Initial 15,000-metric-ton annual rare earth oxide capacity, expandable to 30,000 tons, supporting responsible refining and Malaysian industrial development

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”) along with ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), through its subsidiary ReElement Technologies Indo-Pacific Corporation (“ReElement Indo-Pacific”), and Imperium Minerals Sdn. Bhd. (“Imperium Minerals”) today outlined plans to develop a state-of-the-art rare earth separation and refining facility in Kelantan, Malaysia.

The proposed facility is being designed for initial Phase 1 production capacity of approximately 15,000 metric tons annually of separated rare earth oxides, with potential expansion to approximately 30,000 metric tons annually through ReElement’s modular materials transformation and refining architecture.

The initiative is intended to establish advanced refining capabilities within Malaysia, enabling greater local value capture from rare earth resources while supporting skilled employment, responsible mineral development and downstream manufacturing opportunities.

“Malaysia’s rare earth opportunity should translate into lasting industrial value for Malaysia,” said Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies. “Our focus is to deploy proven refining technology, support fair value for local mineral suppliers and establish the transparency needed for customers, communities and government stakeholders to participate with confidence. Advanced separation and refining can provide the foundation for a broader downstream economy.”

Proven Technology with Environmental Protection Built into the Design

The planned facility would utilize ReElement’s proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification technology, already deployed at its Indiana operations. The process uses specialized resins and controlled aqueous processing to separate individual rare earth elements without the organic solvents commonly used in conventional solvent extraction.

The facility would incorporate water and process-solution recovery and reuse, targeting zero process wastewater discharge. Environmental protection measures, including appropriate residual material management, would be developed through site-specific engineering, environmental assessments and applicable Malaysian approvals.

Coordinated Feedstock Development and Refining

ReElement Indo-Pacific and Imperium Minerals are advancing the proposed refining facility, while American Resources Indo Pacific, a subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), is separately focused on securing rare earth ionic clay concessions and developing reliable feedstock supply opportunities.

American Resources maintains a strategic minority ownership interest in ReElement. The complementary initiatives are intended to coordinate resource development and advanced refining capabilities while preserving distinct operating responsibilities.

American Resources Indo Pacific’s approach includes geological evaluation, resource mapping and assessment of environmentally responsible extraction and concentration methods to support long-term mineral supply.

Developing an Accountable Downstream Ecosystem Through Traceability and Fair Value

The initiative also contemplates utilizing SAGINT’s digital traceability and Digital Warehouse Receipt technology to support the development of an accountable downstream critical minerals ecosystem in Malaysia, establishing independently auditable records of material origin, custody, processing, inventory and distribution.

The proposed commercial framework would emphasize documented material weights, verified mineral content, agreed recovery assumptions and transparent payment terms, helping appropriately licensed Malaysian miners and suppliers receive fair value for recoverable rare earth content.

By connecting sourcing records with refined product output and commercial distribution, the initiative seeks to strengthen transparency, commercial accountability and documentation supporting applicable royalties, state payments and federal tax reporting, helping ensure Malaysia’s critical mineral resources generate measurable economic benefits for local stakeholders.

Building a Malaysian Downstream Industry for International Markets

The proposed refinery is intended to support Malaysia’s participation in higher-value segments of the global rare earth supply chain, providing a foundation for future investment in metals, alloys, permanent magnets and advanced materials manufacturing.

The facility would serve Malaysian and international markets, with phased expansion aligned with feedstock availability, customer requirements and commercial demand.

Final capacity, product mix, development schedules and commissioning remain subject to engineering, feedstock arrangements, financing, customer qualification and regulatory approvals.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) operates a diversified critical materials platform through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which coordinates complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, resource sourcing, industrial processing and advanced refining partnerships. This capital-efficient approach enables the Company to align resources, technologies and commercial relationships to evolving customer requirements and national priorities while strengthening U.S. and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company’s operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing and conditioning, complemented by its strategic ownership interest in ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading U.S. advanced materials transformation and refining company. Through these complementary capabilities and strategic relationships, American Resources seeks to connect diverse feedstock sources with advanced processing and refining solutions, enabling greater value chain capture and supporting growing commercial, industrial and defense-sector demand.

American Resources’ modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable operations and strategic partnerships. By coordinating specialized capabilities across the critical materials value chain without requiring traditional vertical integration, the Company seeks to expand commercial opportunities and support resilient, economically sustainable supply chains serving infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy and electrification markets.

For more information, visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a strategic portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced materials transformation and refining technologies. Its modular, refining-first platform utilizes proprietary, patented chromatography-based separation and purification technology to transform diverse feedstocks – including primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional sources – into high-purity, specification-grade critical materials. ReElement’s flexible technology enables the co-location of advanced refining capabilities closer to feedstock sources and downstream customers, supporting greater value chain capture while reducing chemical consumption and environmental impact. The Company supports secure, resilient U.S. and allied supply chains serving defense, aerospace, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, energy and battery technologies.

For more information, visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, expectations regarding the development, financing, construction and operation of the proposed Malaysian refining facility; anticipated production capacity and expansion opportunities; mineral rights, feedstock arrangements, export authorizations and other governmental approvals; the participation of ReElement Technologies Corporation and the anticipated use of its separation and refining technologies and U.S. operations; and the expected commercial and economic benefits of the initiative. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory approvals and restrictions, financing availability, feedstock supply and quality, technical and operational performance, project execution, market conditions, customer qualification requirements and the performance of third-party partners.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation’s control. The words “believes,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire