Ameriwest to Advance Its Bornite Copper Project by Re-Logging and Re-Assaying Historical Drill

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTC:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) (“Ameriwest” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce a key exploration advancement at its 100%-owned Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon (“Bornite” or the “Property“). The Company has transported approximately 30 pallets of preserved historical drill core (the “Core“) from the Bornite Project to a secure storage facility in Reno, Nevada, operated by APEX Geoscience Ltd. (“APEX“), where a systematic core re-logging program has commenced.

Key Highlights:

Approximately 41,702 feet of historical drill core from Bornite have been secured and approximately 30 pallets have been relocated to APEX’s Reno facility for systematic re-logging.

Ameriwest plans to selectively re-assay geologically significant intervals using a full-spectrum, multi-element assay approach, expanding beyond the historical copper, gold and silver assays to better characterize the mineralized system.

Re‑logging will refine the existing 3D geological model and identify geologically significant intervals for modern multi‑element assaying and QC/QA‑compliant sample selection.

APEX has prioritized key historical drill holes, including CC03, CC09, CC15, CC16, CC17, CC26, and CC29, for initial re‑logging to strengthen geological interpretation and support future resource definition work.

The preserved core and historical datasets accelerate Ameriwest’s path to a NI 43‑101-compliant modern resource estimate while reducing early-stage drilling costs and timelines.

Historical records indicate that approximately 41,702 feet of drilling was completed at Bornite. The Core was preserved by prior owners of the Property and was acquired by Ameriwest as part of its November 2025 acquisition of Bornite. The Company has now moved the Core from a secure storage facility at the Liberty Mine near Tonopah to APEX’s Reno facility. Ameriwest plans to prepare selected geologically significant intersections of the Core for multi-element assaying as part of its ongoing program to modernize the historical Bornite geological database, strengthen the geological model, and support future drill planning.

“The fact that historical geological data, metallurgical data, drill core, and other information has been preserved at Bornite gives us a tremendous head start in advancing exploration at the Property and completing a modern resource estimate,” stated David Watkinson, the CEO of Ameriwest. “Rather than re‑drilling and repeating decades of exploration work, we can now methodically re-log and selectively re‑assay the existing core using current quality assurance and quality control standards. That gives us a cost‑effective, time‑efficient path to help validate the historical geological database at Bornite, refine our 3D geological model, and design a focused confirmatory drill program.”

On April 20, 2026, Ameriwest announced that APEX had completed a 3D geological model of the Bornite deposit using historical data acquired by the Company. The re-logging and re-assaying of the Core will directly support and refine this model, with the goal of creating a current resource that meets National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101“) and the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (“CIM Standards“). APEX has identified priority historical drill holes for re-logging to strengthen geological interpretation and support future mineral resource definition work, including holes CC03, CC09, CC15, CC16, CC17, CC26, and CC29. With the physical Core now relocated to Reno, APEX’s team can complete detailed geological logging, verify lithology and mineralization, collect structural data, photograph the core, and select geologically significant intervals for modern multi‑element analysis.

Figure 1. Historical Drill Core from the Bornite Project at APEX’s Reno Facility

About the Bornite Property

The Bornite Property is located approximately 50 miles east of Salem, Oregon, and hosts a copper-gold-silver mineralized breccia pipe (the “Bornite Pipe“). Mineralization is associated with a roughly cylindrical, vertically oriented, cigar-shaped pipe measuring approximately 450 feet in diameter and extending from surface to approximately 1,000 feet depth, where it remains open. Copper minerals, principally bornite and chalcopyrite, occur within the breccia matrix, with three main mineralized domains identified: a high-grade shell, a lower-grade interior zone, and sheeted veins on the outside of the high-grade shell. Ameriwest’s focus is on the development of a current mineral resource associated with the Bornite Pipe.

Breccia pipes typically occur in clusters, and Ameriwest has identified additional pipes representing exploration opportunities. Potential exists to expand the Bornite Pipe at depth, identify and explore additional pipes on the Bornite claim block, and explore for a copper porphyry feeder system at depth. Note that no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified on the Property.

For additional information on the Bornite Property, including project background and technical information, please visit the Company’s Bornite Project page at www.ameriwestcriticalmetals.com.

Stock Option Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,525,000 incentive stock options (the “Options“) to certain directors, officers and consultants. Each Option vests immediately and is exercisable into one (1) common share of Ameriwest at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and advancing strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia, and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the prospectivity of the Bornite claim block, the possibility that the Property may host breccia pipe-style targets, and the Company’s plans to undertake continued historical data compilation, mapping, geophysical work, target ranking and follow-up exploration, including drilling. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, without limitation, the Company’s current interpretation of available historical information; the continuing compilation and digitization of historical records; the availability of financing, contractors and equipment; the receipt of any required permits and approvals; and the Company’s ability to carry out its exploration plans as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the interpretation of historical information, exploration results, the possibility that additional targets may not be confirmed, permitting, market conditions, and the availability of financing and services. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

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