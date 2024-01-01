Analog Way CorePlay Solo Media Player Now Available

After being showcased at several trade shows and events earlier this year, Analog Way’s new powerful 4K media player CorePlay Solo is now available for purchase.

CorePlay Solo is a robust and cost-effective single-channel 4K@60Hz media player for live-operated applications, designed to be extremely easy to operate and fast to learn. Its intuitive user interface offers interactive program and preview panels, playlists, and professional playback controls.

The system works using a Program – Preview – Take concept, similar to that found in our presentation switchers, allowing operators to prepare and fine-tune the media on the preview without ever disrupting the playback on the Program feed. This makes the system safe to operate live, allowing operators to make complex changes to the show even during the event.

CorePlay Solo focuses exclusively on seamless, high-quality playback of full-screen video files with native support of different codecs, including h.264, h.265/HEVC, AWX, and non-standard resolutions. It also offers multi-channel audio processing.

As a combined hardware and software solution, CorePlay Solo is highly reactive and reliable. While CorePlay Solo can drive the display directly, it is an excellent complementary product to Analog Way presentation switchers and is tailored for live-operated scenarios in both rental and staging and live-like system integration.

About Analog Way

Analog Way is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative equipment dedicated to the professional audiovisual industry. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of award-winning multi-screen presentation systems, media servers, event controllers and multi-format converters, designed to deliver uncompromising video presentation experiences to high-end staging and premium system integration. For 35 years, Analog Way provides advanced processing technologies, which accommodate a large range of applications, from massive video wall installations to large corporate events worldwide. www.analogway.com