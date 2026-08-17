Americas Cardroom Player John Kim Wins $42,700 in Mini Phil’s Thrill

An $0.80 Venom Vault prize led through Survivor Flips to a $2,650 tournament entry.

Americas Cardroom player John Kim won the August 9 Mini Phil’s Thrill for $42,700 after beginning his qualification path with an $0.80 Venom Vault ticket. Kim, who plays as DotardEatLysol, advanced through Survivor Flips to earn the event’s $2,650 entry.

Mini Phil’s Thrill attracted 61 entries and produced a $152,500 prize pool. Seven players finished in the money.

The result was the largest poker score of Kim’s career. The 47-year-old Chicago sales consultant has played for more than two decades and joined Americas Cardroom in 2021. Before the August 9 win, his biggest online result was approximately $1,400 in a $21 Hyper.

Kim’s qualification run started when the Venom Vault awarded him a ticket at the bottom of its $0.80-to-$350 Survivor Flip Step range. Survivor Flips are fast all-in Sit & Go tournaments that begin when eight seats are filled. Each advancement increased the ticket value until Kim had secured the $2,650 entry.

His most consequential hand came with nine players remaining and seven set to be paid. Kim held approximately 680,000 chips and pocket aces on the button. After he flat-called a short stack’s shove for just under 70,000, the player to his left moved all in for roughly 700,000 with pocket sixes. Kim called, the aces held and his stack increased to approximately 1.5 million.

Kim built the chip lead by seven-handed play and shifted his focus from securing a payout to winning the tournament. He said he became more comfortable as the final table continued and was able to concentrate on individual decisions rather than the size of the pay jumps.

Away from poker, Kim plans to use the winnings to restore transportation, move into a place of his own and care for his three dogs.

The complete Mini Phil’s Thrill final table replay shows the final-table action with hole cards revealed.

Players can also review the Venom Vault qualification details before the promotion concludes Sunday, August 30.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire