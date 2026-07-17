Americas Cardroom Guarantees Final 10 Aruba Packages in Sunday Satellite

The July 19 qualifier awards $50,000 in packages to the Moneymaker Poker Tour Main Event.

Americas Cardroom will host the second and final Beast satellite for the Moneymaker Poker Tour Aruba promotion this Sunday, July 19, guaranteeing 10 packages to the tour’s $400,000 Guaranteed Main Event.

The $95 buy-in satellite begins at 5:05pm ET and will award $50,000 in total package value. Players may enter directly or qualify at no cost through The Beast weekly leaderboard.

Each winner will receive a $5,000 package that includes a $1,700 entry into the Moneymaker Poker Tour Main Event and a five-night stay at the TRYP by Wyndham Aruba from September 23 through September 28.

The package also includes $1,000 toward airfare and $1,000 in spending money.

Sunday’s tournament concludes a two-satellite promotion guaranteeing 20 packages with a combined value of $100,000.

The qualifying format reflects the path that launched Chris Moneymaker’s career. In 2003, he converted an $86 online satellite entry into a $2.5 million victory in the World Series of Poker Main Event.

His win helped create the “Moneymaker Effect,” demonstrating that recreational players could qualify online and compete successfully on poker’s largest live stage.

Moneymaker now serves as an Americas Cardroom Pro and leads the Moneymaker Poker Tour.

The July 19 Beast satellite represents the final opportunity in the promotion to secure a complete Aruba package and five nights of poker in paradise.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire