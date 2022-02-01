AMX by HARMAN Receives JITC Certification for 66 Products

New and Updated Certifications from JITC and Listing on the DISA APL for

66 Key AV Switching, Distribution, and Control Products

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting, and control systems, was recently awarded the Joint Interoperability Testing Command (JITC) certification and listing on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) for 66 AMX products. The certified products include 4K60 DGX Modular Switching Systems, 4K60 DVX All-In-One Presentation Switchers, Control Processors, Touch Panels, Keypads, and I/O extenders.

JITC certification is a crucial requirement for technology solutions used in US Government facilities. This certification ensures that products meet strict security standards and can seamlessly integrate with other systems used by the US Department of Defense. The certification process includes a thorough evaluation of a product’s security features, performance, and interoperability.

“Exceeding the security requirements of our most critical government, military, and corporate customers has long been a key design goal for our products and has resulted in HARMAN leading the AV industry in providing secure AV,” said Jamie Trader, Vice President of Video and Control, HARMAN Professional Solutions. ”AMX by HARMAN has a long history of commitment to supporting the DoD and Secure community that includes being the first to receive the Cybersecurity Assessment Package for direct connection to DoD networks and helping to define the VDS category for the APL. These most recent certifications are a testament to our continued commitment to those communities.”

Additional Details – We invite you to explore the details and specifications of all approved products at https://www.amx.com/secureav.

US Government Business Development Contact – HARMAN Professional Solutions:

Richard Gatchell

240-299-2429

[email protected]

Products found under DGX TN 2129801:

Product Group Product Components in SUT Similar Component Name Description Modular Switching Systems VDS Matrix Switch DGX1600-ENC / FG1061-16-FX DGX800-ENC / FG1061-08-FX DGX3200-ENC / FG1061-32-FX DGX6400-ENC / FG1061-64-FX Combination audiovisual digital matrix switcher and automated system control interface supporting DXLink, DVI, HDMI, and SM/MM fiber optic transport. Enova DGX 4K60 HDMI Input Board DGX-I-HDMI-4K60 / FG1061-542 Used within the DGX cardframe to import HDMI signals to the VDS system. Enova DGX 4K60 HDMI Output Board DGX-O-HDMI-4K60 / FG1061-552 Used within the DGX cardframe to output HDMI signals from the VDS system. Enova DGX DXLink 4K60 Twisted Pair Input Board DGX-I-DXL-4K60 / FG1061-572 DGX-I-DXL-4K / FG1061-570-FX Receives into the VDS digital audio, video, and control from a DXLink TX box over twisted pair. Enova DGX DXLink 4K60 Twisted Pair Output Board DGX-O-DXL-4K60 / FG1061-582 Transmits out of the VDS digital audio, video, and control to a DXLink RX box over twisted pair. Enova DGX DXLink 4K60 Fiber Input Board DGX-I-DXFP-4K60 / FG1061-624 Receives into the VDS digital audio, video, and control from a DXLink TX box over fiber. Enova DGX DXLink 4K60 Fiber Output Board DGX-O-DXFP-4K60 / FG1061-634 Transmits out of the VDS digital audio, video, and control to a DXLink RX box over fiber. Audio Switching Board Kit for Enova DGX DGX800/1600-ASB / FG1061-716-FX DGX3200-ASB-DAN / FG1061-832FX DGX6400-ASB-DAN / FG1061-864FX DGX-AIE / FG1058-705-FX DGX-3200-ASB / FG1061-732-FX DGX-6400-ASB / FG1061-764-FX Pair of audio switching boards that include both an Input and an Output board to receive audio signals into the VDS or transmit audio signals out of the VDS. DXLink 4K60 HDMI Transmitter Module DX-TX-4K60-TAA / FG1010-312-02 Sends analog or digital audio and digital video signals up to 100m over a single CAT-6 cable to the VDS. DXLink 4K60 HDMI Receiver Module DX-RX-4K60-TAA / FG1010-512-02 Receives digital audio and video signals up to 100m over a single CAT-6 cable from the VDS. DXLink 4K60 HDMI Fiber Transmitter Module DXFP-TX-4K60-TAA / FG1010-365-02 Sends analog and digital audio and video signals up to 300 meters over fiber to the VDS. DXLink 4K60 HDMI Fiber Receiver Module DXFP-RX-4K60-TAA / FG1010-565-02 Receives digital audio and video signals up to 300 meters over fiber from the VDS. Control Processing NetLinx NX Integrated Controller NX-4200 / FG2106-04 NX-3200 / FG2106-03 NX-2200 / FG2106-02 NX-1200 / FG2106-01 MCP-108-BL / FG2102-08-BL MCP-108-WH / FG2102-08-WH MCP-106L-BL / FG2102-06L-BL MCP-106P-BL / FG2102-06P-BL MCP-106L-WH / FG2102-06L-WH MCP-106P-WH / FG2102-06P-WH Integrated controller Touch Panels 10.1” Modero G5 Tabletop Touch Panel MT-1002 / FG5969-47 MD-1002 / FG5969-49BL MT-702 / FG5969-53 MD-702 / FG5969-55BL Capacitive multi-touch screen interface for providing external data, system information and control access to the VDS. Keypads 8-button Keypad with Knob MKP-108 / FG5793-08L-BL MKP-108L-WH / FG5793-08L-WH MKP-106P-WH / FG5793-06P-W MKP-106P-BL / FG5793-06P-BL MKP-106L-WH / FG5793-06L-W MKP-106L-BL / FG5793-06L-BL MET-6NE-WH / FG5793-01-WH MET-6NE-BL / FG5793-01-BL MET-7E-WH / FG5793-03-WH MET-7E-BL / FG5793-03-BL MET-13E-WH / FG5793-02-WH MET-13E-BL / FG5793-02-BL Serves as a second user interface or as a primary UI for control of the VDS. IO Extenders ICSLAN Multi-Port, COM, 1 IR/S, I/O, 1 IR Rx EXB-MP1 / FG2100-26 EXB-REL8 / FG2100-20 EXB-I/O8 / FG2100-21 EXB-COM2 / FG2100-22 EXB-IRS4 / FG2100-23 Allows users to manage devices remotely from a master controller over an Ethernet network.

Products found under DVX TN 2129802:

Product Group Product Components in SUT Similar Component Name Description All-In-One Presentation Switchers VDS Matrix Switch DVX-3266-4K /AMX-FG1906-0402 DVX-2265-4K60 / AMX FG1906-0202 DVX-3256HD-SP / FG1906-22 DVX-3256HD-T / FG1906-24 DVX-3255HD-SP / FG1906-16 DVX-3255HD-T / FG1906-18 DVX-3250HD-SP / FG1906-15 DVX-3250HD-T / FG1906-17 DVX-2255HD-SP / FG1906-12 DVX-2255HD-T / FG1906-14 DVX-2250HD-SP / FG1906-11 DVX-2250HD-T / FG1906-13 DVX-2210HD-SP / FG1906-07 DVX-2210HD-T / FG1906-09 Combination audiovisual digital matrix switcher and automated system control interface. DXLink 4K60 HDMI Transmitter Module DX-TX-4K60-TAA / FG1010-312-02 Sends analog or digital audio and digital video signals up to 100m over a single CAT-6 cable to the VDS. DXLink 4K60 HDMI Receiver Module DX-RX-4K60-TAA / FG1010-512-02 Receives digital audio and video signals up to 100m over a single CAT-6 cable from the VDS. Control Processing NetLinx NXIntegrated Controller NX-4200 / FG2106-04 MCP-108-BL / FG2102-08-BL MCP-108-WH / FG2102-08-WH MCP-106L-BL / FG2102-06L-BL MCP-106P-BL / FG2102-06P-BL MCP-106L-WH / FG2102-06L-WH MCP-106P-WH / FG2102-06P-WH Integrated controller Touch Panels 10.1” Modero G5 Tabletop Touch Panel MT-1002 / FG5969-47 MD-1002 / FG5969-49BL MT-702 / FG5969-53 MD-702 / FG5969-55BL Capacitive multi-touch screen interface for providing external data, system information and control access to the VDS. Keypads 8-button Keypad with Knob MKP-108 / FG5793-08L-BL MKP-108L-WH / FG5793-08L-WH MKP-106P-WH / FG5793-06P-W MKP-106P-BL / FG5793-06P-BL MKP-106L-WH / FG5793-06L-W MKP-106L-BL / FG5793-06L-BL MET-6NE-WH / FG5793-01-WH MET-6NE-BL / FG5793-01-BL MET-7E-WH / FG5793-03-WH MET-7E-BL / FG5793-03-BL MET-13E-WH / FG5793-02-WH MET-13E-BL / FG5793-02-BL Serves as a second user interface or as a primary UI for control of the VDS. IO Extenders ICSLAN Multi-Port,COM, 1 IR/S,I/O, 1 IR Rx EXB-MP1 / FG2100-26 EXB-REL8 / FG2100-20 EXB-I/O8 / FG2100-21 EXB-COM2 / FG2100-22 EXB-IRS4 / FG2100-23 Allows users to manage devices remotely from a master controller over an Ethernet network.

