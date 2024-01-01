Analog Way to Introduce Its Newest SMPTE ST 2110 Input and Output Cards for Aquilon at ISE 2025

Analog Way will present its latest SMPTE ST 2110 input and output cards for LivePremier systems at ISE 2025, enabling Aquilon to expand its range of applications and seamlessly integrate into ST 2110 workflows, including UHD60.

These new cards deliver exceptional performance and flexibility, featuring full support for all broadcast formats up to UHD60 10-bit, HDR compatibility, up to 8 audio channels per ST 2110 stream, and compatibility with NMOS and PTP standards.

The SMPTE ST 2110 input and output cards for LivePremier systems enable secure video and audio streaming over the network, leveraging the redundancy and long-distance capabilities of the ST 2110 standard. The new ST 2110 input card supports up to 4x UHD60 or 8x FHD60 ST 2110 input streams, while the output card handles up to 4x UHD60 ST 2110 output streams.

Multiple ST 2110 I/O boards can be installed, achieving several hundred GbE of ST 2110 bandwidth.

In addition, Analog Way will showcase other new features, enhancing the LivePremier systems with user-friendly improvements, including the virtual RC400T in the Web RCS—a streamlined GUI for show management that paves the way for future innovations.

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to see first-hand a live demonstration of the new firmware 1.1 for the CorePlay Solo media player, which introduces key features such as Dante audio support. CorePlay Solo is a user-friendly, robust 4K@60Hz media player designed for live applications. It features an intuitive interface with program and preview panels, playlists, and professional playback controls, allowing real-time adjustments during events. CorePlay Solo is perfect for driving displays or complementing Analog Way presentation switchers.

From February 4 to 7, Analog Way will be present at ISE in Barcelona at booth 3C200, welcoming visitors looking for innovative, robust, and versatile solutions for live events, presentations, and complex video setups.