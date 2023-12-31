Angel Reaches Milestone of 1 Million Guild Members

Over 1 Million People in 170 Countries are Supporting Films, Series, Filmmakers, and Entertainment Content that Amplifies Light

PROVO, Utah, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Angel, the film & TV tech platform curated by the Angel Guild, has reached a milestone with over one million paying Angel Guild members. These Guild members are participating in changing the film industry by voting on what projects are brought to both big and small screens.

Angel is a movement seeking to replace the Hollywood gatekeepers with the audience. – Jeffrey Harmon

“Angel is a movement seeking to replace the Hollywood gatekeepers with the audience. As the Chief Content Officer, I cannot greenlight a film unless it is first approved by our Guild members. There are no exceptions,” said Jeffrey Harmon, Co-founder and CCO. “The Angel Guild has three purposes. One, as Guild members, you approve every movie and TV series on Angel. Two, as a premium member, you support every Angel release in theaters by using your two complimentary movie tickets. Number three, your Angel Guild membership helps fund future films. And the results speak for themselves, Angel movies have the highest average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes of any major studio at 93%.”

In the month of February, over 350,000 viewers joined the Angel Guild community. This growth is due in part to an influx of new stories to the site, with over 13 movies, 54 episodes, and multiple specials posted since the beginning of the year.

Angel Guild members are important players in every part of Angel’s business model. Guild members vote on the hundreds of concept videos (“torches”) and completed films that filmmakers submit to Angel . Angel cannot sign a distribution deal with any filmmaker without first getting the Guild members’ approval. Unlike executives at major film studios, Angel has empowered Guild members to decide what the company releases in theaters or on their streaming apps. Guild members also get a variety of additional benefits, including full access to stream Angel’s growing library with new multiple movies and series released every week.

This milestone parallels the new film RULE BREAKERS releasing in theaters nationwide, achieving an A CinemaScore, a 97% PopcornMeter score, and a 81% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the horizon, the animated epic THE KING OF KINGS is expected to launch in at least 40 international markets beginning April 11, with at least an additional 50 markets in the following months, and THE LAST RODEO is expected to reach theaters by Memorial Day.

About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, one million members choose which film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. Memberships also help fund filmmakers telling stories that amplify light. Learn more at Angel.com

