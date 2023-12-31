Angel Drops First Episode of New Angel Original Series The Wayfinders

Directed by Glen Winter and Executive Produced by Adam F. Goldberg, Fantasy Adventure Series Currently Filming in Ireland, Targeting a December 2025 Release for the Entire Full First Season.

PROVO, Utah, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Angel, the film & TV platform curated by over one million members of the Angel Guild, has launched the first episode of its highly anticipated fantasy adventure series, The Wayfinders, today exclusively on the Angel Studios platform. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Glen Winter (Smallville, Arrow, The Flash) and created by Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin (The Outpost), with Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Hans Rodionoff (The Muppets Mayhem), and Justin Partridge also writing, the series is currently in production, filming at Troy Studios in Limerick, Ireland.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring an epic adventure like The Wayfinders to our global audience,” said Jordan Harmon, President of Angel. “The Angel Guild has enthusiastically supported the first episode, and we know the series will capture the viewers’ imagination. We believe The Wayfinders will be like Narnia for a new generation.”

The Wayfinders follows three teenagers who are unexpectedly catapulted to a brutal universe. Thrust into a civil war alongside unlikely allies, the teens must navigate danger and use their wits and ingenuity to both save the world and fight for a way back home. Featuring a dynamic cast, including Evan Nikolas Fields (Hacks), Tamara Smart (Percy Jackson), Vincent Mattis (Teen Wolf), Issy Knopfler (Before We Die), and Sam Buchanan (My Fault: London) with Mackenzie Crook (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Office) in a starring role, the series promises an immersive blend of mythology, magic, and high-stakes adventure.

Production for The Wayfinders is underway at Troy Studios, Ireland’s largest film and television production facility, with additional location shooting in Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary, including iconic sites like the Rock of Cashel and Cahir Castle. The series is a collaboration between U.S.-based Camera 40 Productions – Jennifer Griffin producing – and Limerick’s Dark Day Pictures, generating significant economic impact with 140 crew members and up to 200 extras on set daily.

“Filming in Limerick allows us to showcase the region’s rich landscapes and talented crew on a global stage,” said producer Kynan Griffin. “The support from the local community and Film in Limerick has been phenomenal, making this a truly special project.”

The premiere episode, titled “The Wayfinders” is streaming exclusively on Angel.com and the Angel app with the remainder of the season to launch in December.

For more information about The Wayfinders or to join the Angel Guild for exclusive access and voting on upcoming projects, visit www.angel.com.

About Angel: Angel is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, over 1,100,000 paying members from more than 170 different countries help decide what film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. Learn more at Angel.com

