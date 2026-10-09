Americas Cardroom Outlines Pro Streaming Schedule for $6.5M Dual Venom PKOs

Pro streams run alongside the remaining starting flights; later coverage depends on results.

Americas Cardroom has scheduled eight-hour pro broadcasts as the $6.5 million guaranteed Dual Venom PKOs continue. Americas Cardroom Pros Jon Pardy, Ana Marquez and Drew Gonzalez are slated to lead broadcasts on the official Kick channel, where viewers can watch the tournaments and engage with other poker fans in chat.

The next featured date is Sunday, October 11. Pardy’s broadcast coincides with Day 1C for the $5 Million GTD No-Limit Hold’em (NLH) Venom PKO and $1.5 Million GTD Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO) Venom PKO. Both begin at 1:05 p.m. ET and carry $2,650 buy-ins.

Each Venom has five starting flights and uses a Progressive Knockout structure. Bounties start on Day 1, giving viewers more to follow than chip counts alone.

Marquez is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, when the two tournaments hold Day 1D. Gonzalez is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, the Day 1E and final starting-flight date. The three featured broadcasts are planned for eight hours.

Post-flight streaming plans are conditional. Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker could appear on Monday, October 19, if he advances to Day 2; another streamer is expected if he does not. A Team Pro or Team Online member who advances to NLH Day 3 may be featured on Tuesday, October 20. Streaming of the NLH final table is scheduled for Wednesday, October 21.

ACR Stormers also plan to stream Dual Venom play on Twitch, adding a separate channel for tournament coverage and community discussion.

Qualification remains available through Venom Fever until October 18. The promotion guarantees 587 $2,650 Venom seats across Direct and Mega Satellites; Survivor Flips Step Satellites provide another route. That figure is a promotion-wide guarantee, not a count of seats still available.

The schedule also includes Venom Specials with more than $10 million in guarantees separate from the $6.5 million for the main PKOs. Both main events advance to Day 2 on October 19 and have final tables scheduled for October 21.

Viewers can find the broadcasts and chat through the official Kick channel . The complete tournament timetable and event information are available on the Dual Venom PKO tournament page .

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire