Americas Cardroom Pros Record 53 WSOP Cashes, $3.17 Million and a Bracelet

The team’s 2026 World Series of Poker results included 10 cashing players and multiple high-stakes final tables.

The Americas Cardroom Pro team concluded the 2026 World Series of Poker with 53 recorded cashes and $3,168,703 in listed payouts across the series’ 100-event live tournament schedule.

Ten of the 13 players on the Americas Cardroom Pro roster recorded at least one live cash during the series, which ran from May 26 through July 15. The team produced results in no-limit hold’em, pot-limit Omaha, mixed games, championship tournaments and major high-roller events.

Alex Foxen led the roster with 14 cashes and $2,067,005 in combined listed payouts. His performance included six finishes of seventh or better, four payouts over $250,000 and his fourth World Series of Poker bracelet.

Foxen earned the bracelet in Event #44, the $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em tournament. He defeated a field of 466 entries to earn the $594,246 first-place payout.

During the final table, Foxen eliminated six of his eight opponents, including runner-up Yixi Tang in heads-up play.

Foxen also finished sixth in the $100,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold’em event for $522,347, fourth in the $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold’em Championship for $300,000 and seventh in the $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha event for $267,993.

His mixed-game results included fifth-place finishes in the $10,000 8-Game Mixed Championship and the $600 NLH/PLO Mixed Deepstack, worth $94,730 and $55,305, respectively.

Foxen added a 263rd-place Main Event finish for $50,000 and placed 10th in the $25,000 High Roller H.O.R.S.E. for $60,789. At press time, he was third in the 2026 World Series of Poker Player of the Year standings.

Chris Hunichen recorded the team’s second-highest payout total with 11 cashes worth a combined $467,546. His largest result was a 10th-place finish in the $100,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold’em event for $211,842.

Hunichen also finished 11th in the $50,000 Poker Players Championship for $122,709, seventh in the $500 Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em event for $31,294 and 13th in the $1,500 six-max No-Limit Hold’em event for $21,013.

His Main Event run ended in 424th place for $35,000. Hunichen recorded the team’s final cash of the series on July 15, finishing 137th in the $1,000 Super Turbo No-Limit Hold’em event for $2,205.

Chance Kornuth contributed four cashes and $351,273 in listed payouts. Three of those results came in tournaments with $25,000 buy-ins.

Kornuth finished sixth in the $25,000 six-max High Roller No-Limit Hold’em tournament for $218,091, 22nd in the $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha event for $82,463 and 31st in the $25,000 mixed PLO/NLH High Roller for $50,000.

Chris Moorman recorded five cashes totaling $152,944. His leading result was a seventh-place finish in the $3,000 Freezeout No-Limit Hold’em event, earning $101,900 from a field of 1,792 entries.

Moorman also collected $22,951 for finishing 45th in the $10,000 six-max No-Limit Hold’em Championship and $17,500 for placing 1,041st in the Main Event.

His results came during a summer in which he was selected as one of eight finalists for induction into the 2026 Poker Hall of Fame.

Finally, former Main Event champion Chris Moneymaker returned to the tournament he won in 2003 and advanced to Day 4 before being eliminated.

The Americas Cardroom team ended the seven-week schedule with one bracelet, multiple final-table appearances and cashes across nearly every major tournament format.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire