Analog Way Supports Long-time, Prague-based Customer AV MEDIA EVENTS for Redken Hair Styling

Prague-based AV MEDIA EVENTS, a.s. recently utilized an Analog Way Aquilon RS3 live presentation system and a Picturall Quad Mark II media server for a Redken CZ/SK hair styling event that magically transported attendees from the DOX+ venue in Prague, Czechia to New York City.

“The client had a clear vision – to have the attendees feel like they were in New York City, marked by its famous skyline,” says AV MEDIA EVENTS’ Marketing Specialist Lotte Motshagen. “That inspired us to build an LED set at DOX+ using different height LED screens, content from our Creative Lab and many lights to recreate skyscrapers in the city that never sleeps.”

AV MEDIA EVENTS is a long-time partner of Analog Way having used the company’s products for some 23 years. “Multi-screen and multi-layer video switchers are key to most of our projects – every event needs to process and distribute various types of video signals to one or even dozens of displays,” notes Motshagen. “We work with a range of products from renowned brands that help us and our clients successfully deliver their projects. But one particular manufacturer, Analog Way, which entered our world around 2002, has not only established themselves within AV MEDIA EVENTS but also truly become part of our DNA.”

Visuals for the recent Redken event were controlled by an Aquilon RS3 and Picturall Quad Mark II, which handled video/animation playback as well as switching between PowerPoint presentations and cameras via a video switcher.

“We needed many outputs, which meant using the Aquilon RS3,” Motshagen says. “Since we required more than four outputs, we used expansion cards, which we had in stock. The set up was complicated but everything ran smoothly because we could rely on Analog Way. It is more stable and more powerful than other systems.”

For the Redken event Jan Veniger was AV MEDIA EVENTS’ Sales Manager, Milan Hošťálek the Project Manager and Jan Malek the Video Operator

AV MEDIA EVENTS’ partnership with Analog Way goes back two decades. “Back then, we were still (digitally) processing analog signals,” Motshagen explains. “But over the last two decades, Analog Way has transformed into a leader in digital signal processing and still boasts the most powerful device of its kind in the world.”

AV MEDIA EVENTS has kept pace with Analog Way’s product line, recently acquiring the new Zenith 200 presentation switcher.

“It’s not just large-scale events that deserve high-quality, professional-grade video processing – smaller ones do, too,” says Jan Kadlec. “That’s why we’ve expanded our portfolio with the Zenith 200. We considered alternative devices with similar performance, but ultimately decided to invest in a trusted, high-quality product that delivers reliable video processing and ensures flawless content delivery for both us and our clients.”

“We deeply value our partnership with Analog Way and want it to continue, so we can keep delivering the very best the market has to offer.”

At AV MEDIA EVENTS, Jan Kadlec is Product Development Manager. Lukas Falgenhauer is Analog Way’s Regional Sales Manager for DACH and CEE.

For more information on AV MEDIA EVENTS, visit https://www.avmedia.cz/en/events/.