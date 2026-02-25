An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Actual Reality Computer Simulator Package (CHK-3163)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a complete computer simulator package that could be used for gaming or various interactive simulation-training purposes,” said an inventor, from Downers Grove, Ill., “so I invented the SIMULATION POD. My design offers an actual reality viewing experience that would provide a vastly improved simulation compared to using a VR headset or goggles.”

The invention provides a multi-screen gaming and simulation package. In doing so, it offers an immersive actual reality experience. It also enhances audio and tactile perception. As a result, it eliminates the need for virtual reality headsets or goggles. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use.

The SIMULATION POD is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit www.simulationpod.com. Or contact Frederick Ward at 630-463-2863 or email info@simulationpod.com.

