Amkor Technology Breaks Ground on New Semiconductor Advanced Packaging and Test Campus in Arizona; Expands Investment to $7 Billion

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, in collaboration with the Trump Administration, today announces the groundbreaking and expanded planned investment of its new state-of-the-art outsourced semiconductor advanced packaging and test campus in Arizona.





The expanded investment includes additional cleanroom space and a second greenfield packaging and test facility, increasing total project investment by more than $5 billion, to a total of $7 billion across two phases. The groundbreaking ceremony brings together government officials, industry leaders, and community stakeholders to celebrate this significant milestone. Amkor’s investment supports the broader strategy to strengthen U.S. semiconductor leadership and will be the first U.S. based high volume advanced packaging facility.

Upon completion of both phases, the campus will offer over 750,000 square feet of cleanroom space and as many as 3,000 high-quality jobs. Construction of the first manufacturing facility on the campus is expected to be completed in mid-2027, with production beginning in early 2028. The new greenfield facilities will serve as a cornerstone of America’s advanced packaging capabilities, supporting key customers including Apple and NVIDIA. Amkor’s expanded investment is supported by the Trump Administration’s CHIPS for America Program, the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, and state and local governments.

“This groundbreaking represents a bold step in Amkor’s long-term strategy for growth and innovation,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re building a facility to meet our customers’ most advanced needs that will help shape the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Arizona offers the right mix of talent, infrastructure, and industry presence, and we’re proud to deepen our roots here.”

Strategically located in Arizona’s growing high-tech corridor, the campus will house the most sophisticated outsourced semiconductor packaging and test facilities in the country. It will feature smart factory technologies and scalable production lines to meet evolving market demands for AI, high performance computing, mobile communications, and automotive applications. The campus will focus on advanced packaging and testing technologies and will complement TSMC’s front-end wafer fabrication for full end-to-end semiconductor manufacturing.

“President Trump’s leadership is bringing all stages of semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick. “Our partnership with Amkor will bring high volume advanced packaging to the U.S. for the first time, supporting our leading AI industry capabilities and American innovation.”

“At Apple, we’re excited to help lead the creation of an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America,” said Sabih Khan, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer. “Factories across the United States are producing 19 billion chips for Apple this year alone, and Amkor’s new facility will package and test the Apple silicon produced at TSMC Arizona just down the road. We’re proud to invest in Amkor through Apple’s American Manufacturing Program, which is a key part of our $600 billion commitment to create jobs and accelerate innovation right here in the U.S.”

“AI has ignited a new industrial revolution — and with it, the chance to reindustrialize America. Amkor’s new Arizona facility is a defining milestone in bringing this capability home. Together, we are rebuilding the supply chain — onshoring the AI technology stack that turns energy into intelligence and secures America’s leadership for the AI century.” – Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA

“This new Amkor facility groundbreaking represents a testament to what is possible when industry leaders share a common vision and work together to build a resilient, end-to-end supply chain right here in the U.S.,” said Jun He, vice president, Advanced Packaging Technology and Service at TSMC. “Our collaboration in Arizona will provide customers with a streamlined, domestic ecosystem, designed to help define the future of local semiconductor manufacturing.”

Key Partner Quote Sheet

“Arizona stands at the forefront of America’s semiconductor industry and Amkor is a vital part of that leadership. Amkor’s new facility represents a transformative investment that will create thousands of good-paying jobs, help build a more resilient supply chain, and solidify Arizona’s semiconductor leadership.” – Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

“Peoria will be the first place in the country where millions of leading-edge microchips are packaged and tested, bringing good-paying jobs and further cementing Arizona as a global leader in the semiconductor supply chain. Today’s groundbreaking is a celebration of what’s possible when we invest in American innovation, and it’s the kind of moment I looked forward to when I was negotiating the CHIPS and Science Act. I’m proud to have worked closely for years with Arizona’s economic development leaders, including Mayor Beck, Governor Hobbs, Sandra Watson, and our teams from the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Arizona Commerce Authority to make today’s announcement possible.” – U.S. Senator Mark Kelly

“Today’s groundbreaking is a major win for Arizona’s high-tech manufacturing future. This project will bring high-wage jobs, strengthen our economy, and cement our state’s role at the forefront of semiconductor innovation. Smart industrial policy like the CHIPS program is how we bring jobs back to the U.S. from overseas and ensure our supply chains are built here at home. Arizona is becoming the epicenter of America’s semiconductor industry, showing the world that we are open for business, committed to advanced manufacturing, and ready to build the workforce and infrastructure needed to compete on a global scale.” – U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego

“Today’s groundbreaking of Amkor’s advanced packaging and test facility is a landmark moment across our region. This project will bring thousands of quality jobs and a multibillion-dollar investment to Peoria, all while strengthening our country’s critical semiconductor supply chain. Through Peoria’s strong partnership with Amkor we have been able to display all that is possible when private and public industry come together to execute on a shared vision for innovation and growth.” – Mayor Jason Beck, City of Peoria

“With Amkor, TSMC, Intel and more, Maricopa County has truly become our nation’s center of semiconductor manufacturing and related activities. I thank Amkor for its investment and look forward to this industry’s continued expansion and creation of clean, quality jobs for Arizonans.” – Supervisor Debbie Lesko, Maricopa County

“Today marks a significant milestone for Amkor’s legacy in Arizona. Once complete, this cutting-edge advanced packaging facility will serve a critical role as the largest and most advanced outsourced packaging facility in North America.” – Sandra Watson, President & CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority

“Throughout this process, Amkor has demonstrated its commitment to working with the community to establish this advanced packaging facility unmatched in scale throughout the United States. This facility is a true collaboration between private and public organizations at the city, state and federal levels, and by fulfilling a need in the national supply chain, Amkor’s advanced technology will help propel the Peoria and Greater Phoenix growth trajectories as a hub for the semiconductor industry.” – Thomas Maynard, interim CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council

“Amkor’s decision to expand in Arizona underscores our state’s role as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. This project means thousands of new jobs, stronger supply chains, and a clear signal that Arizona is helping drive America’s semiconductor comeback. With investments like this, our state is proving we have the talent, infrastructure, and business climate to compete and win on the world stage.” – Danny Seiden, President & CEO, Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry

“Amkor could have chosen to invest virtually anywhere, but it’s decision to locate this important facility in Arizona speaks to our state’s evolving status as a leader in the semiconductor industry. That means jobs, economic opportunity and a brighter future for Arizona families, and the Greater Phoenix Chamber applauds the public-private cooperation that helped make this possible.” – Todd Sanders, President & CEO, Greater Phoenix Chamber

“Today’s groundbreaking for Amkor’s advanced packaging and testing facility in Peoria marks another milestone in Arizona’s rise as a U.S. semiconductor powerhouse. This multibillion-dollar investment brings critical back-end capabilities onshore, strengthens our local ecosystem, and adds to the more than $210 billion in projects already completed or planned for the state’s chip industry. With TSMC’s historic expansion valued at $165 billion alone and now Amkor’s growing presence, Arizona is firmly at the forefront of semiconductor innovation and economic growth.” – Steven G. Zylstra, President & CEO, Arizona Technology Council and SciTech Institute

“Amkor’s groundbreaking in Peoria marks a pivotal moment for the West Valley and the broader Arizona semiconductor landscape. This multibillion-dollar facility is not just an investment in infrastructure – it’s an investment in economic resilience, innovation, and the future of domestic chip manufacturing. As the region continues to build critical supply chain capabilities, Amkor’s leadership and commitment reinforce why the West Valley is fast becoming the nation’s Silicon Oasis.” – Sintra Hoffman, President & CEO, WESTMARC

“Today’s Amkor groundbreaking represents a significant milestone in expanding U.S. capacity for advanced semiconductor packaging and test. By expanding its investment in Arizona, Amkor is creating jobs, fueling economic growth, and reinforcing American capabilities in a crucial stage of chip production. We commend Amkor for investing ambitiously in U.S.-based advanced packaging and test. We also applaud the Trump Administration for prioritizing the expansion of America’s semiconductor ecosystem and allowing America to do what it does best – compete and win globally.” – John Neuffer, President & CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association

“SEMI applauds Amkor’s Arizona investment. Advanced packaging is one of the most exciting technologies in the semiconductor market today and in the future, and this investment is a key element in the efforts to reshore semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Amkor’s capabilities will serve as a cornerstone of America’s advanced packaging capabilities, supporting leading-edge device offerings.” – Joe Stockunas, President, SEMI Americas

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world’s largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world’s leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about CHIPS funding, tax credits and government support, the size and scope of the campus, the start of production in Arizona, the company’s relationship with key customers, the capability, output and other features and benefits of the campus, the amount of investment, the supply chain, job creation, and growth. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements include, but are not limited to, that there can be no assurance that the campus will be built on the timeline, at the cost or to the specifications expected or at all or that the campus will generate sales or other benefits of the type or amount expected or at all and other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jennifer Jue



Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance



480-786-7594



jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Media Relations

Christina Parsons



Director, Marketing Communications



480-786-7823



christina.parsons@amkor.com