American Society of Cinematographers to Honor Kathleen Kennedy with  Prestigious Board of Governors Award

LOS ANGELES (Dec. 11, 2024) – The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) will recognize Oscar®-nominated producer and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy with its 2025 ASC Board of Governors Award. The award will be presented at the 39th Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and will be live streamed globally, allowing cinema fans and industry professionals alike to join in the celebration of excellence.

“Kathleen Kennedy’s extraordinary career has left an enduring mark on the world of cinema,” said ASC President Shelly Johnson. “Her keen eye for storytelling is unparalleled. She consistently brings forth projects that elevate and confirm her trust in the director and cinematographer relationship. Recognizing it as the backbone of great filmmaking, her movies consistently showcase this belief. Her dedication to visual excellence has made her a true trailblazer in the film industry.”

The ASC Board of Governors Award recognizes individuals in the industry whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema. It is reserved for filmmakers who are champions for directors of photography and the visual art form.

Kennedy is an eight-time Oscar nominee and the recipient of the Academy’s 2018 Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. A groundbreaking filmmaker, she has produced or executive produced more than 70 feature films, which collectively garnered 120 Academy Award® nominations and 25 wins. Among her credits are: “Jurassic Park,” “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” “The Sixth Sense,” the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Gremlins,” “The Goonies,” “Poltergeist,” “Empire of the Sun,” “Lincoln,” “War Horse,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” “Schindler’s List,” “The Color Purple,” and “The Adventures of Tintin.”

Kennedy was the producer of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015), the highest-grossing domestic feature of all time, and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the number one-grossing movie in 2016. She went on to produce “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017), the highest-grossing movie worldwide in 2017, as well as “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018) and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019). Kennedy is the executive producer of the Emmy Award®-winning series “The Mandalorian,” which was launched on the Disney+ platform in 2019. She is a producer on all of Lucasfilm’s live action titles, including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Andor,” “Ahsoka” and more.

She has collaborated with legendary filmmakers Steven Spielberg, David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Robert Zemeckis, JJ Abrams, Julian Schnabel, Marjane Satrapi, M. Night Shyamalan, Frank Oz, Peter Bogdanovich, and Richard Donner.

Prior to joining Lucasfilm in 2012, Kennedy headed The Kennedy/Marshall Company, which she founded in 1992 with director/producer Frank Marshall. In 1981, she co-founded the phenomenally successful Amblin Entertainment with Marshall and Steven Spielberg.

“Kathleen’s innovative leadership and dedication to storytelling has not only entertained millions but also inspired a new generation of filmmakers,” adds ASC Awards Chairperson Chuck Minsky. “Her contributions to the industry, from her early work with Steven Spielberg to her current role as president of Lucasfilm, have been pivotal in shaping modern cinema as we know it today.”

Previous recipients of the ASC Board of Governors include Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Sofia Coppola, Jeff Bridges, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott, Barbra Streisand, Harrison Ford, Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, Morgan Freeman, Francis Ford Coppola, Sally Field, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg, among others.

