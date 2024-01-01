Analog Way Expands LivePremier Lineup with the New Aquilon Cmini and 8-Plug SDI Input Card

Analog Way is proud to unveil the Aquilon Cmini, the latest addition to the LivePremier family and the most compact presentation system in the lineup.

Building on the outstanding market success of LivePremier, firmly established as the premium presentation platform of choice, the Aquilon Cmini brings the full power of the range into an ultra-compact form factor. It delivers the same high-end capabilities as its larger counterparts, including best-in-class ultra-low-latency, 10-bit uncompressed image processing, unrivaled ease of use, dozens of smart functionalities, and the powerful Link feature. It also supports a comprehensive range of modular input and output cards, covering all major baseband formats, including DisplayPort 1.4, ST 2110, NDI, SDVoE, and Dante, ensuring exceptional versatility for today’s most demanding production environments.

With up to 16 inputs, 12 outputs, two dedicated multiviewers, and eight 4K layers, the Aquilon Cmini offers robust performance and scalable configuration options ideal for applications where reliability, compactness, and workflow agility are critical:

Everyday live events or fixed installations that demand a compact, modular processor with advanced image-processing capabilities.

Scalable productions, where two to four Aquilon units can be linked to increase inputs, outputs, or AUX destinations.

Mission-critical applications requiring seamless failover between primary and backup media sources to ensure uninterrupted operation.

Fully configurable and available built-to-order, Aquilon Cmini brings LivePremier performance to projects that require a compact footprint, high efficiency, and strong operational confidence.

Analog Way also introduces a new 8-plug SDI input card, offering increased flexibility and density. With 8x 3G-SDI or 4x 12G-SDI ports, all freely configurable by the user, it is ideally suited for applications where workflows remain highly mixed between 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI.

The new card is particularly relevant for users working with 3G-SDI workflows involving 5 to 8 simultaneous sources. In such scenarios, it maximizes actual SDI port utilization while reducing slot consumption, providing clear added value in environments that demand compactness, modularity, and cost efficiency.

With these new additions, the LivePremier series more than ever combines best-in-class performance with outstanding flexibility, making it the go-to solution for projects of any size and providing the peace of mind that only a dependable, high-quality system can deliver.

