokuhira family. To commemorate the announcement, comments have arrived from Konishi.

Full Comments from Katsuyuki Konishi:

Q. What are your impressions of the character you voice, and what did you keep in mind while voicing them?

To me, Shiba is the kind of guy who’s carefree on the surface, but deep down, has a solid core and real strength.

I worked with the staff to make sure my performance wasn’t overdoing it, and instead focused on bringing out the effortless confidence of someone who is genuinely powerful.

I still threw in a few quirky touches here and there, though! I hope they help make Shiba a breath of fresh air for the audience.

Above all, I hope you can really feel how much he cares about the Rokuhiras, both father and son!

It’s a really tough role to play (lol), but it’s incredibly fun!!

Q. How did you feel when you were cast, and what are your thoughts on the anime?

I first read Kagurabachi when the first volume of the manga was released, and I knew right then that if it ever got an anime adaptation, I absolutely wanted to be a part of it. Now that my dream has come true, I couldn’t be happier. I’m so excited to see what kind of anime it turns out to be.

Q. What were your thoughts when you first read the manga?

Both the characters and the story are so gritty and cool! It felt like watching a movie. What struck me the most when reading the manga, though, was how beautifully the goldfish were depicted. I can’t wait to see how they are brought to life in the anime.

Q. What is Shiba’s greatest charm?

His elusive, hard-to-pin-down vibe is just really cool. His demeanor—or rather, his way of life—acts as a perfect cushion for such a gritty story. I really feel he’s an essential character in this tale of revenge.

Q. How would you describe the appeal of the series in one phrase?

“Cinematic, revenge-driven swordplay action.”

Togo Shiba Character Visual & Trailer Unveiled!

Character Introduction

A veteran sorcerer and long-time friend of the Rokuhira family. Following Kunishige’s death, he helps Chihiro in his quest for revenge. Despite his easygoing nature, his true strength is immeasurable. He used to be a member of the Kamunabi, the government’s sorcerer organization.

Togo Shiba Character Trailer:

English: https://youtu.be/QgcXQmhA2Bw /

Japanese: https://youtu.be/SelgdhzMA6Q

“ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 1 Confirms Otakon; Additional Details Revealed for Anime NYC!

“Kagurabachi“ Anime World Tour Special Site

https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/en/worldtour/

[Anime Expo] “Kagurabachi“ Anime World Tour – World Premiere Screening at Anime Expo

Location: Los Angeles

Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 2026

4:45 – 6:05 PM PDT

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center (Room: JW Marriott Diamond)

Details:

– Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

– Special appearance by anime cast and staff

Panel Session Guests:

Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Takuro Imamura (Editor of “Kagurabachi” Manga), Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime) *Honorifics omitted

* Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://www.anime-expo.org

[Japan Expo] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Japan Expo

Location: Paris

Date & Time: Thursday, July 9, 2026

3:30 – 4:30 PM CEST

Venue: Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte (Room: Yuzu Stage)

Details:

– Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

– Special appearance by anime staff

Panel Session Guests:

Riki Azuma (Cross-Media Producer of “Kagurabachi” Manga), Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://www.japan-expo-france.jp/

[AnimagiC] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at AnimagiC

Location: Mannheim

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 2026

10:30 -11:00 PM CEST

Venue: Rosengarten Mannheim (Room: Mozart Hall)

Details:

– Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animagic.de/

[Otakon] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Otakon

Location: Washington, DC

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 2026 *Time to be announced

Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Details:

– Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://otakon.com/

[Anime NYC 2026] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Anime NYC

Location: New York

Date & Time: Saturday, August 22, 2026

3:30 – 4:15 PM EDT

Venue: Javits Convention Center (Room: Main Stage)

Details:

– Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

– Special appearance by anime staff

Panel Session Guests:

Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime), Kenta Suzuki (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animenyc.com/

Copyright Notices

*When featuring the cover art for Kagurabachi Volume 1 or the original illustration by Takeru Hokazono, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA

*When featuring anime image assets, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

*Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials

*Single space is needed between “Takeru” and “Hokazono,” and between “Project” and “Kagurabachi.”

*No space needed after “/(slash)” and “,(comma).”

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anime-kagurabachi–casts-katsuyuki-konishi-as-togo-shiba-cast-comments-character-visual–trailer-revealed-302811505.html

SOURCE CyberAgent, Inc.