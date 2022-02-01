Analog Way to Exhibit Most Powerful Live Presentation Capabilities at ISE 2023

Analog Way will present their latest and most advanced offering of presentation systems and media servers at Integrated Systems Europe 2023 in Barcelona. Visitors to Analog Way booth 3F250 will discover how the LivePremier, Alta 4K, Midra 4K and Picturall product ranges cover every video processing need, from small and medium-sized projects to the largest fixed installations and live events.

Highlights from Analog Way booth 3F250 will include some important new features coming to the LivePremier platform.

New 8-HDMI input card

To address the need for a larger number of full HD sources and their possible backups, Analog Way has designed a new input card equipped with eight full-size HDMI 1.4 connectors. Each port of this new input card can receive audio/video signals up to 2560×[email protected] or up to [email protected] and is compatible with HDCP and advanced EDID management.

This new 8-HDMI input card can be freely combined with any other input cards, allowing up to 32 inputs on a 4RU chassis and up to 48 inputs on a 5RU chassis. With such a high density of concurrent inputs, all intensive switching and routing needs will be covered without requiring external matrix routers.

New IP-SDI input card

Over the past few years, professionals around the world have widely adopted NDI, one of the most popular AV over IP standards, praised for its flexibility and ease of use. Analog Way launches a new hybrid input card for LivePremier, equipped with one 2.5G Ethernet port and four 12G-SDI inputs. This new card, which can be freely combined with any other input cards, has four input streams that can be individually configured as either NDI Full Bandwidth or 12G-SDI as needed.

Operators can easily use the Web RCS control interface to search through a list of available NDI sources on the network and select the ones they want to route and decode to the IP-SDI input card.

New LINK feature

To meet the ever-increasing video processing needs for exceptionally large events and massive fixed installations, Analog Way announces the LINK feature for the LivePremier platform. The LINK feature allows users to interconnect up to four units, no matter their type and size. The resulting system acts as a unique larger device controlled by one single Web RCS.

Whatever the size of the displays and the origin of the outputs, they all can be entirely displayed on the multiviewer. The LINK function allows up to 16 inputs to be shared between linked units. If needed, a second LINK card can optionally be added to each Aquilon. The LINK card accepts various types of cabling covering all distances up to 2 km (or 1,25 miles).

Analog Way will be exhibiting at booth 3F250, at Integrated Systems Europe, ISE 2023, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, 31 January – 3 February 2023. Register for free using Analog Way invitation code G120MDZJ.

For more information about Analog Way solutions, visit www.analogway.com