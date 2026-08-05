American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Q2 2026 Results

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP“, or the “Company“) (TSX:HOT.UN)(TSX:HOT.U)(TSX:HOT.DB.V), today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

All amounts presented in this news release are in United States dollars (“U.S. dollars“) unless otherwise indicated.

2026 SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Same Property ADR (1) was $147 for the second quarter of 2026 an increase of 1.4% compared to $145 for the same period of 2025.

Same Property Occupancy (1) was 78.5% for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 200 bps compared to 76.5% for the same period of 2025.

Same Property RevPAR (1) was $116 for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 4.5% compared to $111 for the same period of 2025.

Same property NOI (1) was $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, is consistent with the same period of 2025.

Same property NOI margin (1) was 35.0% for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 150 bps compared to 36.5% for the same period of 2025.

RevPAR (1) increased by 7.5% to $114 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $106 for the same period of 2025.

ADR (1) increased 4.3% to $146 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $140 for the same period of 2025.

Occupancy (1) was 77.7% for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 200 bps compared to 75.7% for the same period of 2025.

Revenue decreased 39.1% to $31.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $51.1 million for the same period of 2025 due to property sales.

NOI decreased 47.1% to $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $17.4 million for the same period of 2025 due to property sales.

At June 30, 2026 AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of $21.5 million.

Completed the dispositions of seven hotel properties during the quarter for total gross proceeds of $125.7 million at a blended Cap Rate (1) of 7.6% on 2025 annual hotel EBITDA (1) .

Completed one refinancing for total gross proceeds of $24.9 million.

AHIP is conducting a strategic review to maximize unitholder value, which may include additional hotel sales to enhance liquidity, reduce debt, and manage future financial obligations.

“AHIP continues to make progress on our plan to reduce debt and high-grade the portfolio through asset sales and loan refinancings,” said John O’Neill, CEO. “The portfolio improvements are reflected in RevPAR(1) growth of 7.5% and same property RevPAR(1) growth of 4.5%. During the second quarter of 2026, AHIP completed the dispositions of seven hotel properties for total gross proceeds of $125.7 million at a blended Cap Rate of 7.6% on 2025 annual hotel EBITDA. AHIP currently has four additional hotel properties under purchase and sale agreements for estimated total gross proceeds of $32.4 million which are expected to close by the end of the third quarter 2026. The dispositions completed in 2026 have a blended Cap Rate(1)of 7.6%.”

“At the end of June 2026, AHIP had $21.5 million in cash. With closings of hotels currently under contract, refinancing of an unencumbered property, and additional planned hotel sales, AHIP plans to be in a position to redeem the remainder of the Series C Shares and the convertible debentures in 2026.”

“AHIP’s Board of Directors has initiated an ongoing strategic review to maximize unitholder value, including evaluating options to reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet.”

INITIATIVES TO STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION AND IMPROVE UNITHOLDER VALUE

The Board of Directors (the “Board“), together with management, have implemented a plan to strengthen AHIP’s financial position and to improve unitholder value. Certain initiatives, and progress made to date, are outlined below.

REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

On May 4, 2026, AHIP announced that its Board initiated a review of strategic alternatives (the “Strategic Review“) to maximize unitholder value. During the Strategic Review, the Board will analyze and evaluate a range of alternatives. AHIP has retained Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (“Baird“) as financial advisor to advise AHIP in connection with its Strategic Review.

AHIP has made progress since the review was announced, but has not yet established a definitive timeline to complete the Strategic Review or any potential transaction. There can be no assurance that the engagement of Baird or the Strategic Review will result in any transaction or initiative or, if a transaction or initiative is undertaken, as to the terms or timing of such a transaction or initiative. AHIP does not currently intend to disclose further developments in connection with or arising from the Strategic Review or in connection with any transaction, initiative or related matter, unless and until it is determined that disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

ADDRESSING 2026 BALANCE SHEET OBLIGATIONS

AHIP has made significant progress on its plan to reduce debt and improve the quality of its portfolio through asset sales and loan refinancings. AHIP disposed of eighteen hotel properties in 2025 for total gross proceeds of $160.9 million and eight hotel properties to date in 2026 for total gross proceeds of $134.1 million, which has improved the overall portfolio asset quality, while also significantly reducing total debt. AHIP also completed two loan refinancings in 2025 for total gross proceeds of $144.3 million and one loan refinancing in 2026 for gross proceeds of $24.9 million. The net proceeds from these sales along with a portion of the proceeds from the loan refinancings, were used to repay the CMBS loans secured by those properties, a portion of the Portfolio Loan and to redeem $25.0 million of the outstanding Series C Shares.

AHIP has a $22.3 million CMBS loan maturing in November 2026. The hotels securing this CMBS loan are currently under contract for sale. AHIP’s 6.0% unsecured subordinated convertible debentures (the “Debentures“) mature on December 31, 2026. Effective January 28, 2026, the dividend rate on the Series C Preferred Shares of U.S. Subsidiary Inc. (“Series C Shares“) increased from 9.0% to 14.0% per annum and certain other provisions under the investor rights agreement with the holders of the Series C Shares apply which may reduce AHIP’s flexibility until such time as the Series C Shares have been fully redeemed. On March 13, 2026, AHIP redeemed $25.0 million of the $50.0 million stated face value of the Series C Shares, which results in a remaining $25.0 million stated face value.

As noted above the Board is currently conducting the Strategic Review through which the Board is considering a range of alternatives, which may include additional asset sales. The number of potential hotel dispositions will be dependent on the outcome of the Strategic Review as well as; regional market factors, hotel performance, hotel size, nature and value of any offers and whether any portion of the remaining Series C Shares and/or Debentures are recapitalized. With closings of hotels currently under contract, refinancing of an unencumbered property, and additional planned hotel sales, AHIP plans to be in a position to redeem the remainder of the Series C Shares and the convertible debentures in 2026

HOTEL DISPOSITIONS

2026 Hotel Dispositions

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, AHIP completed the dispositions of eight hotel properties for total gross proceeds of $134.1 million. After adjusting for an industry standard 4% FF&E reserve, the combined sales price for the eight hotel properties sold in the six months ended June 30, 2026, represents a blended Cap Rate of 7.6% on 2025 annual hotel EBITDA. The net proceeds from these dispositions were used to repay certain CMBS mortgage loans and added to AHIP’s cash balances.

At June 30, 2026 and the date of this news release, AHIP has four hotel properties under purchase and sale agreements (“PSAs“) and classified as held for sale: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL, Fairfield Inn & Suites Jacksonville West, Residence Inn Chattanooga and TownePlace Suites Chattanooga. These sales are expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. Upon closing, these sales would represent total gross proceeds of $32.5 million at a blended Cap Rate of 4.6% on 2025 annual hotel EBITDA. The net proceeds from the sale of these hotels will initially be added to unrestricted cash with the final use subject to the outcome of the Strategic Review.

SETTLEMENT WITH AIMBRIDGE

On April 17, 2026, AHIP and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement“) with One Lodging Management LLC, a subsidiary of Aimbridge Hospitality (the “Master Hotel Manager“) and certain of its subsidiaries to resolve the previously disclosed dispute between the parties. The Settlement Agreement achieves AHIP’s objectives of financial relief and a specific end date for the management of AHIP’s portfolio by the Master Hotel Manager. The Settlement Agreement provides for a reduction in currently deferred termination fees, a reduction in future termination fees and waiver of all deferred management fees. Under the Settlement Agreement, AHIP made a one-time payment of $2.3 million to the Master Hotel Manager to settle a current liability of $6.2 million in respect of currently deferred termination fees.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND AUTOMATIC SECURITIES PURCHASE PLAN

In December 2025, the TSX approved AHIP’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “2026 NCIB“). The notice provides that AHIP may, during the twelve-month period commencing December 30, 2025 and ending December 29, 2026, purchase up to 6,801,276 Units trading under the symbols HOT.UN and HOT.U, representing 10% of the “public float” (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) as of December 22, 2025. AHIP also entered into an Automatic Securities Purchase Plan (“ASPP“) with a designated broker. The ASPP allows for the purchase of Units under the 2026 NCIB when AHIP would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Units due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

As of the date of this release , AHIP had purchased 0.7 million Units for CDN$0.4 million under the 2026 NCIB at an average purchase price per Unit of CDN$0.52, of which 366,140 Units have been cancelled.

2026 SECOND Quarter REVIEW

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, ADR increased 4.3% to $146, and occupancy increased by 200 bps to 77.7%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. Overall, improved ADR and occupancy resulted in an increase of 7.5% in RevPAR to $114, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The improved performance is primarily attributable to the disposition of hotel properties with lower-than-average portfolio RevPAR.

NOI was $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of 47.1%, compared to NOI of $17.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in NOI was primarily due to the disposition of the eighteen hotel properties completed in 2025.

NOI margin was 29.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of 450 bps compared to 34.1% for the same period of 2025. The decrease in NOI margin was due to higher operating expenses as a result of increases in room labour expenses, utilities, and maintenance expenses partially offset by the disposition of hotels.

Diluted FFO per unit per unit for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $0.04 compared to diluted FFO per unit of $0.06 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in diluted FFO per unit was mainly due to lower NOI as a result of sold properties, higher operating expenses on same properties, partially offset by other income recognized from forfeiture of a non-refundable deposit following the termination of a PSA agreement related to the proposed sale of a hotel property, reversal of deferred fees under the Settlement Agreement and a reduction in the weighted average number of Units outstanding.

Excluding the reversal of deferred fees under the Settlement Agreement and income recognized from the forfeited non-refundable deposit, diluted FFO per unit for the three months ended June 30, 2026 would be negative $0.01.

SAME PROPERTY KPIs

The following table summarizes key performance indicators (“KPIs“) for the portfolio for the five most recent quarters with a comparison to the same period in the prior year on a same-property basis.

KPIs Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 ADR $ 147 $ 138 $ 137 $ 145 $ 145 Change compared to same period in prior year – % increase/(decrease) 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.9 % (0.3 %) (0.6 %) Occupancy 78.5 % 69.8 % 70.0 % 75.1 % 76.5 % Change compared to same period in prior year – bps increase/(decrease) 200 (200 ) (140 ) 79 (218 ) RevPAR $ 116 $ 96 $ 96 $ 109 $ 111 Change compared to same period in prior year – % increase/(decrease) 4.5 % (2.0 %) (0.1 %) 0.7 % (3.4 %) NOI $ 9,329 $ 5,821 $ 4,698 $ 8,140 $ 9,302 Change compared to same period in prior year – % increase/(decrease) 0.3 % (16.0 %) (24.4 %) (9.2 %) (8.2 %) NOI Margin 35.0 % 26.6 % 21.1 % 31.9 % 36.5 % Change compared to same period in prior year – bps increase/(decrease) (150 ) (460 ) (663 ) (376 ) (196 )

In the second quarter of 2026, same property ADR was $147, an increase of 1.4% compared to the same period in 2025. Same property occupancy increased by 200 bps to 78.5% in the current quarter, compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in same property ADR is primarily attributable to improved retail segment, partially offset by a reduction in government travel. Overall, the increase in same property ADR was partially offset by a small decrease in same property NOI Margin.

Same property NOI was consistent with the same period in 2025 and same property NOI margin decreased by 150 bps in the current quarter. These changes resulted from elevated maintenance and labour costs partially offset by higher RevPAR.

LEVERAGE AND LIQUIDITY

KPIs Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Debt-to-GBV(1) 51.1 % 50.1 % 48.7 % 48.7 % 48.7 % Debt-to-EBITDA(1) 8.9 x 10.4 x 9.4 x 9.1 x 8.1 x

(1) See “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”

Debt to gross book value was 51.1% as at June 30, 2026, an increase of 240 bps compared to December 31, 2025. Debt to EBITDA as at June 30, 2026 was 8.9x, a decrease of 0.5x compared to December 31, 2025. The change in debt to gross book value and debt to EBITDA ratios was driven by reduction in unrestricted cash balances following the Series C Share redemption of $25.0 million and use of net proceeds from completed dispositions to reduce outstanding debt.

As at June 30, 2026, AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of $21.5 million compared to $36.4 million as at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash was primarily due to the redemption of $25.0 million of the $50.0 million outstanding Series C Shares. As at June 30, 2026, AHIP held a restricted cash balance of $14.5 million and had an additional $17.4 million available under the Portfolio Loan and Portfolio Loan II for capital improvements related to the properties secured by the loans. The $17.4 million is available to be drawn as eligible PIP construction costs are incurred and completed, in accordance with the terms of the loan agreements.

On May 20, 2026, AHIP completed an interest only, non-recourse debt refinancing. The initial gross loan proceeds were $24.9 million secured against three hotel properties, with additional advances of up to $4.3 million available for renovations and improvements to these three hotel properties (the “Portfolio Loan II“). Two of the three hotels secured by loan were previously unencumbered prior to the completion of this loan. AHIP used the initial net proceeds from the Portfolio Loan II to fully repay a CMBS loan secured by five hotel properties (one of which is now secured by the Portfolio Loan II) and increase AHIP’s cash balances. The loan has a two-year term with the option to extend the term for another one-year period subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and bears interest at SOFR plus 4.25% per annum.

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

AHIP’s capital projects include hotel brand mandated property improvement plans (“PIPs“) and FF&E improvements. Select projects may generate positive return on investment through the refreshment and upgrade of guest-facing items, ensuring that each property maintains its competitive advantage in the marketplace. AHIP currently has one hotel project in the construction phase, one hotel project in the pre-construction phase, and two hotel projects in the design phase for future renovations. AHIP completed one hotel renovation project during the second quarter of 2026 in South Hill, VA and currently has one hotel renovation project under construction in Emporia, VA.

AHIP’s 2026 capital expenditures are estimated at $3.2 million in PIPs and $5 million in FF&E improvements. PIP expenditures have been revised down from the prior estimate of $6.9 million mainly due to the planned disposition of certain hotels. PIP and FF&E expenditures will be funded through existing restricted cash and cash flow from operating activities. Actual capital spend on PIPs and FF&E was $2.3 million and $1.7 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

SELECTED INFORMATION

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 31,099 51,145 67,463 99,760 Income from operating activities 5,884 11,841 10,544 18,525 Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 1,363 (7,406 ) (8,623 ) (29,776 ) NOI(2) 9,215 17,435 17,460 30,118 NOI Margin(2) 29.6 % 34.1 % 25.9 % 30.2 % Hotel EBITDA (1) 8,432 16,204 15,715 27,706 Hotel EBITDA Margin (1) 27.1 % 31.7 % 23.3 % 27.8 % EBITDA (1) 6,755 14,699 11,857 23,907 EBITDA Margin (1) 21.7 % 27.2 % 17.6 % 23.1 % Cashflow from operating activities (12,039 ) 1,943 (8,364 ) 2,992 Dividends declared to Series C holders 885 1,172 2,071 2,332 FFO diluted (1) 3,095 5,193 1,111 3,404 FFO per unit – diluted (1) 0.04 0.06 0.01 0.04 AFFO diluted (1) 1,942 2,990 (1,236 ) (1,425 ) AFFO per unit – diluted (1) 0.03 0.04 (0.02 ) (0.02 ) See “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” NOI and NOI margin included the IFRIC 21 property taxes adjustment.

(thousands of dollars) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Total assets 308,896 470,606 Total liabilities 239,317 365,538 Total non-current liabilities 155,937 203,480 Term loans, Portfolio Loan and Portfolio Loan II 155,717 224,832 Debt to gross book value (1) 51.1 % 48.7 % Debt to EBITDA (times) (1) 8.9 9.4 Interest coverage ratio (times) (1) 1.1 1.4 Term loans, Portfolio Loan and Portfolio Loan II: Weighted average interest rate 7.56 % 6.33 % Weighted average term to maturity (years) 2.2 1.3 Number of rooms 2,414 3,785 Number of properties 23 31 Number of restaurants 5 9 (1) See “Non-IFRS andOther Financial Measures”

2026 SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 ADR (1) 146 140 144 138 Occupancy (1) 77.7 % 75.7 % 72.6 % 71.6 % RevPAR (1) 114 106 104 99 Revenue 31,099 51,145 67,463 99,760 Operating expenses 16,635 26,679 36,763 53,280 Energy 1,014 1,861 3,510 4,547 Property maintenance 2,063 2,936 4,506 6,209 Property taxes, insurance and ground lease 2,172 2,234 5,224 5,606 Total expenses 21,884 33,710 50,003 69,642 NOI(2) 9,215 17,435 17,460 30,118 NOI Margin %(2) 29.6 % 34.1 % 25.9 % 30.2 % Depreciation and amortization 3,331 5,594 6,916 11,593 Income from operating activities 5,884 11,841 10,544 18,525 Other expenses 4,521 13,857 19,167 43,234 Current income tax expense (recovery) – 1 – 29 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) – 5,389 – 5,038 Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 1,363 (7,406 ) (8,623 ) (29,776 )

(1) See “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”

(2) NOI and NOI margin included the IFRIC 21 property taxes adjustment.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, ADR, occupancy and RevPAR all increased compared to the same period in the prior year. The improved performance is primarily attributable to the disposition of hotel properties with lower-than-average portfolio RevPAR. Revenue in the current quarter decreased by 39.1% compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in revenue was due to the disposition of eighteen hotel properties completed in 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, NOI decreased by 47.1% and NOI margin decreased by 450 bps, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in NOI was primarily due to the disposition of eighteen hotel properties in 2025. The decrease in NOI margin was largely driven by higher operating expenses as a result of general cost inflation, repair and maintenance expenses, partially offset by disposition of hotels with lower than average NOI margin.

Income tax expense is comprised of current and deferred income taxes. Current income taxes and deferred income taxes are recognized in loss and comprehensive loss, except to the extent that it relates to a business combination, or items recognized directly in equity. Current income tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the period using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Deferred income tax is recognized in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This news release should be read in conjunction with AHIP’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, that are available on AHIP’s website at www.ahipreit.com, and under AHIP’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q2 2026 CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, August 6, 2026, to discuss the financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

To participate in the conference call, participants should register online via AHIP’s website. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. Participants are requested to register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call. An audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on AHIP’s website at www.ahipreit.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements.

More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management believes the following non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures are relevant measures to monitor and evaluate AHIP’s financial and operating performance. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures and ratios are included to provide investors and management additional information and alternative methods for assessing AHIP’s financial and operating results and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

FFO: FFO measures operating performance and is calculated in accordance with Real Property Association of Canada’s (“REALPAC“) definition. FFO – basic is calculated by adjusting income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, IFRIC 21 property taxes, fair value gain or loss, impairment of property, deferred income tax, and other applicable items. FFO – diluted is calculated as FFO – basic plus the interest, accretion, and amortization on convertible debentures if convertible debentures are dilutive. The most comparable IFRS measure to FFO is income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.

AFFO: AFFO is defined as a recurring economic earnings measure and calculated in accordance with REALPAC’s definition. AFFO – basic is calculated as FFO – basic less maintenance capital expenditures. AFFO – diluted is calculated as FFO – diluted less maintenance capital expenditures. The most comparable IFRS measure to AFFO is income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.

Hotel EBITDA: calculated by adjusting NOI for hotel management fees. The most comparable IFRS measure to hotel EBITDA is NOI, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.

EBITDA: calculated by adjusting NOI for hotel management fees and general administrative expenses. The sum of hotel management fees and general administrative expenses is equal to corporate and administrative expenses in the Financial Statements. The most comparable IFRS measure to EBITDA is NOI, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.

Debt: calculated as the sum of term loans, revolving credit facility (where applicable), Portfolio Loan and Portfolio Loan II, the face value of convertible debentures, unamortized portion of debt financing costs, and lease liabilities. The most comparable IFRS measure to debt is total liabilities, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.

Gross book value: calculated as the sum of total assets, accumulated depreciation and impairment on property, buildings and equipment, and accumulated amortization on intangible assets. The most comparable IFRS measure to gross book value is total assets, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.

Interest expense: calculated by adjusting finance costs for gain/loss on debt settlement, amortization of debt financing costs, accretion of debenture liability, amortization of debenture costs, dividends on series B preferred shares, and accretion of management fee because interest expense excludes certain non-cash accounting items and dividends on preferred shares. The most comparable IFRS measure to interest expense is finance costs, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.

NON-IFRS RATIOS:

FFO per Unit – basic/diluted: calculated as FFO – basic/diluted divided by weighted average number of Units outstanding – basic/diluted respectively for the reporting periods.

AFFO per Unit – basic/diluted: calculated as AFFO – basic/diluted divided by weighted average number of Units outstanding – basic/diluted respectively for the reporting periods.

NOI margin: calculated as NOI divided by total revenue.

Hotel EBITDA margin: calculated as hotel EBITDA divided by total revenue.

EBITDA margin: calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue.

Capitalization rate (“Cap Rate”): calculated as 2024 annual hotel EBITDA for properties sold in 2025 and 2025 annual Hotel EBITDA for properties sold or under contract for sale in 2026, after adjusting for an industry standard 4% furniture, fixtures, and equipment (“FF&E“) reserve, divided by the actual and estimated gross proceeds of the asset dispositions.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MEASURES:

Debt to gross book value: calculated as debt divided by gross book value. Debt to gross book value is a primary measure of capital management and leverage.

Debt to EBITDA: calculated as debt divided by the trailing twelve months (“TTM“) EBITDA. Debt to EBITDA measures the amount of income generated and is available to pay down debt before covering interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Interest coverage ratio: calculated as TTM EBITDA divided by interest expense for the trailing twelve months. The interest coverage ratio is a measure of AHIP’s ability to service the interest requirements of its outstanding debt.

SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Occupancy is a major driver of room revenue as well as food and beverage revenues. Fluctuations in occupancy are normally accompanied by fluctuations in most categories of variable hotel operating expenses, including housekeeping and other labour costs. Higher ADR increases room revenue with limited impact on hotel operating expenses. Increase in RevPAR attributable to increase in occupancy may reduce EBITDA and EBITDA margins, while increase in RevPAR attributable to increase in ADR typically result in increases in EBITDA and EBITDA margins.

Occupancy: calculated as the total number of hotel rooms sold divided by the total number of rooms available for the reporting periods. Occupancy is a metric commonly used in the hotel industry to measure the utilization of hotels’ available capacity.

Average daily rate (“ADR”): calculated as total room revenue divided by total number of rooms sold for the reporting periods. ADR is a metric commonly used in the hotel industry to indicate the average revenue earned per occupied room in a given time period.

Revenue per available room (“RevPAR”): calculated as occupancy multiplied by ADR for the reporting periods.

Same property ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, and NOI margin: measured for properties owned by AHIP for both the current reporting periods and the same periods in 2025.

NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION

INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) TO FFO

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 1,363 (7,406 ) (8,623 ) (29,776 ) Adjustments: Income attributable to non-controlling interest (885 ) (1,172 ) (2,071 ) (2,332 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,331 5,594 6,916 11,593 Impairment of cash-generating units 2,020 – 7,518 14,790 Write-off of property, building and equipment – – – 4 Loss (gain) on sale of properties (2,940 ) 3,480 (3,070 ) 4,858 IFRIC 21 property taxes adjustment 163 (780 ) 398 (858 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments 43 88 43 87 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) – 5,389 – 5,038 FFO basic(1) 3,095 5,193 1,111 3,404 Interest, accretion and amortization on convertible debentures – – – – FFO diluted(1) 3,095 5,193 1,111 3,404 FFO per unit – basic(1) 0.04 0.07 0.02 0.04 FFO per unit – diluted(1) 0.04 0.06 0.01 0.04 Weighted average number of units outstanding: Basic (000’s) 71,748 78,030 71,799 78,384 Diluted (000’s)(2) 74,064 80,567 74,115 80,922

(1) See “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”

(2) The calculation of FFO diluted, FFO per unit – diluted, weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and the six months ended June 30, 2025, excluded the convertible debentures because they were anti-dilutive.

RECONCILIATION OF FFO TO AFFO

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 FFO basic (1) 3,095 5,193 1,111 3,404 FFO diluted (1) 3,095 5,193 1,111 3,404 Maintenance capital expenditures (1,153 ) (2,203 ) (2,347 ) (4,829 ) AFFO basic (1) 1,942 2,990 (1,236 ) (1,425 ) AFFO diluted (1) 1,942 2,990 (1,236 ) (1,425 ) AFFO per unit – basic (1) 0.03 0.04 (0.02 ) (0.02 ) AFFO per unit – diluted (1) 0.03 0.04 (0.02 ) (0.02 )

(1) See “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”

DEBT TO GROSS BOOK VALUE

(thousands of dollars) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Debt 231,030 346,132 Gross Book Value 451,792 710,083 Debt-to-Gross Book Value 51.1 % 48.7 %

DEBT

(thousands of dollars) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Term loans, Portfolio Loan and Portfolio Loan II 178,144 293,020 2026 debentures (at face value) 49,730 49,730 Unamortized portion of debt financing costs 2,628 2,745 Lease liabilities 528 637 Debt 231,030 346,132

GROSS BOOK VALUE

(thousands of dollars) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Total assets 308,896 470,606 Accumulated depreciation and impairment on property, buildings and equipment 140,585 236,254 Accumulated amortization on intangible assets 2,311 3,223 Gross Book Value 451,792 710,083

DEBT TO EBITDA

(thousands of dollars) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Debt 231,030 346,132 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 25,906 36,698 Debt-to-EBITDA (times) 8.9 x 9.4 x

INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO

(thousands of dollars) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 25,906 36,698 Interest expense (trailing twelve months) 22,638 27,018 Interest Coverage Ratio (times) 1.1 x 1.4 x

The reconciliation of NOI to hotel EBITDA and EBITDA is shown below:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 NOI 9,215 17,435 17,460 30,118 Management fees (783 ) (1,231 ) (1,745 ) (2,412 ) Hotel EBITDA 8,432 16,204 15,715 27,706 General administrative expenses (1,677 ) (1,505 ) (3,858 ) (3,799 ) EBITDA 6,755 14,699 11,857 23,907

The reconciliation of finance costs to interest expense is shown below:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Finance costs 7,172 7,627 13,500 17,417 Amortization of debt financing costs (345 ) (482 ) (673 ) (1,252 ) Accretion of debenture liability (312 ) (284 ) (623 ) (570 ) Amortization of debenture costs (144 ) (126 ) (288 ) (255 ) Debt defeasance (1,776 ) (13 ) (1,776 ) (1,017 ) Gain (loss) on debt settlement (98 ) (13 ) (209 ) (683 ) Interest Expense 4,497 6,709 9,931 13,640

For information on the most directly comparable IFRS measures, composition of the measures, a description of how AHIP uses these measures, and an explanation of how these measures provide useful information to investors, please refer to AHIP’s management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, available on AHIP’s website at www.ahipreit.com, and under AHIP’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information, please contact: Investor Relations ir@ahipreit.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information and financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and financial outlook generally can be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimates”, “intend”, “may”, “outlook”, “objective”, “plans”, “should”, “will” and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information and financial outlook include, but are not limited to, statements made or implied relating to the objectives of AHIP, AHIP’s strategies to achieve those objectives and AHIP’s beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information and financial outlook in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: AHIP’s planned capital projects; AHIP’s expectations with respect to the performance of its hotel portfolio; AHIP’s strategic initiatives and the intended outcomes thereof, including strengthening AHIP’s financial position and improving unitholder value; AHIP continuing to make progress on its plan to reduce debt and high-grade the portfolio through asset sales and loan refinancings; AHIP’s plan, with closing of hotels currently under contract, the refinancing of an unencumbered property and additional potential hotel sales, to be in a position to redeem the remainder of the Series C Shares and the Debentures in 2026; the Strategic Review and the possibility of a transaction or initiative involving AHIP, which may result in further hotel sales to enhance liquidity, reduce debt and manage future financial obligations; additional hotels being under consideration for sale, and the factors that are expected to impact the number of hotels sold, including the outcome of the Strategic Review; AHIP’s planned property dispositions, including the expected terms and timing thereof and the financial impact thereof on AHIP (including the estimated amount and uses of the proceeds from such dispositions); the timing of the termination of the Master Hotel Management Agreement and individual hotel management agreements, and AHIP’s properties remaining under the management of the Master Hotel Manager and its subsidiaries until such date; AHIP’s intentions and expectations with respect to the 2026 NCIB and ASPP and their impact on unitholders; and the key liquidity risks facing AHIP and its planned strategies for dealing with same.

Although AHIP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information and financial outlook contained in this news release are reasonable, AHIP can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. The estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth in this news release as well as the following: inflation and labour shortages, will negatively impact the U.S. economy, U.S. hotel industry and AHIP’s business; AHIP will continue to have sufficient funds to meet its financial obligations; AHIP’s strategies with respect to completion of capital projects, addressing future financial obligations, and divestiture of assets will be successful and achieve their intended effects; AHIP will complete its currently planned divestitures on the terms currently contemplated and in accordance with the timing currently contemplated; AHIP will successfully execute its plan to generate sufficient capital to be in a position to address the remaining Series C Shares and the Debentures in 2026; AHIP will continue in operation as a going concern for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business; the ability of AHIP to achieve the anticipated benefits of the 2026 NCIB; that Units will trade below their value from time to time; that AHIP will complete purchases of Units pursuant to the 2026 NCIB and ASPP; AHIP will continue to have good relationships with its brand partners; AHIP will be able to retain a replacement hotel manager on reasonable terms and in accordance with the necessary timing, and no further disputes will arise between the parties prior to the termination of the Master Hotel Management Agreement; capital markets will provide AHIP with readily available access to equity and/or debt financing on terms acceptable to AHIP, including the ability to refinance maturing debt as it becomes due on terms acceptable to AHIP; AHIP’s future level of indebtedness will remain consistent with AHIP’s current expectations; the useful lives and replacement cost of AHIP’s assets being consistent with management’s estimates thereof; the impact of the current economic climate and the current global financial conditions on AHIP’s operations, including AHIP’s financing capability and asset value, will remain consistent with AHIP’s current expectations; there will be no material changes to tax laws, government and environmental regulations adversely affecting AHIP’s operations, financing capability, structure or distributions; and conditions in the international and, in particular, the U.S. hotel and lodging industry, including competition for acquisitions, will be consistent with the current economic climate.

Forward-looking information and financial outlook involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information and financial outlook, accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: AHIP may not achieve its expected performance levels in 2026; inflation and labour shortages may continue to negatively impact AHIP’s financial performance and position; risk of an economic recession in the U.S.; AHIP’s brand partners may impose revised service standards and capital requirements which are adverse to AHIP; PIP and other capital projects may not commence or complete in accordance with currently expected timing and may suffer from increased material and labour costs; AHIP may not complete a transaction or initiative that creates or improves unitholder value as result of the Strategic Review or otherwise; AHIP’s strategic initiatives with respect to strengthening AHIP’s financial position, addressing future financial obligations and divestures of assets may not be successful and may not achieve their intended outcomes; AHIP may not complete its currently planned divestures on the terms currently contemplated or in accordance with the timing currently contemplated, or at all; AHIP may not execute on its plan to generate sufficient capital to be in a position to address the remaining Series C Shares and the Debentures in 2026, or at all; AHIP may not receive acceptable offers on some or all of the properties it is currently marketing; if AHIP’s strategies to address its 2026 balance sheet obligations are not successful, AHIP may not be able to continue as a going concern; there is no guarantee that monthly distributions will be reinstated, and if reinstated, as to the timing thereof or what the amount of the monthly distribution will be; AHIP may not be able to refinance debt obligations as they become due or may do so on terms less favorable to AHIP than under AHIP’s existing loan agreements; refinanced loans may be refinanced at significantly higher interest rates; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the 2026 NCIB; the risk that the market price of the Units will be too high to permit purchases under the 2026 NCIB and/or ASPP; a failure to execute purchases under the2026 NCIB and ASPP; the financial terms of the engagement of any replacement hotel manager cannot be determined at this time and could less advantageous to AHIP than the terms of the Master Hotel Management Agreement and the individual hotel management agreements with the Master Hotel Manager and its subsidiaries; AHIP may suffer operational disruption in the course of any replacement of the Master Hotel Manager and the individual hotel managers, which disruption could be material; and further disputes could arise between AHIP and its subsidiaries and the Master Hotel Manager and its subsidiaries in the future; general economic conditions and consumer confidence, and impacts of current international conflicts, including on the price of oil and in turn cost of travel and inflation; the growth in the U.S. hotel and lodging industry; prices for the Units and debentures; liquidity; tax risks; ability to access debt and capital markets; financing risks; changes in interest rates; the financial condition of, and AHIP’s relationships with, its franchisors; real property risks, including environmental risks; the degree and nature of competition; ability to acquire accretive hotel investments; environmental matters; and changes in legislation. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in this news release and in AHIP’s most recently filed AIF, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes a “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to investors to assist in their understanding of: AHIP’s 2026 capital plan; and the estimated proceeds from the planned disposition of certain hotel properties and the expected use thereof and impact thereon on AHIP’s financial position.

The forward-looking information and financial outlook contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information and financial outlook reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to AHIP. The forward-looking information and financial outlook are made as of the date of this news release and all financial outlook has been approved by management of AHIP. AHIP assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire