ANAFLASH and Legato Logic Unite to Drive Next-Generation Edge Computing

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ANAFLASH, a Silicon Valley-based pioneer in low power edge computing, has acquired Legato Logic’s time-based compute-in-memory technologies and its industry veterans. This strategic acquisition accelerates ANAFLASH’s development of non-volatile compute-in-memory technology, driving progress toward battery-powered intelligent sensors.





“We see great opportunities in the standard logic-compatible smart sensing technologies that the combined company will develop together,” said Peter Song, CEO and co-founder of ANAFLASH. “By integrating Legato’s technology and expertise, we will pursue a shared vision: delivering enhanced performance and efficiency for our customers, making sensor products smarter with substantially lower power consumption.”

ANAFLASH is the first chip track portfolio company of Berkeley SkyDeck Fund since 2019, while Legato joined the same program in 2021. “The combined time-based nonvolatile technology from ANAFLASH and Legato distinguishes them in the compute-in-memory space,” said Chon Tang, founding partner of the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund. “We will continue to support the growth of the merged company.”

As part of the acquisition, Shahrzad Naraghi, CEO and co-founder of Legato Logic, has joined ANAFLASH as a Chief Technology Officer. “Merging with ANAFLASH marks an exciting new chapter for Legato Logic,” said Dr. Naraghi. “Together with ANAFLASH’s brilliant team, we are poised to accelerate our go-to market and commercialization efforts. We look forward to uniting our teams and technologies to drive the next generation of ultra-low-power edge AI.”

ANAFLASH recently received a U.S. patent for its serialized neural network techniques. Legato Logic also filed multiple patents around its time-based MAC engines. ANAFLASH’s latest AI microcontroller with tightly coupled zero-standby weight memory featuring standard logic compatible embedded flash technology shall be presented at the Edge AI Research Symposium 2025, on Feb 26, 2025, Austin, Texas.

About ANAFLASH

ANAFLASH Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, specializes in non-volatile edge AI processor technology. The company develops processors with non-volatile memory integrating low-power AI acceleration engines that significantly reduce data traffic between processor and memory. For more information, visit www.anaflash.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Legato Logic

Legato Logic Inc., is a Berkeley SkyDeck funded San Jose-based startup that specializes in AI integration for battery-operated sensors, leveraging its pioneering time-based compute-in-memory technology to develop scalable, ultra-compact, and energy-efficient CMOS chips that bring AI capabilities to the edge.

