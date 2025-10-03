American Critical Minerals Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

American Critical Minerals Corp. (“American Critical Minerals” or the”Company“) (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that all matters presented at its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting“) of shareholders, held on October 3, 2025, were approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected the current board of directors, approved the continued appointment of the auditor, and ratified the adoption of a new omnibus equity incentive plan. For further information concerning the matters presented at the Meeting, readers are encouraged to review the management information circular prepared by the Company which is available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

