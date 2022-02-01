Analog Way to Show Its Most Powerful Live Presentation Systems Ever at ISE 2024

Analog Way will exhibit their newest and most advanced presentation systems and introduce a new media player at Integrated Systems Europe 2024 in Barcelona. Visitors to Analog Way booth 3C240 will see how the company’s wide range of products fulfills the video processing needs of every project, from small and medium-sized jobs to the world’s largest fixed installations and live events.

Highlights from Analog Way booth 3C240 will include advanced new products in the popular LivePremier series and the first in a new family of media players.

LivePremier Range Adds 16K Systems

Three new products will be introduced in the LivePremier series, advancing the range with Aquilon multi-screen and multi-layer live presentation systems supporting pixel canvases up to 16K: the Aquilon RS5, Aquilon RS6 and Aquilon Cmax.

With powerful new configurations, these six rack unit chassis (6RU) products offer up to 32 4K60p inputs (or 64 2K/Dual 60Hz inputs with 8-plug input cards) and up to 24 4K60p outputs (16 outputs can be used to drive Program(s) and the remaining outputs can be used to drive Auxiliaries). Like their siblings, they also have 2 dedicated multiviewer outputs and a Dante audio interface.

The systems also feature up to 64 layers and up to 48 still images. They can be linked to any other LivePremier chassis (up to four) for even larger I/O needs: up to 256 inputs and 80 outputs total (320 outputs with DPH104s). These new systems have become the most powerful solutions in the industry to drive the biggest global installations and events in a very integrated form factor!

Solo Media Player Debuts

The Solo media player will make its inaugural appearance at ISE 2024. Solo is a straightforward single channel 4K video player with one program, one preview and intuitive user interface software that offers high-quality monitoring of the Program and Preview channels​. This media player focuses exclusively on seamless, high-quality playback of full-screen video files with native support of different codecs, including h.264, h.265/HEVC, AWX and non-standard resolutions.

Highly reactive and reliable, Solo is an excellent complementary product to Analog Way presentation switchers and is tailored for live-operated scenarios in both rental and staging and live-like system integration. Solo is safe and intuitive to operate, making it fast to train operators. Analog Way provides go-to products for these end-users too!

Analog Way will be exhibiting at booth 3C240, at Integrated Systems Europe, ISE 2024, Fira Barcelona, 30 January – 2 February 2024.