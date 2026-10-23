Americas Cardroom Celebrates Community Standouts from Dual Venom Week

A two-final-table performance, an 80-cent satellite journey and Venom Specials wins put player stories in the spotlight.

Americas Cardroom ‘s October Dual Venom Progressive Knockout (PKO) tournaments ended October 21 with combined prize pools of $6,862,500, exceeding their $6.5 million in guarantees by $362,500. The conclusion of the No-Limit Hold’em and Pot-Limit Omaha events also produced a two-final-table result from Ukraine’s “Pepareg1.”

The NLH Venom PKO, with a $5 million guarantee, registered 2,143 entries and a $5,357,500 prize pool. The $1.5 million guaranteed PLO Venom PKO had 602 entries for a $1,505,000 prize pool. Both had $2,650 buy-ins, five Day 1 flights from October 4 through 18, and Day 2 on October 19.

Pepareg1 finished third in NLH for $281,470.65 and second in PLO for $164,672.86. Together, the results amounted to $446,143.51, including knockout bounties. After starting the seven-handed PLO final table with the shortest stack, Pepareg1 reached heads-up play against Mexico’s “tigerseyes,” with the pair agreeing to a deal that yielded nearly identical regular prize payouts.

The NLH champion, “PushLightYear,” finished with $536,577.13 in prize money and bounties. Tigerseyes claimed the PLO title and $239,819.45 including bounties after the deal. Spain’s Ignacio Morón (“TIKITAKA11”), runner-up in a 2021 Venom, returned to an NLH final table and placed ninth for approximately $78,832.

Brazilian ACR Stormer Marcelo Cartana (“CartanaPoker”) progressed from an $0.80 Survivor Flip Step Satellite through $6, $46 and $350 qualifiers to the $2,650 NLH tournament. Cartana entered Day 2 with more than 100 big blinds and finished 158th, collecting approximately $8,367.

Venom Specials also produced notable results. “RaggedRobin” earned $60,430 from two October 19 final tables, and Brazil’s Alexandre Vargas (“ilovequeensya”) won a $109 event for $19,347. On October 18, Pedro Cavalieri (“runnaGORDOfdp”) and Pedro Padilha (“PeDeAnjo7”) finished second and fourth in the $1,050 Venom Special Sunday Banana for $78,598 and $41,865.

Coverage included Kick broadcasts, including an October 18 show hosted by ACR Pro Drew Gonzalez, and a Twitch broadcast of the NLH final table with commentary from Chris Moneymaker and Rob Kuhn. The PLO final table was not streamed, but completed hands are available through the Final Table Replayer.

Additional tournament details appear in the Dual Venom results coverage , with completed hands available through the ACR FT Replayer .

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire