Americas Cardroom Returns Venom Vault with Guaranteed Prizes for Every Key

Eligible players receive one free key as the $15 Million GTD Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms approach.

Americas Cardroom is bringing back the Venom Vault from August 3-30, offering every eligible player one free key and a guaranteed prize. Players can use their keys inside the poker client to reveal Survivor Flip Step tickets or a $2,650 seat that can be used for either of the two August Mystery Bounty Venoms.

The promotion arrives ahead of the $12 Million GTD No-Limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty Venom and the $3 Million GTD Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom. Together, the events offer $15 million in guarantees and eight Day 1 flights apiece.

The No-Limit Hold’em event carries a top Mystery Bounty of $500,000, while the Pot-Limit Omaha event offers a $250,000 top bounty. Both events feature minimum bounties of $5,000 beginning on Day 2, when all remaining players are already in the money.

To use a key, players can open My Account in the poker client, enter the Venom Vault and select a door to reveal their prize. Every key awards one guaranteed prize. Survivor Flip Step tickets available through the promotion range in value from $0.80 to $350.

Players who want more opportunities can purchase additional keys for $2.99 each or exchange 300 Combat Points for a key. Keys can also be earned through qualifying challenges tied to Survivor Flips, real-money tournaments, cash games, Blitz Poker, consecutive days of play, referrals and selected poker hands.

The promotion builds on six previous Venom Vault runs that awarded 459,499 prizes in total. That figure includes 188 direct Venom entries, along with hundreds of thousands of tickets that placed players on the Survivor Flip qualification path.

All $2,650 seats awarded through the promotion are initially issued for Day 1B on Sunday, August 16. Players who do not use the seat for that flight may apply it to any remaining eligible Day 1. The Venom Vault closes August 30, and unused keys expire at the end of the promotion.

Additional information about the Venom Vault is available at Americas Cardroom.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire