Andy Towers Named New Analog Way Western Regional Sales Manager

Analog Way is pleased to announce the addition to its team of Andy Towers as Western Regional Sales Manager. Towers is a recognized videowall and processing expert with more than 15 years of business development and global sales strategies experience. He assumes the role at Analog Way from the retiring Joe Rivas.

Towers joins the company with vast experience in image processing and direct view LED technology, further bolstering Analog Way’s expertise in the market. Prior to coming on board, he spent three years as Sales – Senior Applications Specialist at Christie Digital Systems. Earlier, Towers served in Western Regional Sales management at Delta Electronics and Jupiter Systems and as an Account Manager at AVDG.

“I’ve kept tabs on Andy’s career over the years and seen the respect he commands in the industry,” says Seth Teates, Analog Way’s Director of Sales – Americas. “Analog Way prides itself on being an asset to our partners as subject matter experts in the field of processing, media servers and video display signal flow. Andy has thrived in this space and earned an excellent reputation for supporting his customers with experience and knowledge. He’s already hit the ground running, and I have no doubt he will be a huge boost to our partners in the region.”

Like Teates, Towers has also been following the growth of Analog Way. “It’s been exciting to watch the company continually expand its product portfolio while maintaining such a high standard of quality,” he says. “Every year, the solutions have become more capable, giving customers options that fit a wide range of applications and budgets. As a salesperson, that’s incredibly appealing because it means I can confidently recommend the right solution instead of a one-size-fits-all product. Analog Way’s exceptional technology and innovation deliver a product lineup I believe in and am proud to represent.”

Teates concludes, “As we wish Joe Rivas well in his future endeavors, I’m confident we are in the best position to continue the work he’s done and build with our partners in the territory as we welcome and move forward with Andy.”