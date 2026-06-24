Andes Health Mart Pharmacy Honored as IPC’s 2026 Most Valuable Pharmacy

Owner Chip Andes and his team recognized with the Dan Moudry MVP Award for exemplifying the strength, service, and spirit of independent community pharmacy

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is proud to announce Andes Health Mart Pharmacy of Effingham, IL, as the recipient of the Dan Moudry Most Valuable Pharmacy (MVP) Award for 2026. The prestigious award was presented to Chip Andes at the IPC Annual Business Meeting on June 19, during McKesson ideaShare 2026 in Denver, CO.

Chip Andes has spent decades building Andy’s Health Mart Pharmacy into a cornerstone of care in his community, navigating change with resilience and purpose. When faced with a pivotal moment brought on by local development, Chip made the decision to reinvest, designing and launching a new pharmacy that reflects his long-standing commitment to serving patients at the highest level. Today, that vision, along with the dedicated team behind it, has earned Andes Health Mart Pharmacy recognition as IPC’s 2026 Pharmacy of the Year.

“Andes Health Mart Pharmacy exemplifies a thriving independent community pharmacy,” said IPC President and CEO Marc Essensa. “Chip has cultivated an empowered staff that has enabled them to introduce innovative solutions, benefitting the entire community.”

“Being named Most Valuable Pharmacy comes down to having the right system and the right people,” said Chip Andes, owner of Andes Health Mart Pharmacy. ” I’m proud to lead a team of pharmacists and technicians who set the standard every single day.”

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC): IPC is a member-owned GPO dedicated to supporting independent pharmacies across the United States. With a focus on advocacy, purchasing power, and operational excellence, IPC empowers pharmacies to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

The IPC MVP Award is named in honor of Dan Moudry. Dan served IPC as a board member for nearly three decades and was integral in driving the cooperative forward to better serve our members. Dan was more than just a pharmacist. He was an entrepreneur, a leader, and a voice for the independent community pharmacy industry. This award was named after Dan, not only to honor him but to highlight our great members who embody his spirit.

Contact Information:

Todd Eury – CEO

RxPR, LLC.

eury@rxpr.net

412-585-4001

SOURCE: IPC (Independent Pharmacy Cooperative)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire