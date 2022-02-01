Analog Way Showcases Its Most Powerful Live Presentation Systems Yet at InfoComm 2024

At InfoComm 2024, Analog Way will present its latest innovations, including its most powerful live presentation systems to date and a new media player. Attendees visiting Analog Way’s booth W1833 in Las Vegas will witness firsthand how the company’s extensive product lineup caters to the video processing requirements of various projects, from small to medium-sized projects to the most expansive fixed installations and live events.

New 16K Systems in the LivePremier range

The three new products introduced in the LivePremier series advance the range with Aquilon multi-screen and multi-layer live presentation systems that support pixel canvases up to 16K: the Aquilon RS5, Aquilon RS6 and Aquilon Cmax.

With powerful new configurations, these six rack unit chassis (6RU) products offer up to 32 4K60p inputs (or 64 2K/Dual 60Hz inputs with 8-plug input cards) and up to 24 4K60p outputs (16 outputs can be used to drive Program(s) and the remaining outputs can be used to drive Auxiliaries). Like the other Aquilon presentation systems, they have 2 dedicated multiviewers and a Dante audio interface and offer the best AV over IP technology, including SDVoE, NDI, ST2110 and others.

The new 6RU systems also feature up to 64 layers and up to 48 still images. Up to four LivePremier chassis can be linked for even larger I/O needs: up to 256 inputs and 80 outputs total (320 outputs with DPH104s). With the new additions, LivePremier systems have become the most powerful solutions in the industry driving the biggest global installations and events in a very integrated form factor.

New CorePlay Solo Media Player

The CorePlay Solo media player is a straightforward single channel 4K video player with one program, one preview and intuitive user interface software that offers high-quality monitoring of the Program and Preview channels​. CorePlay Solo is safe and intuitive to operate, allowing for quick and efficient operator training.

This media player focuses exclusively on seamless, high-quality playback of full-screen video files with native support of different codecs, including h.264, h.265/HEVC, AWX and non-standard resolutions. It also offers multi-channel audio-processing.

Highly reactive and reliable, CorePlay Solo is an excellent complementary product to Analog Way presentation switchers and is tailored for live-operated scenarios in both rental and staging and live-like system integration.

Analog Way will be exhibiting at booth W1833 at InfoComm 2024, June 12-14, Las Vegas Convention Center (NV). Register for free using Analog Way invitation code ANA720.

On the show floor, Analog Way is partnering with SNA Displays to showcase their LED display solutions with content from the creative minds at cFire, Render Impact, and Pixel and Texel.