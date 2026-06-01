American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) Proudly Announces American Rebel Light Beer – America’s Patriotic Beer – Is Now Available in Central Florida Through Wayne Densch, Inc.

Wayne Densch – Central Florida’s #1 Beer Distributor for Over 64 Years – Launched American Rebel Light Beer on May 1, bringing 6-Pack 16 oz Cans and 12-Pack 12 oz Cans to the Central Florida Market Following a February American Rebel Tour Bus Meeting and February 15 Contract Signing

Wayne Densch Has Featured American Rebel Light Beer as a New Product on Its Corporate Website and Facebook Page; Patriots Across Central Florida Can Now Raise a Cold One for God, Country, and the Constitution

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), creator of American Rebel Beer – America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer – is proud to announce that Wayne Densch, Inc., Central Florida’s premier and dominant beverage distributor, has officially introduced American Rebel Light Beer to its territory.

Wayne Densch confirmed the availability of American Rebel Light Beer through a dedicated new product feature on its corporate Product News section at waynedensch.com/product-news and simultaneously amplified the launch announcement across its official Facebook page at facebook.com/waynedenschbeer.

The message to Central Florida retailers, restaurants, bars, sports venues, and on-premise accounts is clear: American Rebel Beer is in stock, it is available now, and it is time to REBEL UP.

Wayne Densch Makes It Official — American Rebel Light Beer is now Available

Wayne Densch, Inc.’s Product News portal serves as the definitive new product authority for the Central Florida trade. When Wayne Densch features a brand on that platform, it signals to the region’s top retail buyers and on-premise operators that a product is ready for prime time – fully in stock, fully supported, and fully behind the muscle of the most trusted distributor in the market.

The Facebook announcement extended that signal directly to consumers across the greater Orlando metropolitan area and beyond, placing American Rebel Light Beer in front of thousands of the exact demographic it was born for: hardworking, freedom-loving, God-fearing American patriots who demand great beer. Wayne Densch has verified American Rebel Light Beer is in the building – now it’s time for every retailer and bar in Central Florida to answer the call.

CEO Andy Ross on Wayne Densch: “The Best in the Business”

“Wayne Densch, Inc. is, simply put, the best beer distributor in Central Florida – and that’s not an opinion, that’s 64 years of market dominance speaking for itself,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “When Wayne Densch puts your beer on their Product News page and shouts it out on social media, the entire Central Florida trade stops and pays attention – because everyone in that market knows that Wayne Densch doesn’t back losers. They build champions. They took Budweiser from third place to number one and they’ve never looked back. That’s the kind of distribution partner American Rebel was built for. We make America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer – and now it’s on the shelves and ready to pour in one of the greatest beer markets in the country. To every patriot, every retailer, and every bar in Central Florida: the beer that stands for your values is here. It’s cold. It’s American. And it is time to REBEL UP.”

American Rebel Beverages President Todd Porter on the Wayne Densch Journey

“American Rebel Light Beer was created for partnerships like this – it was built the right way, from the ground up. Andy and I took the American Rebel Tour Bus straight to Wayne Densch’s office in February, sat across the table from their team, and made our case face to face. That visit told us everything we needed to know about who these people are – they’re operators who take quality seriously, and they recognized immediately that American Rebel belongs in Central Florida. We signed the contract on February 15th, received state approval in March, had product on order by mid-April, and officially launched May 1st. Wayne Densch brought in our 6-pack 16 oz cans and 12-pack 12 oz cans – the full consumer lineup – from day one. That’s a distributor that’s all in. When you combine the right product with the right partner and the right market, great things happen. Central Florida patriots, your beer is here.”

– Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

About Wayne Densch, Inc. — 64 Years of Building Champions

Wayne Densch, Inc. is a Central Florida institution. Founded in 1960 after Wayne and Nancee Densch were awarded the Anheuser-Busch distributorship for the region, the company has grown into the undisputed leader of Central Florida’s beverage market. At the time of their arrival, Budweiser ranked third in the market. Under Wayne Densch’s relentless, brand-first approach, it swiftly rose to No. 1 – a position the company has never relinquished.

Today, Wayne Densch, Inc. operates from a 62,250 square-foot state-of-the-art distribution facility in Sanford, Florida, serves over 1,200 active customer accounts, employs more than 150 team members, and commands a market share exceeding 60 percent of the Central Florida beer market – one of the most strategically valuable regional markets in the United States. Wayne Densch’s brand portfolio includes Anheuser-Busch, Heineken, Blue Triton, Tilray Brands, and a broad array of craft, import, wine, spirit, water, and energy drink providers. American Rebel Light Beer is now featured alongside these elite global brands – a placement that reflects Wayne Densch’s confidence in the American Rebel brand, its product quality, and its appeal to the Central Florida consumer.

The Wayne Densch legacy extends deep into the community. Founder Wayne Densch was one of Central Florida’s most beloved philanthropists, whose name graces the Wayne Densch Sports Center at UCF, the Wayne Densch Children’s Advocacy Center, the Wayne Densch YMCA Family Center, the Wayne Densch Scout Center, and the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center. Today, under the leadership of CEO John A. Williams, the company continues its founding principle: “Quality equals Success” – four words that align perfectly with the American Rebel creed.

Why Central Florida Patriots Need American Rebel Light Beer on Their Shelves

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium all-natural domestic light lager brewed with U.S.-sourced two-row barley – no corn syrup, no rice extract – positioned in the same category as Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Lite, but with a differentiator no other brand can claim: it is the only beer on the shelf that stands for your values. American Rebel Light Beer is crisp, clean, full-flavored, and proudly American. It is distributed through top-tier networks and has built strong traction with patriotic consumers at NASCAR, drag racing events, country music festivals, and major sporting venues nationwide.

To every Central Florida retailer and on-premise account: Wayne Densch has spoken. American Rebel is available. Stock it, pour it, and give Florida’s patriots the beer they’ve been waiting for.

REBEL UP.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel – making it the go-to choice for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement – “America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.” – American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a “better for you” profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It’s the only BEER we’re DRINKIN’ ROUND HERE.

Product Profile

Metric Details Calories 110 per 12 oz Carbs 4g per 12 oz ABV 4.2% Recipe 100% all-malt – no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts Process Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and brilliant clarity Brewed by City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas – with nationwide expansion continuing as America’s Patriotic, “better-for-you” light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

Beer & Distribution Contact:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) operates as America’s Patriotic Brand™, designing and marketing branded products built around the themes of patriotism, independence, and the American spirit. The company’s portfolio includes American Rebel Light Beer, branded apparel, safes (Champion Safe Co.), personal security products, and lifestyle accessories. American Rebel is led by CEO, musician, and entrepreneur Andy Ross.

American Rebel is bullish on America: bullish on American entrepreneurship, American workers, American retailers, American live music venues, American motorsports, and the enduring American values of faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company believes those values are not slogans – they are a consumer movement and a brand promise built into every can of American Rebel Light Beer.

Music plays a central role in American Rebel’s brand identity, with the Company activating in high-impact venues that define American culture and nightlife. From the legendary honky tonks in its hometown of Nashville – including Kid Rock’s, Honky Tonk Central, Rippy’s, and the iconic Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge on Lower Broadway – to the recently announced Tootsie’s location in Panama City Beach, Florida, American Rebel continues to align with the stages and venues where patriotic fans gather, celebrate, and raise a cold beer. The Company now adds one of the nation’s premier patriotic outdoor concert venues, Black Oak Amphitheater, expanding its presence into large-format live music environments that amplify the American Rebel lifestyle.

Through strategic partnerships across sports, music, racing, and entertainment, American Rebel continues building a lifestyle-driven consumer brand focused on connecting with hardworking Americans who value faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company’s expanding NHRA sponsorship footprint – including partnerships with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall Racing – reflects American Rebel’s commitment to creating authentic consumer engagement opportunities while supporting retail growth, national brand visibility, and shareholder value.

American Rebel Beer continues expanding distribution and awareness through experiential marketing, national media exposure, retail partnerships, and direct-to-consumer engagement initiatives across key markets throughout the United States.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by CEO Andy Ross: THE AMERICAN REBEL STORY

About Wayne Densch, Inc.

Wayne Densch, Inc. has served Central Florida as a premier beverage distributor since 1960. Headquartered in Sanford, Florida, the company distributes a diverse portfolio of beer, wine, spirits, water, and energy drinks to more than 1,200 customers across Seminole, Lake, and Orange counties. With over 150 employees and its founding principle of “Quality equals Success,” Wayne Densch, Inc. remains the dominant force in Central Florida’s beverage distribution landscape.

Wayne Densch, Inc.

2900 W. 1st Street | Sanford, FL 32771 | (407) 323-5600

Product News: waynedensch.com/product-news

Facebook: facebook.com/waynedenschbeer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable federal securities laws. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (the “Company,” “American Rebel,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection therewith.

Except for statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s distribution relationship with Wayne Densch, Inc. and the expected commercial benefits thereof; the availability, placement, and consumer uptake of American Rebel Light Beer in Central Florida and within Wayne Densch’s territory covering Seminole, Lake, and Orange counties; the Company’s ability to expand its retail and on-premise account base through the Wayne Densch distribution network; projected sales velocity, brand visibility, and market penetration resulting from the Wayne Densch partnership; the Company’s ability to grow distribution across Florida and nationally; anticipated consumer demand from patriotic and lifestyle-driven beer consumers; the Company’s broader operational, commercial, and strategic plans; and the Company’s ability to continue to execute its growth strategy and build stockholder value.

Words and phrases such as “excited,” “proud to announce,” “available now,” “in stock,” “time to Rebel Up,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “positioned,” “game-changer,” “building,” “expanding,” “growing,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs, estimates, and expectations as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation:

The Wayne Densch distribution relationship may not generate the sales volumes, retail placements, on-premise accounts, or brand recognition anticipated by the Company;

Retailers and on-premise accounts within Wayne Densch’s territory may not elect to stock, feature, or promote American Rebel Light Beer at the levels or timelines the Company anticipates;

Consumer acceptance and demand for American Rebel Light Beer in the Central Florida market may be lower than expected, and brand awareness may take longer and cost more to develop than projected;

The Company’s ability to supply product to meet potential demand from the Wayne Densch territory may be affected by supply chain disruptions, production capacity constraints, ingredient availability, or third-party co-packing relationships;

Competition from established national, regional, and craft beer brands – including those distributed by Wayne Densch itself – may limit American Rebel Light Beer’s ability to gain shelf space, tap handles, and consumer preference;

The Company has incurred recurring losses, and its independent auditors have expressed substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; there is no assurance the Company will achieve profitability or generate sufficient revenue from distribution expansions such as this one to sustain operations;

The Company may require additional capital to fund its growth and operations, which may not be available on acceptable terms or may result in additional dilution to existing stockholders;

Material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting may persist and could affect the Company’s ability to accurately report financial results;

The Company’s common stock is not currently listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company is a fully reporting issuer with the SEC and has expressed a longer-term goal of relisting on a national exchange, but there is no assurance such relisting will occur or on what timeline;

Regulatory developments, changes in alcohol beverage laws, distributor regulations at the state or local level in Florida, or changes to the Company’s licensing status could adversely affect distribution operations;

Tariffs, inflation, logistics costs, and broader macroeconomic conditions may adversely affect the Company’s cost of goods, distribution economics, and competitive position; and

Other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statement – whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise – except as may be required by applicable law.

No statement in this press release should be construed as a guarantee of future performance, revenue, distribution volume, or investment return.

Company Contact: info@americanrebel.com | ir@americanrebel.com

Beer & Distribution: Todd Porter, President – tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Web: americanrebel.com | americanrebelbeer.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire