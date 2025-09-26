Americans Increasingly Turn to Second Citizenship, Says Frederick Capital

More Americans are exploring second citizenship as a way to secure financial freedom and protect assets, according to Frederick Capital, a Brazilian-based advisory firm that specializes in citizenship and residency by investment.

The firm reported a nearly 40% rise in inquiries from U.S. citizens over the past year, reflecting a broader trend of expatriation and wealth migration. Data from the U.S. Treasury Department shows more than 3,000 Americans renounced their citizenship in 2023, while the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report noted that around 3,200 millionaires left the U.S. in the same period.

“Americans are increasingly feeling limited by their own system. For many, a second citizenship is no longer a luxury. It’s a way to gain freedom, protect wealth, and secure their family’s future,”said Joseph Boll, CEO of Frederick Capital.

Traditionally focused on Latin American clients, Frederick Capital has seen growing interest from wealthy Americans seeking what Boll described as “Plan B” options. Caribbean programs such as those in Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia are among the most popular, along with European pathways in Portugal and Malta. These programs are often attractive for their fast approval times, family inclusion, and tax-friendly environments.

“What once sounded controversial is now becoming a mainstream strategy. We guide our clients step by step, with privacy and trust at the center of the process,” said Boll.

The rise in American interest mirrors a broader global trend. High-net-worth individuals worldwide have long used citizenship and residency by investment to secure access to global markets and hedge against uncertainty at home. What is changing now, according to Frederick Capital, is the recognition among Americans that similar tools can offer them the same strategic advantages.

The shift places Frederick Capital among a handful of advisory firms catering to both Latin American and American investors. As global financial regulations tighten, the firm positions itself as a gateway for individuals looking to diversify their citizenship and residency options.

As global financial regulations tighten and wealth planning becomes more complex, the demand for second citizenship is expected to continue rising. For many Americans, the decision reflects not an abandonment of their homeland but an embrace of global opportunity, a recognition that in an interconnected world, freedom and security often extend beyond a single nationality.

Increased scrutiny of global tax reporting through frameworks such as the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) has encouraged high-net-worth individuals to reassess how their wealth is structured. At the same time, political polarization, rising costs of living in major U.S. cities, and uncertainty around healthcare access are prompting families to explore alternative jurisdictions that can provide stability.

Another factor is education. Many families view citizenship or residency abroad as a way to open doors for their children at top global universities. Citizenship in a European or Caribbean nation can often provide easier access to international schools and reduced tuition fees at certain institutions.

