Analog Way to Showcase ST 2110 Integration and New Features for Aquilon at InfoComm 2025

At InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, Analog Way will present its new SMPTE ST 2110 input and output cards for the LivePremier series. These additions expand Aquilon’s capabilities, enabling seamless integration into advanced IP-based workflows, including full support for UHD60 10-bit video, HDR, up to 8 audio channels per stream, and compliance with NMOS and PTP standards.

Designed for high-performance media environments, the new cards support up to 4x UHD60 or 8x FHD60 input streams and up to 4x UHD60 output streams. Multiple I/O cards can be installed to deliver several hundred GbE of bandwidth for large-scale ST 2110 deployments, with secure, redundant network transmission.

Analog Way will also present new software features for the LivePremier systems, including the support of 4K120/5K60 on DP1.2 input and output cards, the support of mix and split layers on the same screen and the VU meter in the multiviewer.

Visitors to booth 3343 can see a live demo of CorePlay Solo with highly requested features like clip color adjustments, clip geometry adjustments and USB media ingestion. CorePlay Solo is a reliable, easy-to-use 4K60 media player built for live productions; it can be operated independently or paired with an Analog Way switcher for enhanced show control. It offers real-time control, supports Dante audio and still images, and includes a REST API for remote operation.

Analog Way will be exhibiting at booth 3343 at InfoComm 2025, June 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando (FL). Register for free using Analog Way invitation code ANA720.

Discover how Analog Way’s product ranges, including LivePremier, Alta 4K, Midra 4K, Picturall and CorePlay, cover every need, from small presentations to the most complex installations.

In today’s AV landscape, compelling content is what turns technology into experience. On the show floor, Analog Way teams up with SNA Displays to showcase their innovative LED display solutions, brought to life by creative content from Render Impact and MOTV Experiential.