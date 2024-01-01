Animated Musical DAVID Earns Nearly $3 Million in Theatrical Presales in Three Weeks – Highest in Angel’s History

Robust exhibitor and audience demand set the stage for a strong holiday debut

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel (NYSE: ANGX), a media and technology company guided by 1.6 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories, today announced that its upcoming animated epic DAVID has earned nearly $3 million in theatrical pre-sales in three weeks – the highest in Angel’s history, and the highest ever reported for an animated theatrical musical in such a timeframe. Combined with robust exhibitor demand, this positions DAVID for a highly competitive nationwide opening in theaters on December 19, 2025.









“Angel continues to deliver compelling films that resonate with audiences across our circuit, and DAVID is no exception,” said Cinemark SVP of Global Content Strategy and Analysis Justin McDaniel. “We are seeing strong early enthusiasm from moviegoers, and its release during the Christmas holiday makes it a fitting choice for families seeking inspiring and faith-filled entertainment. We look forward to bringing DAVID to our immersive auditoriums this December.”

“The early success of DAVID is no surprise,” said Jordan Harmon, President of Angel. “Our audience chooses which stories reach theaters, and the Angel Guild has embraced DAVID with the highest scores ever recorded. This is a powerful, values-driven animated musical that unites families and uplifts hearts – the perfect story to celebrate the holidays.”

Multi-platinum artist Phil Wickham headlines DAVID, joined by actor, dancer, and singer Brandon Engman as young David. Angel recently released the film’s full original soundtrack – the earliest complete soundtrack ever launched for an animated theatrical musical – giving audiences a first listen to its stirring music. The DAVID teaser trailer has quickly amassed nearly three million views on YouTube, and across platforms, some of the film’s standout music moments have generated more than 17 million views, building strong awareness and anticipation ahead of the animated musical’s wide theatrical release.

Building on this momentum, Angel will also host a special DAVID Family Sing-Along event in theaters nationwide on December 31, 2025, an interactive celebration designed to extend the film’s momentum and bring audiences together for an unforgettable, music-filled New Years’ experience.

“We’re deeply grateful for Cinemark’s shared commitment to bringing families together through meaningful, shared experiences at the cinema,” said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical at Angel. “Since the launch of our theatrical division in 2023, Cinemark has stood with us in our mission to amplify light through values-driven storytelling. We’re honored to continue that partnership as we bring DAVID to theaters across the country this holiday season.”

In addition to DAVID, Angel’s upcoming theatrical slate showcases a diverse range of stories and genres. Highlights include I WAS A STRANGER, a powerful tale of resilience and hope set against the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War and featured in more than 50 film festivals worldwide; SOLO MIO, a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Kevin James, Kim Coates, and Alyson Hannigan; and YOUNG WASHINGTON, an epic biopic starring Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ben Kingsley — introducing William Franklyn-Miller in the title role — set for release on July 3, 2026.

Produced by Sunrise Animation and distributed by Angel in partnership with 2521 Entertainment, DAVID advances Angel’s mission to bring families stories that uplift, inspire, and entertain.

About Angel: Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company guided by 1.6 million grassroots Angel Guild paying members championing values-driven stories. Clearly expressing the kind of programming they crave, members of the Angel Guild act as virtual co-producers, greenlighting what films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Propelled by this audience-first momentum, Angel has released more than 40 films and 20 television series that amplify light, including “Sound of Freedom,” which earned more than $250 million at the worldwide box office. The company also has more than 6 billion views of its Dry Bar Comedy franchise, which has attracted some of the world’s best-known comedians. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

About Phil Wickham: Phil Wickham is a GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award-winning modern worship artist whose songs have been sung in churches around the world. His latest album, Song Of The Saints, released in September 2025 & debuted as his largest release to date. The album includes the longest-running #1 single of 2025, “What An Awesome God.” His 2024 GRAMMY-nominated album, I Believe, went #1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums. At the 2024 GMA Dove Awards, Wickham was the most awarded artist, taking home 9 awards, including Song of the Year & Worship Album of the Year. At the 2025 GMA Dove Awards, he also won Christmas Album of the Year. From his Platinum-certified singles “This is Amazing Grace,” “Living Hope,” & “Battle Belongs,” to his latest project Song Of The Saints, Wickham’s music has received billions of streams in the US alone across his catalog. Wickham’s discography includes ten full-length projects, multiple Christmas releases, and a series of popular Singalong records. In addition, he has authored multiple devotionals, including “On Our Knees: 40 Days to Living Boldly in Prayer” and the “I Believe Devotional,” where he invites people on a 14-day journey of living a life of greater faith. To learn more about Phil Wickham, visit www.philwickham.com.

About Sunrise Animation Studios: Sunrise Animation Studios is a Cape Town-based studio whose mission statement is “Inspire Through Story.” Sunrise is an animation house with integrated teams across story, development, concept art, animation, modelling, surfacing, grooming, layout, dressing, lighting, composting, editing, foley, sound mixing, and score composition. For more information, visit https://www.sunriseproductions.tv/.

About 2521 Entertainment: Founded in 2023, 2521 Entertainment is a film production and finance company that is not just creating good art and entertainment; we are changing the culture through art and entertainment with stories that matter. Our credits include King of Kings (Angel Studios), the highest-grossing faith-based animated opening ever; Sound of Freedom (Angel Studios), a $251M global hit; and House of David (The Wonder Project), Amazon Prime’s top-ranked series. Some upcoming releases are Zero A.D., Reykjavik (Jeff Daniels, J.K. Simmons), and Runner (Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson). https://2521entertainment.com/

