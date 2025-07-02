Amy DeBusk Home Loans Empowers California First-Time Buyers in 2025’s Promising Housing Market

With lower mortgage rates and robust state assistance programs, Amy DeBusk Home Loans guides California homebuyers toward homeownership in 2025.

As California’s housing market gears up for a favorable 2025, Amy DeBusk Home Loans, a leading mortgage broker, is helping first-time buyers across the state seize new opportunities. Based in Roseville, the company leverages over 20 years of expertise to navigate clients through a market bolstered by declining interest rates and state-backed programs.

California’s 2025 Housing Market Outlook

According to the California Association of Realtors, California’s housing market is set to grow in 2025, with single-family home sales projected to rise 10.5% to 304,400 units. A forecasted drop in 30-year fixed-rate mortgages from 6.6% in 2024 to 5.9% will enhance affordability for first-time buyers, making monthly payments more manageable (California Association of Realtors, 2024).

State Programs for First-Time Buyers

California’s first-time homebuyer programs are a game-changer, and Amy DeBusk Home Loans specializes in helping clients access them. The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) offers initiatives like the MyHome Assistance program, which provides deferred-payment loans for down payments and closing costs. These resources reduce financial barriers, enabling more Californians to achieve homeownership.

Expert Support for California Buyers

Amy DeBusk, NMLS 281056, stated, “California’s 2025 market offers a unique opportunity for first-time buyers. With lower rates and programs like CalHFA’s, we’re committed to guiding clients statewide through every step of the process.” Specializing in FHA, VA, and first-time homebuyer loans, the team delivers personalized solutions tailored to California’s diverse housing landscape.

Why Choose Amy DeBusk Home Loans?

From their Roseville base, Amy DeBusk Home Loans serves clients across California, offering deep expertise in state-specific loan programs and market trends. Their reputation as a trusted mortgage broker stems from a client-first approach, ensuring buyers understand their options and secure the best financing terms.

Act Now for 2025 Opportunities

With lower interest rates and robust state support, 2025 is an ideal time to buy a home in California. Amy DeBusk Home Loans encourages first-time buyers to explore their options now. Visit amydebuskhomeloans.com or their Google Business Profile to connect with their team and start the journey to homeownership.

About Amy DeBusk Home Loans

Amy DeBusk Home Loans, headquartered in Roseville, CA, is a premier mortgage lender specializing in FHA, VA, and first-time homebuyer loans. With over 20 years of experience, the company serves clients across California, providing expert guidance and personalized service. Learn more at amydebuskhomeloans.com.

